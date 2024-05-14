Darum geht es in „Trust me mate“
Wenn es dir so richtig schlecht geht und du abstürzt – erst recht, wenn Drogen und Alkohol im Spiel sind – dann ist es gut, Freunde zu haben, die mit versuchen, dich aus dem Sumpf zu ziehen, selbst wenn du sie schlecht behandelst. Darüber singt Dean Lewis in seinem Song „Trust me mate“.
Deutsche Übersetzung von Dean Lewis: „Trust me mate“
Du zündest dir eine Zigarette an,
steckst sie zwischen die Lippen.
Dann pustest du den Rauch weg, so wie du es mit all deinen Freunden tust.
Dein Zimmer ist einfach nur Chaos, überall Klamotten auf dem Boden,
die Vorhänge zugezogen, die Fenster geschlossen.
Wann ist die Person, die mir so viel bedeutet,
zu jemandem geworden, den ich nicht mehr wiedererkenne?
Da ist kein Licht mehr in deinen Augen.
Als ob die ganze Welt erst mit dem nächsten Rausch wieder hell genug wird.
In deiner Stimme steckt so viel Schmerz,
und du versuchst alles, um ihn zu übertönen,
um diese Leere zu füllen.
Aber vertrau mir, du schaffst das.
Du warst schon immer der Stärkste.
Aber ich verspreche nicht, dass das nicht wehtun wird.
Du lagst da im Badezimmer auf dem Boden.
Wir dachten fast, wir hätten dich verloren.
Der Versuch, den Schmerz zu betäuben, macht ihn nur schlimmer.
Ich gebe dich nicht auf.
Ich sage, es ist Zeit, dass wir reden.
Bewege mich zur Tür
und du streitest ab, dass es irgendetwas gibt, das du verbergen musst.
Du sagst: „Ich will dich nicht in meiner Wohnung.
Verpiss dich, geh aus meinem Blick.“
Aber ich gebe nicht so leicht auf, denn ich weiß, dass du dasselbe tun würdest.
Und wenn es erst mal schlimmer wird,
bevor es besser wird,
hab keine Angst davor, zu fallen.
Ich fang dich auf.
Lyrics: Dean Lewis „Trust me mate“ im englischen Original
You're pulling out your cigarette
You bring it up towards your lips
You breathe and push the smoke away
Just like you do with all your friends
Your room is messy and full of clothes
The curtains drawn, the windows closed
When did the person that I love
Turn into someone I don't know?
Cause there's a light gone from your eyes
Like the whole world's not as bright
Until you find another high
There's so much pain inside your voice
And you try to drown it out
With anything to fill the void
But trust me, mate, you've got this
You always were the strongest
But I'm not gonna promise that this won't hurt
You were lying in the bathroom
We almost thought we lost you
'Cause tryna numb the pain only makes it worse
I'm not giving up on you
I say, " It's time we have a talk"
You make a move towards the door
And you deny there's anything you've got to hide or answer for
You say, " I don't want you in my place"
"Just get the fuck out of my face"
But I won't give up easily
'Cause I know you'd do the same
So, trust me, mate, you've got this
You always were the strongest
But I'm not gonna promise that this won't hurt
You were lying in the bathroom
We almost thought we lost you
'Cause tryna numb the pain only makes it worse
And if it gets worse
Before it gets better
Don't be afraid to fall
'Cause I won't let ya
And if it gets worse
Before it gets better
Don't be afraid to fall
So, trust me, mate, you've got this
You always were the strongest
But I'm not gonna promise that this won't hurt
You were lying in the bathroom
We almost thought we lost you
'Cause tryna numb the pain only makes it worse
I'm not giving up on you