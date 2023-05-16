Deutsche Übersetzung von Cyndi Lauper: „Time After Time“

Ich liege im Bett, und die Uhr zertickt die Zeit.

Ich denke an dich.

Dass ich mich selbst einkreise, um mich dann zu verirren – das ist nichts Neues.

Früher, warme Nächte – das habe ich fast schon hinter mir.

Ein Koffer voll Erinnerung.

Du hast hin und wieder dieses Bild gezeichnet:

Ich laufe voraus, du rufst mir nach, ich kann dich nicht hören.

Dann sagst du:

Lass dir Zeit, ich fall zurück - gebraucht, verbraucht, abgewickelt.

Und wenn mein Bild dann verschwindet,

wenn du durchs Fenster in die Nacht hinaus starrst,

wenn draußen alles grau ist,

dann fragst du dich,

ob es mir gut geht.

Du hast mir meine Geheimnisse gestohlen.

Das hat mich aus dem Takt gebracht.

Wenn du dich verirrt hast, dann sieh dich um.

Du kannst mich finden.

Und wenn du fällst,

dann fang ich dich auf,

ich bin da.

Von Zeit zu Zeit.

Lyrics: Cyndi Lauper „Time After Time“ im englischen Original

Lying in my bed, I hear the clock tick and think of you

Caught up in circles

Confusion is nothing new

Flashback, warm nights

Almost left behind

Suitcase of memories

Time after

Sometimes you picture me

I'm walking too far ahead

You're calling to me, I can't hear

What you've said

Then you say, "go slow"

And I fall behind

The second hand unwinds

If you're lost you can look and you will find me

Time after time

If you fall, I will catch you, I'll be waiting

Time after time

If you're lost, you can look and you will find me

Time after time

If you fall, I will catch you, I will be waiting

Time after time

After my picture fades and darkness has

Turned to gray

Watching through windows

You're wondering if I'm okay

Secrets stolen from deep inside (deep inside)

And the drum beats out of time

If you're lost you can look and you will find me

Time after time

If you fall I will catch you, I'll be waiting

Time after time

If you're lost, you can look and you will find me

Time after time

If you fall, I will catch you, I will be waiting

Time after time

Time after time

I've got a suitcase of memories that I almost left behind

Time after time

Time, time, time

But you say to go slow but I fall behind

Time after time after time (after time, oh)

Die ganze Geschichte von Cyndi Lauper und „Time After Time“