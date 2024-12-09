Niemand sollte an Weihnachten allein sein. Hier gibt's die ganze Geschichte und den übersetzten Songtext.

Darum geht es in „All Alone on Christmas“

Es ist Weihnachtszeit und sie fühlt sich einsam. Zum ersten Mal soll er wieder mit dabei sein. Sie schreibt ihm einen Brief. Sie hofft auf Antwort – auf ihren Brief an den Weihnachtsmann.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Darlene Love: „All Alone on Christmas“

Der Wind weht kalt und es wird dunkel in den Straßen.

Ich schreibe dir einen Brief und weiß nicht, wo ich anfangen soll.

Ich höre die Glocken der Kathedrale in der Amsterdam Avenue.

Ich fühle mich jedes Jahr um diese Zeit ein bisschen einsam.

In Little Italy, hörst du die ganze Nacht Musik

und der alte Baum am Rockefeller Center wird angeschaltet.

Menschen bummeln an den Schaufenstern der Fifth Avenue entlang

und alles, was ich mir zu Weihnachten wünsche, bist du!

Ich muss wissen: Wohin mit den einsamen Herzen?

Denn niemand sollte an Weihnachten allein sein.

Alles ist anders, seit du das letzte Mal hier warst.

Kindheitsträume sind Vergangenheit.

Vielleicht kannst du uns dieses Jahr ein wenig Hoffnung bringen.

Es wird nicht mehr von Zuckerstangen geträumt.

Erinnerst du dich ans Schlittenfahren im Schnee

und wie wir den ganzen Abend zu „Baby, Please Come Home“ getanzt haben?

Die Feier heute ist bittersüß.

Mütter und Kinder sind auf den Straßen.

Ich bin erwachsen, aber immer noch dieselbe, du wirst sehen.

Ich schreibe dir diesen Brief, weil ich immer noch an dich glaube.

Lieber Weihnachtsmann, ich war dieses Jahr sehr brav.

Kannst du nicht ein wenig bei mir bleiben, genau hier?

Bitte antworte!

Lyrics: Darlene Love „All Alone on Christmas“ im englischen Original

The cold wind is blowing and the streets are getting dark

I'm writting you a letter and I don't know where to start

The bells will be ringing, Saint John, The Divine

I get a little lonely every year around this time

The music plays all night in Little Italy

The lights will be going up on ol' Rockafella's tree

People window shopping on Fifth Avenue

All I want for Christmas is you

I've gotta know (nobody oughta be alone on Christmas)

Where do lonely hearts go? (Nobody oughta be alone on Christmas)

Oh, nobody oughta be all alone on Christmas

Things are different since you've been here last

Childhood dreaming is a thing of the past

Maybe you can bring us some hope this year?

Visions of sugar plums have disappeared

Do you remember sleigh ridin' in the snow?

And dancin' all night to "Baby, Please Come Home"?

Today's celebration is bittersweet

There's mothers and children in the street

I wanna know (nobody oughta be alone on Christmas)

Where do lonely hearts go? (Nobody oughta be alone on Christmas)

Oh-oh, nobody oughta be all alone on Christmas

I'm all grown up but I'm the same, you'll see

I'm writing you this letter 'cause I still believe

"Dear Santa, I've been good this year

Can't you stay a little while with me right here?"

Oh, I've gotta know!

Tell me, I've gotta know (nobody oughta be alone on Christmas)

Where do lonely hearts go? (Nobody oughta be alone on Christmas)

Because nobody oughta be all alone on Christmas

Oh, oh-oh, nobody oughta be all alone on Christmas

Whao-oh, nobody oughta be...

All alone on Christmas (nobody oughta be alone on Christmas)

All alone on Christmas (nobody oughta be alone on Christmas)

Tell me, I've gotta know (nobody oughta be alone on Christmas)

Don't leave me alone (nobody oughta be alone on Christmas)

All alone on Christmas (nobody oughta be alone on Christmas)

Tell me, I've gotta know (nobody oughta be alone on Christmas)

Where do lonely hearts go? (Nobody oughta be alone on Christmas)

Where do lonely hearts go? (Nobody oughta be alone on Christmas)

I've gotta know (nobody oughta be alone on Christmas)

Nobody oughta be alone (nobody oughta be alone on Christmas)