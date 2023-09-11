Deutsche Übersetzung von „Summer Of 69“
Damals hab’ ich meine erste sechssaitige Gitarre gekauft.
Second Hand – spottbillig.
Ich hab auf dem Teil rumgegeigt, bis meine Finger geblutet haben.
Damals, im Sommer 69.
Ich hatte eine Band mit paar Jungs von der Schule zusammen.
Wir haben geübt wie die Wilden,
Aber dann hat Jimmy hingeschmissen und
Jody hat geheiratet (dass da nix draus würde, hab ich
von vornherein gewusst!)
Wenn ich jetzt zurückblicke,
hab ich das Gefühl, dass dieser Sommer nie aufgehört hat.
Und wenn ich’s mir aussuchen könnte, würde ich mich
sofort dorthin zurück beamen lassen.
Das war die Zeit meines Lebens.
Naja, Rummosern hilft nix, man hat ja auch ’nen Job.
Damals war das anders.
Ich habe dauernd im Drive-In rumgehangen, wo ich dich ja auch
getroffen habe.
Und dann, vorm Haus von deinen Eltern
da hast du gesagt, dass du auf mich warten würdest,
und zwar für immer.
Da war mir dann klar:
Jetzt oder nie.
Sommer 69.
Zeit totschlagen.
Wir waren halt jung und dauernd drauf.
Die Power musste raus irgendwie.
Aber es dauert halt nix ewig.
Heute hat sich alles geändert.
Irgendwie läuft alles an mir vorbei.
Wenn ich dann auf meiner alten Gitarre rumklimpere,
dann überlege ich mir,
ob du dir auch manchmal Gedanken machst,
was damals falsch gelaufen ist.
Denn vor’m Haus von deinen Eltern hast du ja gesagt, dass
du warten würdest.
Und wie du dann meine Hand genommen hast,
da war eigentlich alles klar.
War trotzdem die beste Zeit, die ich jemals gehabt hab.
Sommer 69
„Summer Of 69“: Lyrics
I got my first real six-string
Bought it at the five and dime
Played it 'til my fingers bled
Was the summer of '69
Me and some guys from school
Had a band and we tried real hard
Jimmy quit and Jody got married
I should've known we'd never get far
Oh, when I look back now
That summer seemed to last forever
And if I had the choice
Yeah, I'd always wanna be there
Those were the best days of my life
Ain't no use in complainin'
When you got a job to do
I spent my evenings down at the drive-in
And that's when I met you, yeah!
Standin' on your mama's porch
You told me that you'd wait forever
Oh, and when you held my hand
I knew that it was now or never
Those were the best days of my life
Oh, yeah
Back in the summer of '69, oh
Man, we were killin' time
We were young and restless
We needed to unwind
I guess nothing can last forever
Forever, no
YeahAnd now the times are changin'
Look at everything that's come and gone
Sometimes when I play that old six-string
I think about you, wonder what went wrong
Standin' on your mama's porch
You told me that it'd last forever
Oh, and when you held my hand
I knew that it was now or never
Those were the best days of my life
Oh, yeah
Back in the summer of '69, uh-huh
It was the summer of '69, oh, yeah
Me and my baby in '69, oh, oh
It was the summer, summer, summer of '69