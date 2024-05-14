Hier erfährst du mehr über die Botschaft hinter dem Song „Lighthouse“ von Calum Scott.

Darum geht es in „Lighthouse“

Irgend etwas trennt diese beiden Menschen. Sind es die äußeren Umstände? Ist es nur die räumliche Distanz? Sie kämpfen darum, wieder zusammen zu sein. Calum Scott findet da ein paar eindringliche Bilder.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Calum Scott: „Lighthouse“

Die Nacht ist so dunkel, kein Stern am Himmel,

unsere Liebe im Kampf mit den Gezeiten.

Der Wind peitscht über das Wasser,

aber ich sehe dich hell leuchten wie einen Leuchtturm.

Und ich schwimme zu dir, schwimme um mein Leben.

Und bete, dass ich es schaffe, bevor der Morgen anbricht.

Ich werde dich nicht loslassen, ich spüre es in tief in mir drin.

Egal, wohin ich gehe, mein Herz will da sein, wo du bist.

Alles was ich weiß, ich werde jeder Straße folgen.

Bis ich meinen Weg zu dir nach Hause finde.

Ich gehöre in deine offenen Arme.

Die Welt soll ruhig versuchen, uns auseinanderzureißen,

aber unsere Liebe wird uns wie ein Leuchtturm nach Hause führen.

Selbst wenn es tausend Meilen im strömenden Regen sind,

und eine Million Jahre könnten nichts daran ändern, was ich für dich empfinde.

Lyrics: Calum Scott „Lighthouse“ im englischen Original

In the dark of the night, not a star in the sky

I can feel your love pull against the tide

And I see you shining bright like a lighthouse

And the winds got the water running wild

But I'll swim to you, swim for my life

And I pray that I'll make it before the night's up

I won't let you go

I feel it in my bones

No matter where I go

You're where my heart belongs

All I know

I'll follow every road

'Til I find my way back home

You're where my heart, you're where my heart

You're where my heart belongs

(My heartbeat, my heartbeat)

You're where my heart belongs

(My heartbeat, my heartbeat)

I belong right there in your open arms

The world can try to tear us apart

But our love will guide us home like a lighthouse

Walk a thousand miles in the pouring rain

And a million years couldn't change the way

The way I feel, I feel about you right now

I won't let you go

I feel it in my bones

No matter where I go

You're where my heart belongs

All I know

I'll follow every road

'Til I find my way back home

You're where my heart, you're where my heart

You're where my heart belongs

(My heartbeat, my heartbeat)

You're where my heart belongs

(My heartbeat, my heartbeat)

I won't let you go

I feel it in my bones

No matter where I go

You're where my heart belongs

All I know

I'll follow every road (every road)

'Til I find my way back home (my way back home)

You're where my heart, you're where my heart

You're where my heart belongs

(My heartbeat, my heartbeat)

You're where my heart belongs

(My heartbeat, my heartbeat)

You're where my heart belongs