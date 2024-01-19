  1. SWR3
  2. Musik
  3. Poplexikon
  4. Lyrics
Stand
AUTOR/IN
SWR3
KÜNSTLER/IN
Amy Macdonald

(Sie sagte:)

Ich tanze nicht mehr so schwungvoll wie früher,
denn man wird ja nicht jünger.
Und Tränen siehst du in meinen Augen auch nicht mehr,
alle ausgetrocknet.
Auch mit meinem Gedächtnis
komm ich nicht mehr besonders weit.
Ich weiß nicht mehr wie ich heiße
oder wer DU genau bist.
Und ich weiß nicht warum.

Bitte bitte glaub mir.
Ich bin nicht die Person, die du vor dir siehst.
Ich habe diesen Körper schon längst verlassen,
ihn schon lange zurückgelassen.
Bitte schau ganz genau hin.
Das bin nicht ich in diesem Körper.
Aber irgendwie weiß das niemand.

Mach’s gut,
du warst meine Welt und mein Leben.
Und ich weiß nicht,
warum die Mutter und die Ehefrau irgendwann verloren ging.
Aber es gibt mehr Dinge, als das Auge sehen kann.
Dies ist nicht das Ende, es ist nur ein Abschied.

(und ich höre sie sagen:)

Jetzt bin ich frei,
ich könnte nicht glücklicher sein.
Ich wollte nur,
dass du weißt, dass nicht ICH bin in diesem Körper vor dir –
schon lange nicht mehr.

Original-Songtext in Englisch

Oh my dance is getting slower now,
'Cause my years they're getting older now.
And my eyes, they won't cry.
My tears have all run dry.
And my memory doesn't get me very far,
I can't remember my name or exactly who you are.
And I don't know why, no I don't know why.
Will you please believe
I'm not the person you see,
I left that body long ago.
I left it way back there.
Will you please believe,
Given all that you see,
I left that body long ago
But somehow nobody knows.
So goodbye,
You were my world and my life.
And I don't know why
you've lost your mother, lost your wife.
But there's more,
Something more than meets the eye.
This is not the end,
this is only goodbye.
Will you please believe
I'm not the person you see,
I left that body long ago.
I left it way back there.
Now I'm free, I'm as happy as can be.
I just wanted you to know
That I left that body long ago.
So long ago.

Meistgelesen

  1. Stuttgart
    Tatort-Kritik Stuttgart „Zerrissen“: Die Kommissare stehen in einem zerstörten Juwelier. Im Hintergrund wird ein Mann verarztet. (Foto: ard-foto s2-intern/extern, SWR / Benoît Linder)

    Tatort Stuttgart „Zerissen“ Tatort aus Stuttgart schauen oder lassen? Das sagt unsere Tatort-Checkerin

    Raubüberfall im Stuttgarter Tatort: Eine Kundin stirbt beim Fluchtversuch. Als Täter kommt eigentlich nur ein krimineller Familien-Clan in Frage. Hier die Kritik lesen!

  2. Rebekka de Buhr und Constantin Zöller sind das neue Morningshow-Team ab 15. Januar (Foto: SWR3, Niko Neithardt)

    SWR3 Morningshow, täglich ab 5 Uhr So viel Spaß am Morgen – mit Rebekka de Buhr & Constantin Zöller!

    Ab sofort begleiten euch Rebekka de Buhr und Constantin Zöller am Morgen bei SWR3 im Radio. Die Highlights der ersten Woche gibts hier im Video!

  3. Ein Schild mit der Aufschrift «Hass ist keine Meinung» ist bei der Demonstration «Demokratie verteidigen» zu sehen. (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa | Friso Gentsch)

    Tausende Menschen auf der Straße Gegen Rechtsextremismus: So liefen die Demos in BW und RLP

    Am Samstag fanden im Südwesten zahlreiche Kundgebungen statt. Das Ziel: Die Demokratie verteidigen und ein Zeichen gegen Rechtsextremismus setzen.

    NOW SWR3

  5. Der Sänger Max Mutzke tritt beim Rheinland-Pfalz-Tag 2023 auf. (Foto: picture-alliance / Reportdienste, imageBROKER | Thomas Frey)

    Hier alle Acts anhören 🎙ESC-Vorentscheid: Ach, den kennen wir doch!

    Fast 700 Bewerbungen gab es – jetzt stehen acht Acts fest. Erfahrt hier, wer beim Vorentscheid auftritt, um beim Eurovision Song Contest in Schweden dabei zu sein. Darunter ist auch ein bekannter Name.

    PUSH SWR3