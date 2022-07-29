Wenn ein Hotelzimmer fast zu deinem Zuhause wird, ist es egal,

ob du gerade in Philadelphia oder Rom bist.

Du wählst die Neun und bist mit der Außenwelt verbunden.

Und wenn ich ein Auto brauche, rufe ich die Rezeption an.

Ein verrücktes Leben!

Wie sehr wünsche ich mir, dein Lächeln sehen zu können. Vergebens!

Ich bin immer ganz dicht dran – aber dennoch meilenweit davon entfernt.

Viele Male habe ich die Welt umrundet.

Aber trotzdem macht mich ein Klopfen an der Tür immer noch nervös.

Ich hoffe, du stehst jetzt da draußen. Aber... es war wieder nur der Zimmer Service.

Solange ich zurückdenken kann, habe ich aus dem Koffer gelebt.

Immer der gleiche Trott! Die einzige Abwechslung: mal spiele ich die Gibson-, mal die Fendergitarre!

Meine Gedanken sind stets bei dir. Ich schwöre, manchmal sehe ich sogar dein Gesicht zum Greifen nahe vor mir. Ein verrücktes Leben! Immer im gleichen Film, nur in verschiedenen Kulissen.

Ich fühle mich mit diesem Leben wohl und möchte nichts verändern. Ich warte nur auf den Moment, in dem der Summer an der Tür ertönt, du in das Zimmer trittst und mich anlächelst. Aber das wird nicht passieren. Wunsch und Realität klaffen zu weit auseinander.

When a hotel room′s the closest thing you've got to home

You could be in Philadelphia, you could even be in Rome

You gotta dial nine to get an outside line

I even need a concierge just to take a drive, it′s a crazy life

Well I hope to see your smile, but I'm always wrong

It's a different melody but the same old song

Yeah, I′ve been on the road nearly all my life

Been around the world ′bout a thousand times

Still a knock on the door makes me nervous

I think I'll see you standing there, but no

It′s only room service, yeah, room service

I've been living out my suitcase as long as I remember

Life′s the same, it doesn't change, it′s a Gibson or a Fender

I still think about you, babe

I swear sometimes I see your face

These are crazy days

Yeah, I think I hear your voice, but it's just a dream

It's a brand-new movie but the same old scene

Yeah, I′ve been on the road nearly all my life

Been around the world ′bout a thousand times

Still a knock on the door makes me nervous

I think I'll see you standing there, but no

It′s only room service, yeah, room service

You know I wouldn't change a thing, no

I′m just waiting for the bell in my room to ring

Well, I hope to see you smile, but I'm always wrong

It′s a different melody but the same old song

Yeah, I've been on the road nearly all my life

Been around the world 'bout a thousand times

Still a knock on the door makes me nervous

I think I′ll see you standing there, but no

It′s the closest thing I'll ever get to home

It′s only room service, room service, yeah, room service