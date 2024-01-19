(Sie sagte:)

Ich tanze nicht mehr so schwungvoll wie früher,

denn man wird ja nicht jünger.

Und Tränen siehst du in meinen Augen auch nicht mehr,

alle ausgetrocknet.

Auch mit meinem Gedächtnis

komm ich nicht mehr besonders weit.

Ich weiß nicht mehr wie ich heiße

oder wer DU genau bist.

Und ich weiß nicht warum.

Bitte bitte glaub mir.

Ich bin nicht die Person, die du vor dir siehst.

Ich habe diesen Körper schon längst verlassen,

ihn schon lange zurückgelassen.

Bitte schau ganz genau hin.

Das bin nicht ich in diesem Körper.

Aber irgendwie weiß das niemand.

Mach’s gut,

du warst meine Welt und mein Leben.

Und ich weiß nicht,

warum die Mutter und die Ehefrau irgendwann verloren ging.

Aber es gibt mehr Dinge, als das Auge sehen kann.

Dies ist nicht das Ende, es ist nur ein Abschied.

(und ich höre sie sagen:)

Jetzt bin ich frei,

ich könnte nicht glücklicher sein.

Ich wollte nur,

dass du weißt, dass nicht ICH bin in diesem Körper vor dir –

schon lange nicht mehr.

Original-Songtext in Englisch

Oh my dance is getting slower now,

'Cause my years they're getting older now.

And my eyes, they won't cry.

My tears have all run dry.

And my memory doesn't get me very far,

I can't remember my name or exactly who you are.

And I don't know why, no I don't know why.

Will you please believe

I'm not the person you see,

I left that body long ago.

I left it way back there.

Will you please believe,

Given all that you see,

I left that body long ago

But somehow nobody knows.

So goodbye,

You were my world and my life.

And I don't know why

you've lost your mother, lost your wife.

But there's more,

Something more than meets the eye.

This is not the end,

this is only goodbye.

Will you please believe

I'm not the person you see,

I left that body long ago.

I left it way back there.

Now I'm free, I'm as happy as can be.

I just wanted you to know

That I left that body long ago.

So long ago.