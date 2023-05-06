  1. SWR3
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran veröffentlicht sein fünftes Album „Equals“ (Foto: DAN MARTENSEN)

Leute, haltet alle Uhren an, das sieht... sooo schön aus!
Wenn du sehen könntest, wie das Licht auf deinem Haar tanzt,
nussbraun, gold und rot –
ach, was sag ich, das sind locker mal eine Million verschiedene Farben.

Der Samstagvormittag ist fast vorbei.
Im Radio läuft Iron & Whine.

Der Kaffee in deiner Hand reflektiert die Sonne
und ich habe habe Blickstarre auf dich.

Draußen ändert sich das Wetter,
die Blätter begraben unter einer weißen Decke.

Oh, ich muss grad daran denken,
wir am Anfang liebestrunken und Wunder erwartend durch den Schnee gestapft sind,
die Welt rundherum komplett ausgeblendet.

Ich weiß, das hast du schon soooo oft gehört,
aber ich werde damit auch nicht aufhören.
Im Gegenteil: Ich werde dich noch fester halten,
bis zum letzten Glühen
werden wir leuchten so hell,
bis die Dunkelheit ganz langsam weicht.

Wir sind in einer neuen Dimension;
Raum und Zeit gehen verloren.
Ich habe nichts dagegenzuhalten –
außer dich und mich.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Stop the clocks, it's amazing
You should see the way the light dances off your head
A million colours of hazel, golden and red
Saturday morning is fading
The sun's reflected by the coffee in your hand
My eyes are caught in your gaze all over again

We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle
Tryna find ourselves in the winter snow
So alone in love like the world had disappeared
Oh, I won't be silent and I won't let go
I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow
And we'll burn so bright 'til the darkness softly clears

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

The weather outside's changing
The leaves are buried under six inches of white
The radio is playing, Iron & Wine
This is a new dimension
This is a level where we're losing track of time
I'm holding nothing against it, except you and I

We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle
Tryna find ourselves in the winter snow
So alone in love like the world had disappeared
Oh, I won't be silent and I won't let go
I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow
And we'll burn so bright 'til the darkness softly clears

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow...

