Deutsche Übersetzung von Cyndi Lauper: „Time After Time“

Ich liege im Bett, und die Uhr zertickt die Zeit.
Ich denke an dich.
Dass ich mich selbst einkreise, um mich dann zu verirren – das ist nichts Neues.
Früher, warme Nächte – das habe ich fast schon hinter mir.
Ein Koffer voll Erinnerung.
Du hast hin und wieder dieses Bild gezeichnet:
Ich laufe voraus, du rufst mir nach, ich kann dich nicht hören.
Dann sagst du:
Lass dir Zeit, ich fall zurück - gebraucht, verbraucht, abgewickelt.
Und wenn mein Bild dann verschwindet,
wenn du durchs Fenster in die Nacht hinaus starrst,
wenn draußen alles grau ist,
dann fragst du dich,
ob es mir gut geht.
Du hast mir meine Geheimnisse gestohlen.
Das hat mich aus dem Takt gebracht.

Wenn du dich verirrt hast, dann sieh dich um.
Du kannst mich finden.
Und wenn du fällst,
dann fang ich dich auf,
ich bin da.
Von Zeit zu Zeit.

Lyrics: Cyndi Lauper „Time After Time“ im englischen Original

Lying in my bed, I hear the clock tick and think of you
Caught up in circles
Confusion is nothing new
Flashback, warm nights
Almost left behind
Suitcase of memories
Time after

Sometimes you picture me
I'm walking too far ahead
You're calling to me, I can't hear
What you've said
Then you say, "go slow"
And I fall behind
The second hand unwinds

If you're lost you can look and you will find me
Time after time
If you fall, I will catch you, I'll be waiting
Time after time
If you're lost, you can look and you will find me
Time after time
If you fall, I will catch you, I will be waiting
Time after time

After my picture fades and darkness has
Turned to gray
Watching through windows
You're wondering if I'm okay
Secrets stolen from deep inside (deep inside)
And the drum beats out of time

If you're lost you can look and you will find me
Time after time
If you fall I will catch you, I'll be waiting
Time after time
If you're lost, you can look and you will find me
Time after time
If you fall, I will catch you, I will be waiting
Time after time
Time after time

I've got a suitcase of memories that I almost left behind
Time after time
Time, time, time
But you say to go slow but I fall behind
Time after time after time (after time, oh)

Die ganze Geschichte von Cyndi Lauper und „Time After Time“

Cyndie Lauper - Time After Time (Foto: Epic - Sony Music)

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte Time After Time – Cyndi Lauper

Dauer

Mit einer spontan geschriebenen Ballade gelingt Cyndi Lauper zusammen mit Eric Bazilian und Rob Hyman von den Hooters ihr größter Hit: Time After Time.

