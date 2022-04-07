Ein Song über Drogenabhängigkeit. Und was was es nicht nur mit dir, sondern auch mit den Menschen um dich herum macht, mit deiner Familie, mit deinem Partner.

Ich weiß nicht, was da gerade mit mir passiert.

Ich wache auf, das Laken klatschnass.

Das ist mein Leben:

Am Wochenende koksen mit meinen „wahren Freunden“,

Zeit verlieren mit meinen „wahren Freunden“.

Es bringt auch nichts, wenn du für mich betest.

Mache ich selber manchmal.

Ich bete dafür, dass ich bitte im Schlaf sterbe.

Ich hatte schon aufgegeben, bevor ich es überhaupt versucht habe.

Vielleicht weil ich einfach wusste, dass es vorbei ist.

Oder weil ich nicht mehr Schritt halten konnte mit meinen eigenen Lügen.

Und vielleicht möchte ich gar nicht mehr nüchtern werden.

DU versuchst dich festzuhalten an den Seiten eines Lieblingsbuchs

und betäubst dich in der Zwischenzeit mit billigem Wein.

Und ICH versuche immer nach Hause zu torkeln, bevor du schlafen gehst.

Aber der Teufel hört nicht auf, nach mir zu rufen.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

I don't know what's happening to me

I wake up soaking in my sheets

I do lines on the weekend

I do lines with my real friends

Don't you say a prayer for me

Sometimes I pray I die in my sleep

I do lines on the weekend

Lose time with my real friends

I gave up before I tried

Maybe I could tell it was over

Maybe I could tell it was over

I fall back behind my lies

Maybe I don't wanna be sober

Maybe I don't wanna be sober, yeah

So you just get lost

In the pages of the books you love

And inexpensive wine

Is keeping you numb for the mean time

And I always try to stumble home before you go to sleep

But the devil is calling me

I do lines on the weekend

I do lines with my real friends

I gave up before I tried

Maybe I could tell it was over

Maybe I could tell it was over

Fall back behind my lies

Maybe I don't wanna be sober

Maybe I don't wanna be sober, yeah

I could tell it was over

Was over

I could tell it was over

Tell it was over

I don't know what's happening to me

I wake up soaking in my sheets

I lose time on the weekend

I gave up before I tried

Maybe I could tell it was over

Maybe I could tell it was over

I fall back behind my lies

Maybe I don't wanna be sober

Maybe I don't wanna be sober, yeah