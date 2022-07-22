Es geht um die ganz schlechten Phasen, die wahrscheinlich jeder von uns irgendwann mal hat. Nach einer Trennung. Oder wegen Corona. Eine kleine depressive Phase. Bei anderen mag es noch schlimmer sein. Wenn du mitten drin steckst, dann hast du das Gefühl, es geht nie wieder weg.

Sie:

Jeder von uns ist ein bisschen beschädigt oder ein bisschen depressiv.

Ab und zu spüren wir es in unserer Brust.

An manchen Tagen fühle ich mich wie ein Loser und putze mir im Dunkeln die Zähne.

Versuche den Kopf über Wasser zu halten, in einem Swimmingpool voller Haie.

Es ist ganz schön schwer, aus dem Bett zu kommen,

wenn alles auf dem Kopf steht

und nichts einen Sinn ergibt.

Wie ein Pflaster auf einer blutende Wunde.

Ich tu so als würde ich lächeln, aber innerlich falle ich auseinander.

Und keiner ahnt, dass ich eigentlich ein Wrack bin.

Er:

Ja alles läuft rückwärts,

und du du versuchst, irgendwie damit klarzukommen

und schaffst es nicht.

Du stehst in der Ecke

und siehst dabei zu, wie du zum Schatten von jemand anderem wirst.

Es ist schwer, ein Versteck zu finden,

wenn du vor dem wegläufst, was in dir drin ist.

Egal wo du hingehst, du nimmst dich immer mit.

Heute Abend werde ich mir selber den Krieg erklären.

Denn ich selbst bin mein schlimmster Feind

und ich habe keine Lust mehr zu kämpfen.

Beide:

Manchmal fühlt es sich an, als würdest du die ganze Welt auf Deinen Schultern tragen

und du kannst das Gewicht deines eigenen Herzens nicht mehr stemmen.

Und du hast Angst, dass es immer so sein wird.

Und deshalb wollen wir dir sagen:

Es ist nur ein schlechter Tag, nicht ein schlechtes Leben.

Und wir wissen, dass es sich hoffnungslos anfühlt,

und dass du kurz vorm Durchdrehen bist.

Und deshalb gibt es diesen Song,

um dir zu sagen: es wird nicht immer so sein.

Es ist einfach nur ein schlechter Tag, nicht ein schlechtes Leben.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Everyone's damaged

A little depressed

Every now and then we get that feeling in our chest

Some days I'm a loser, brush my teeth in the dark

Head above water in a swimming pool of sharks

Ooh, it's hard to get up out of bed when everything is on its head

And nothing seems to make any sense

Like a Band-Aid on a bleeding heart

I fake a smile and fall apart

And no one ever knows I'm a wreck

When the world is on your shoulders

And the weight of your own heart is too much to bear

Well, I know that you're afraid things will always be this way

It's just a bad day, not a bad life

Everything's backwards and I'm hanging on

No matter how hard I try I always come undone

Backed in a corner, uncomfortably numb

Watching myself become a shadow of someone

Oh, it's hard to find a place to hide

When you're running from what's inside

No matter where you go, there you are

So tonight I'll go to war with me

'Cause I'm my own worst enemy and I don't wanna fight anymore

When the world is on your shoulders

And the weight of your own heart is too much to bear

Well, I know that you're afraid things will always be this way

It's just a bad day, not a bad life

And I know it feels so hopeless

And I know how close you are to the edge right now

So I wrote this song to say, things won't always be this way, no

It's just a bad day, not a bad life

Ooh, yeah

Yeah-yeah

Yeah, oh

When the world is on your shoulders

And the weight of your own heart is too much to bear

Well, I know that you're afraid things will always be this way

It's just a bad day, not a bad life

And I know it feels so hopeless

And I know how close you are to the edge right now

So I wrote this song to say, things won't always be this way, no

It's just a bad day, not a bad life

Yeah, it's just a bad day, not a bad life