Ich weiß nicht, was da gerade mit mir passiert.
Ich wache auf, das Laken klatschnass.
Das ist mein Leben:
Am Wochenende koksen mit meinen „wahren Freunden“,
Zeit verlieren mit meinen „wahren Freunden“.
Es bringt auch nichts, wenn du für mich betest.
Mache ich selber manchmal.
Ich bete dafür, dass ich bitte im Schlaf sterbe.
Ich hatte schon aufgegeben, bevor ich es überhaupt versucht habe.
Vielleicht weil ich einfach wusste, dass es vorbei ist.
Oder weil ich nicht mehr Schritt halten konnte mit meinen eigenen Lügen.
Und vielleicht möchte ich gar nicht mehr nüchtern werden.
DU versuchst dich festzuhalten an den Seiten eines Lieblingsbuchs
und betäubst dich in der Zwischenzeit mit billigem Wein.
Und ICH versuche immer nach Hause zu torkeln, bevor du schlafen gehst.
Aber der Teufel hört nicht auf, nach mir zu rufen.
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
I don't know what's happening to me
I wake up soaking in my sheets
I do lines on the weekend
I do lines with my real friends
Don't you say a prayer for me
Sometimes I pray I die in my sleep
I do lines on the weekend
Lose time with my real friends
I gave up before I tried
Maybe I could tell it was over
Maybe I could tell it was over
I fall back behind my lies
Maybe I don't wanna be sober
Maybe I don't wanna be sober, yeah
So you just get lost
In the pages of the books you love
And inexpensive wine
Is keeping you numb for the mean time
And I always try to stumble home before you go to sleep
But the devil is calling me
I do lines on the weekend
I do lines with my real friends
I gave up before I tried
Maybe I could tell it was over
Maybe I could tell it was over
Fall back behind my lies
Maybe I don't wanna be sober
Maybe I don't wanna be sober, yeah
I could tell it was over
Was over
I could tell it was over
Tell it was over
I don't know what's happening to me
I wake up soaking in my sheets
I lose time on the weekend
I gave up before I tried
Maybe I could tell it was over
Maybe I could tell it was over
I fall back behind my lies
Maybe I don't wanna be sober
Maybe I don't wanna be sober, yeah