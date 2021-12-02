Wenn du ein ausgeblichenes Schild am Straßenrand siehst auf dem „15 Meilen bis zum Love Shack“ steht,
dann weißt du,
du fährst auf dem Atlanta Highway und suchst nach deinem liebsten Ausflugsziel
ein Liebesausflugsziel.
Habe mir ein Auto besorgt so groß wie ein Wal.
Und jetzt geht's ab Richtung Love Shack.
In diesen Chrysler passen 20 Leute rein!
Also, beeilt euch und vergesst Euer Geld für die Jukebox nicht.
Der Love Shack ist ein Schuppen,
da kommen alle zusammen, die Bock auf Liebe haben, Baby.
Und auf dem Schild draußen steht „Dummköpfe draußen bleiben“,
denn hier im Love Shack regiert die Liebe.
Ihr findet den Schuppen da hinten mitten auf dem Feld;
ein abgefahrener alter Schuppen und jetzt kümmern wir uns erst mal um das Geglitzer:
Auf der Matratze,
auf dem Highway,
auf der Veranda vorne
[Überall soll es glitzern]
Und dann wird geknutscht und gekuschelt,
Getanzt und geliebt.
Und das alles halbnackt,
denn hier ist es heiß wie im Backofen.
Der Schuppen wackelt ganz schön doll,
wenn alle sich bewegen und grooven,
und draußen stehen sie schon Schlange um mitzufeiern.
Also los, rein in meinen Chrysler, so groß wie ein Walfisch.
Wir stechen in See, wir schippern los zu unserem kleinen, funky Schuppen.
Wo ständig an die Tür geklopft wird (Bang bang).
Ach was sag ich, wo an die Tür geschlagen wird (Bang bang)!
Gegen die Tür getrommelt wird.
Na los, ein bisschen lauter!
Ich kann nix hören Dein was?
Verrostetes Blechdach?
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
If you see a faded sign at the side of the road that says
Fifteen miles to the, love shack, love shack yeah
I'm headin' down the Atlanta highway
Lookin' for the love getaway
Headed for the love getaway, love getaway
I got me a car, it's as big as a whale
And we're headin' on down to the love shack
I got me a Chrysler, it seats about twenty
So hurry up and bring your jukebox money
The love shack is a little old place where
We can get together
Love shack baby
A love shack baby
Love shack, baby love shack
Love shack, baby love shack
Love shack, baby love shack
Love shack, baby love shack
Sign says, woo, stay away fools
'Cause love rules at the love shack
Well it's set way back in the middle of a field
Just a funky old shack and I gotta get back
Glitter on the mattress
Glitter on the highway
Glitter on the front porch
Glitter on the hallway
The love shack is a little old place where
We can get together
Love shack, baby
Love shack, baby
Love shack, that's where it's at
Love shack, that's where it's at
Huggin' and a-kissin', dancin' and a-lovin'
Wearin' next to nothing 'cause it's hot as an oven
The whole shack shimmies
Yeah the whole shack shimmies
The whole shack shimmies when everybody's movin' around
And around and around and around
Everybody's movin', everybody's groovin' baby
Folks linin' up outside just to get down
Everybody's movin', everybody's groovin' baby
Funky little shack
Funky little shack
Hop in my Chrysler, it's as big as a whale
And it's about to set sail
I got me a car, it seats about twenty, so come on
And bring your jukebox money
The love shack is a little old place where
We can get together
Love shack, baby
A love shack baby
Love shack, baby love shack
Love shack, baby love shack
Love shack, baby love shack (oh baby that's where it's at)
Love shack, baby love shack (baby that's where it's at)
Bang bang bang on the door baby!
Knock a little louder baby!
Bang bang bang on the door baby!
I can't hear you
Bang bang bang on the door baby!
Knock a little louder sugar!
Bang bang bang on the door baby!
I can't hear you
Bang bang bang on the door baby, knock a little louder
Bang bang on the door baby, bang bang!
On the door baby, bang bang!
On the door, bang bang!
On the door baby, bang bang!
You're what?
Tin roof
Rusted!
Love shack, baby love shack!
Love shack, baby love shack!
Love shack, baby love shack!
Love shack, baby love shack!