Sie:
Jeder von uns ist ein bisschen beschädigt oder ein bisschen depressiv.
Ab und zu spüren wir es in unserer Brust.
An manchen Tagen fühle ich mich wie ein Loser und putze mir im Dunkeln die Zähne.
Versuche den Kopf über Wasser zu halten, in einem Swimmingpool voller Haie.
Es ist ganz schön schwer, aus dem Bett zu kommen,
wenn alles auf dem Kopf steht
und nichts einen Sinn ergibt.
Wie ein Pflaster auf einer blutende Wunde.
Ich tu so als würde ich lächeln, aber innerlich falle ich auseinander.
Und keiner ahnt, dass ich eigentlich ein Wrack bin.
Er:
Ja alles läuft rückwärts,
und du du versuchst, irgendwie damit klarzukommen
und schaffst es nicht.
Du stehst in der Ecke
und siehst dabei zu, wie du zum Schatten von jemand anderem wirst.
Es ist schwer, ein Versteck zu finden,
wenn du vor dem wegläufst, was in dir drin ist.
Egal wo du hingehst, du nimmst dich immer mit.
Heute Abend werde ich mir selber den Krieg erklären.
Denn ich selbst bin mein schlimmster Feind
und ich habe keine Lust mehr zu kämpfen.
Beide:
Manchmal fühlt es sich an, als würdest du die ganze Welt auf Deinen Schultern tragen
und du kannst das Gewicht deines eigenen Herzens nicht mehr stemmen.
Und du hast Angst, dass es immer so sein wird.
Und deshalb wollen wir dir sagen:
Es ist nur ein schlechter Tag, nicht ein schlechtes Leben.
Und wir wissen, dass es sich hoffnungslos anfühlt,
und dass du kurz vorm Durchdrehen bist.
Und deshalb gibt es diesen Song,
um dir zu sagen: es wird nicht immer so sein.
Es ist einfach nur ein schlechter Tag, nicht ein schlechtes Leben.
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
Everyone's damaged
A little depressed
Every now and then we get that feeling in our chest
Some days I'm a loser, brush my teeth in the dark
Head above water in a swimming pool of sharks
Ooh, it's hard to get up out of bed when everything is on its head
And nothing seems to make any sense
Like a Band-Aid on a bleeding heart
I fake a smile and fall apart
And no one ever knows I'm a wreck
When the world is on your shoulders
And the weight of your own heart is too much to bear
Well, I know that you're afraid things will always be this way
It's just a bad day, not a bad life
Everything's backwards and I'm hanging on
No matter how hard I try I always come undone
Backed in a corner, uncomfortably numb
Watching myself become a shadow of someone
Oh, it's hard to find a place to hide
When you're running from what's inside
No matter where you go, there you are
So tonight I'll go to war with me
'Cause I'm my own worst enemy and I don't wanna fight anymore
When the world is on your shoulders
And the weight of your own heart is too much to bear
Well, I know that you're afraid things will always be this way
It's just a bad day, not a bad life
And I know it feels so hopeless
And I know how close you are to the edge right now
So I wrote this song to say, things won't always be this way, no
It's just a bad day, not a bad life
Ooh, yeah
Yeah-yeah
Yeah, oh
When the world is on your shoulders
And the weight of your own heart is too much to bear
Well, I know that you're afraid things will always be this way
It's just a bad day, not a bad life
And I know it feels so hopeless
And I know how close you are to the edge right now
So I wrote this song to say, things won't always be this way, no
It's just a bad day, not a bad life
Yeah, it's just a bad day, not a bad life