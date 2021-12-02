Wenn du ein ausgeblichenes Schild am Straßenrand siehst auf dem „15 Meilen bis zum Love Shack“ steht,

dann weißt du,

du fährst auf dem Atlanta Highway und suchst nach deinem liebsten Ausflugsziel

ein Liebesausflugsziel.

Habe mir ein Auto besorgt so groß wie ein Wal.

Und jetzt geht's ab Richtung Love Shack.

In diesen Chrysler passen 20 Leute rein!

Also, beeilt euch und vergesst Euer Geld für die Jukebox nicht.

Der Love Shack ist ein Schuppen,

da kommen alle zusammen, die Bock auf Liebe haben, Baby.

Und auf dem Schild draußen steht „Dummköpfe draußen bleiben“,

denn hier im Love Shack regiert die Liebe.

Ihr findet den Schuppen da hinten mitten auf dem Feld;

ein abgefahrener alter Schuppen und jetzt kümmern wir uns erst mal um das Geglitzer:

Auf der Matratze,

auf dem Highway,

auf der Veranda vorne

[Überall soll es glitzern]

Und dann wird geknutscht und gekuschelt,

Getanzt und geliebt.

Und das alles halbnackt,

denn hier ist es heiß wie im Backofen.

Der Schuppen wackelt ganz schön doll,

wenn alle sich bewegen und grooven,

und draußen stehen sie schon Schlange um mitzufeiern.

Also los, rein in meinen Chrysler, so groß wie ein Walfisch.

Wir stechen in See, wir schippern los zu unserem kleinen, funky Schuppen.

Wo ständig an die Tür geklopft wird (Bang bang).

Ach was sag ich, wo an die Tür geschlagen wird (Bang bang)!

Gegen die Tür getrommelt wird.

Na los, ein bisschen lauter!

Ich kann nix hören Dein was?

Verrostetes Blechdach?

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

If you see a faded sign at the side of the road that says

Fifteen miles to the, love shack, love shack yeah

I'm headin' down the Atlanta highway

Lookin' for the love getaway

Headed for the love getaway, love getaway

I got me a car, it's as big as a whale

And we're headin' on down to the love shack

I got me a Chrysler, it seats about twenty

So hurry up and bring your jukebox money

The love shack is a little old place where

We can get together

Love shack baby

A love shack baby

Love shack, baby love shack

Love shack, baby love shack

Love shack, baby love shack

Love shack, baby love shack

Sign says, woo, stay away fools

'Cause love rules at the love shack

Well it's set way back in the middle of a field

Just a funky old shack and I gotta get back

Glitter on the mattress

Glitter on the highway

Glitter on the front porch

Glitter on the hallway

The love shack is a little old place where

We can get together

Love shack, baby

Love shack, baby

Love shack, that's where it's at

Love shack, that's where it's at

Huggin' and a-kissin', dancin' and a-lovin'

Wearin' next to nothing 'cause it's hot as an oven

The whole shack shimmies

Yeah the whole shack shimmies

The whole shack shimmies when everybody's movin' around

And around and around and around

Everybody's movin', everybody's groovin' baby

Folks linin' up outside just to get down

Everybody's movin', everybody's groovin' baby

Funky little shack

Funky little shack

Hop in my Chrysler, it's as big as a whale

And it's about to set sail

I got me a car, it seats about twenty, so come on

And bring your jukebox money

The love shack is a little old place where

We can get together

Love shack, baby

A love shack baby

Love shack, baby love shack

Love shack, baby love shack

Love shack, baby love shack (oh baby that's where it's at)

Love shack, baby love shack (baby that's where it's at)

Bang bang bang on the door baby!

Knock a little louder baby!

Bang bang bang on the door baby!

I can't hear you

Bang bang bang on the door baby!

Knock a little louder sugar!

Bang bang bang on the door baby!

I can't hear you

Bang bang bang on the door baby, knock a little louder

Bang bang on the door baby, bang bang!

On the door baby, bang bang!

On the door, bang bang!

On the door baby, bang bang!

You're what?

Tin roof

Rusted!

Love shack, baby love shack!

Love shack, baby love shack!

Love shack, baby love shack!

Love shack, baby love shack!