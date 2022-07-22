  1. SWR3
  2. Musik
  3. Poplexikon
  4. Lyrics
STAND

Es geht um die ganz schlechten Phasen, die wahrscheinlich jeder von uns irgendwann mal hat. Nach einer Trennung. Oder wegen Corona. Eine kleine depressive Phase. Bei anderen mag es noch schlimmer sein. Wenn du mitten drin steckst, dann hast du das Gefühl, es geht nie wieder weg.

Sie:
Jeder von uns ist ein bisschen beschädigt oder ein bisschen depressiv.
Ab und zu spüren wir es in unserer Brust.
An manchen Tagen fühle ich mich wie ein Loser und putze mir im Dunkeln die Zähne.
Versuche den Kopf über Wasser zu halten, in einem Swimmingpool voller Haie.

Es ist ganz schön schwer, aus dem Bett zu kommen,
wenn alles auf dem Kopf steht
und nichts einen Sinn ergibt.
Wie ein Pflaster auf einer blutende Wunde.

Ich tu so als würde ich lächeln, aber innerlich falle ich auseinander.
Und keiner ahnt, dass ich eigentlich ein Wrack bin.

Er:
Ja alles läuft rückwärts,
und du du versuchst, irgendwie damit klarzukommen
und schaffst es nicht.
Du stehst in der Ecke
und siehst dabei zu, wie du zum Schatten von jemand anderem wirst.

Es ist schwer, ein Versteck zu finden,
wenn du vor dem wegläufst, was in dir drin ist.
Egal wo du hingehst, du nimmst dich immer mit.

Heute Abend werde ich mir selber den Krieg erklären.
Denn ich selbst bin mein schlimmster Feind
und ich habe keine Lust mehr zu kämpfen.

Beide:
Manchmal fühlt es sich an, als würdest du die ganze Welt auf Deinen Schultern tragen
und du kannst das Gewicht deines eigenen Herzens nicht mehr stemmen.
Und du hast Angst, dass es immer so sein wird.

Und deshalb wollen wir dir sagen:
Es ist nur ein schlechter Tag, nicht ein schlechtes Leben.
Und wir wissen, dass es sich hoffnungslos anfühlt,
und dass du kurz vorm Durchdrehen bist.

Und deshalb gibt es diesen Song,
um dir zu sagen: es wird nicht immer so sein.
Es ist einfach nur ein schlechter Tag, nicht ein schlechtes Leben.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Everyone's damaged
A little depressed
Every now and then we get that feeling in our chest
Some days I'm a loser, brush my teeth in the dark
Head above water in a swimming pool of sharks

Ooh, it's hard to get up out of bed when everything is on its head
And nothing seems to make any sense
Like a Band-Aid on a bleeding heart
I fake a smile and fall apart
And no one ever knows I'm a wreck

When the world is on your shoulders
And the weight of your own heart is too much to bear
Well, I know that you're afraid things will always be this way
It's just a bad day, not a bad life

Everything's backwards and I'm hanging on
No matter how hard I try I always come undone
Backed in a corner, uncomfortably numb
Watching myself become a shadow of someone

Oh, it's hard to find a place to hide
When you're running from what's inside
No matter where you go, there you are
So tonight I'll go to war with me
'Cause I'm my own worst enemy and I don't wanna fight anymore

When the world is on your shoulders
And the weight of your own heart is too much to bear
Well, I know that you're afraid things will always be this way
It's just a bad day, not a bad life
And I know it feels so hopeless
And I know how close you are to the edge right now
So I wrote this song to say, things won't always be this way, no
It's just a bad day, not a bad life

Ooh, yeah
Yeah-yeah
Yeah, oh

When the world is on your shoulders
And the weight of your own heart is too much to bear
Well, I know that you're afraid things will always be this way
It's just a bad day, not a bad life
And I know it feels so hopeless
And I know how close you are to the edge right now
So I wrote this song to say, things won't always be this way, no
It's just a bad day, not a bad life

Yeah, it's just a bad day, not a bad life

STAND
AUTOR/IN
SWR3

Meistgelesen

  1. Deutschland
    Das ist die Ahr – bzw. das, was von ihr im Moment noch übrig ist. (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa | Thomas Frey)

    Flüsse in BW und RLP Diese Fotos zeigen alles: So trocken sind Rhein, Ahr und Dreisam

    Sie sind wieder da: apokalyptische Bilder von austrocknenden Flüssen in SWR3Land. Schon jetzt führen die Flüsse so wenig Wasser, wie sonst im Spätsommer.  mehr...

  2. Schluchsee
    Wäldele im Schluchsee (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa | Philipp von Ditfurth)

    Nachhaltigkeit Open Air mitten im Schwarzwald: So einen Supermarkt kennst du noch nicht

    Leckeren Bergkäse, pikante Salami aus dem Schwarzwald direkt im Schwarzwald kaufen? In Schluchsee ist das dieses Wochenende möglich.  mehr...

  3. Volksfest-Besucher in Würzburg. (Foto: IMAGO, IMAGO / HMB-Media)

    Volksfest-Hit wird zur großen Sommer-Debatte SWR3-User zur Diskussion um „Layla“: „Jetzt ist's doch auch mal gut“

    Der Song „Layla“ steht wegen seines Textes in der Kritik und soll entschärft werden. Inzwischen schütteln viele den Kopf angesichts der Debatte.  mehr...

  4. Proben werden in einem Labor auf auf Corona getestet (Foto: IMAGO, Pixsell)

    Positiver Corona-Test 10 Fakten zur Bedeutung des CT-Werts bei Omikron

    Bin ich mit einem CT-Wert von über 30 besonders ansteckend? Wie hängen Quarantäne und Isolation damit zusammen? Wir beantworten die wichtigsten Fragen zum CT-Wert bei der Omikron-Variante.  mehr...

  5. Das Logo der Kommunikationsplattform MS Teams von Microsoft ist auf einem Handy zu sehen. (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa/ZUMA Wire | Debarchan Chatterjee)

    Die meisten Dienste gehen wieder Microsoft Teams hatte wohl weltweite Störung

    Beim Messenger Teams gab es ein technisches Problem. Offenbar war das Programm großflächig ausgefallen.  mehr...

  6. Himars-Raketenwerfer bei einem Manöver in den USA. (Foto: IMAGO, IMAGO / ZUMA Wire)

    Liveblog zum Krieg in der Ukraine USA stocken Militärhilfe für Ukraine um 270 Millionen Dollar auf

    Russland versucht weiter, die Ukraine einzunehmen: Während die Welt den Einmarsch verurteilt, zerstören russische Truppen Städte und Infrastruktur. Alle Infos dazu.  mehr...