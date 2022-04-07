Ein Song darüber, wie wir als Erwachsene so vieles verlieren, was wir als Kind ganz intuitiv hatten - Energie und Unbekümmertheit.

Als ich klein war, hatte ich so meine Eigenheiten.

Im Flur habe ich Verbrechen bekämpft.

Wo ist mein Handtuch? Ich brauche mein Cape.

Ich komme zur Rettung!

Als ich größer wurde, hat sich alles verändert.

Ich konnte mir das nicht erhalten,

hab meine Gefühle in eine Aktentasche aus Leder gestopft.

Das ist eine bittere Wahrheit.

Nein, ich kann die Zeit nicht zurückdrehen und das ist auch okay.

Aber in mir drinnen höre ich immer noch die Stimme meines Vaters:

Mein Sohn, nur dass du es weißt:

In dieser Welt musst du dein eigener Held sein.

Junge, wo immer du hin gehst, was immer du machst.

Vergiss nicht, dein eigener Held zu sein.

Es wird dich ein paar Schweißtropfen kosten.

Aber du wirst Dinge erleben, die du nie mehr vergisst.

Es wird nicht leicht sein, Tränen werden fließen.

Aber du wirst es nie bereuen.

Wie ein Fahnenmast auf einer Bergspitze

musst du dich zeigen

mit allem was du kannst.

Lass deiner Fantasie freien Lauf,

so wie früher.

Ich bin kein Supermann,

aber ich geb alles, was ich habe.

Ja, auch ein „Normalo“ kann immer noch ein Held sein.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

When I was young I used to have my way

Of fighting crime in the hallways

Where's my towel? I need to use my cape

I'm gonna save the day

I'm gonna save the day

As I grew older everything changed

I couldn't stay the same

Stuffed my feelings in a leather suitcase

A hard truth to face

No, I can't turn back time and that's okay

But in the back of my mind I can still hear

my father say

Oh son, just letting you know

In this world you gotta be your own hero

Oh boy, wherever you go

Don't forget you gotta be your own

Your own hero

Your own hero

It will cost a couple drops of sweat

But you'll see things that you won't forget

Won't be easy, there'll be tears to shed

But you won't ever regret

Like a flagpole on a mountain top

Gotta show 'em, give 'em all you got

Imagination running wild and free

Just like it used to be

No, I can't turn back time and that's okay

But in the back of my mind I can still hear

my father say

Oh son, just letting you know

In this world you gotta be your own hero

Oh boy, wherever you go

Don't forget you gotta be your own

Your own hero

Your own hero

I ain't no superman

But I'm gonna do the best that I can

Yes, an ordinary man can still be a hero

I ain't no superman

But I'm gonna do the best that I can

Yes, an ordinary man can still be a hero

(Can still hear my father say)

