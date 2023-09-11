Damals hab’ ich meine erste sechssaitige Gitarre gekauft.

Second Hand – spottbillig.

Ich hab auf dem Teil rumgegeigt, bis meine Finger geblutet haben.

Damals, im Sommer 69.

Ich hatte eine Band mit paar Jungs von der Schule zusammen.

Wir haben geübt wie die Wilden,

Aber dann hat Jimmy hingeschmissen und

Jody hat geheiratet (dass da nix draus würde, hab ich

von vornherein gewusst!)

Wenn ich jetzt zurückblicke,

hab ich das Gefühl, dass dieser Sommer nie aufgehört hat.

Und wenn ich’s mir aussuchen könnte, würde ich mich

sofort dorthin zurück beamen lassen.

Das war die Zeit meines Lebens.

Naja, Rummosern hilft nix, man hat ja auch ’nen Job.

Damals war das anders.

Ich habe dauernd im Drive-In rumgehangen, wo ich dich ja auch

getroffen habe.

Und dann, vorm Haus von deinen Eltern

da hast du gesagt, dass du auf mich warten würdest,

und zwar für immer.

Da war mir dann klar:

Jetzt oder nie.

Sommer 69.

Zeit totschlagen.

Wir waren halt jung und dauernd drauf.

Die Power musste raus irgendwie.

Aber es dauert halt nix ewig.

Heute hat sich alles geändert.

Irgendwie läuft alles an mir vorbei.

Wenn ich dann auf meiner alten Gitarre rumklimpere,

dann überlege ich mir,

ob du dir auch manchmal Gedanken machst,

was damals falsch gelaufen ist.

Denn vor’m Haus von deinen Eltern hast du ja gesagt, dass

du warten würdest.

Und wie du dann meine Hand genommen hast,

da war eigentlich alles klar.

War trotzdem die beste Zeit, die ich jemals gehabt hab.

Sommer 69

I got my first real six-string

Bought it at the five and dime

Played it 'til my fingers bled

Was the summer of '69

Me and some guys from school

Had a band and we tried real hard

Jimmy quit and Jody got married

I should've known we'd never get far

Oh, when I look back now

That summer seemed to last forever

And if I had the choice

Yeah, I'd always wanna be there

Those were the best days of my life

Ain't no use in complainin'

When you got a job to do

I spent my evenings down at the drive-in

And that's when I met you, yeah!

Standin' on your mama's porch

You told me that you'd wait forever

Oh, and when you held my hand

I knew that it was now or never

Those were the best days of my life

Oh, yeah

Back in the summer of '69, oh

Man, we were killin' time

We were young and restless

We needed to unwind

I guess nothing can last forever

Forever, no

YeahAnd now the times are changin'

Look at everything that's come and gone

Sometimes when I play that old six-string

I think about you, wonder what went wrong

Standin' on your mama's porch

You told me that it'd last forever

Oh, and when you held my hand

I knew that it was now or never

Those were the best days of my life

Oh, yeah

Back in the summer of '69, uh-huh

It was the summer of '69, oh, yeah

Me and my baby in '69, oh, oh

It was the summer, summer, summer of '69