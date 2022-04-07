  1. SWR3
Ein Song darüber, wie wir als Erwachsene so vieles verlieren, was wir als Kind ganz intuitiv hatten - Energie und Unbekümmertheit.

Als ich klein war, hatte ich so meine Eigenheiten.
Im Flur habe ich Verbrechen bekämpft.
Wo ist mein Handtuch? Ich brauche mein Cape.

Ich komme zur Rettung!
Als ich größer wurde, hat sich alles verändert.
Ich konnte mir das nicht erhalten,
hab meine Gefühle in eine Aktentasche aus Leder gestopft.
Das ist eine bittere Wahrheit.
Nein, ich kann die Zeit nicht zurückdrehen und das ist auch okay.
Aber in mir drinnen höre ich immer noch die Stimme meines Vaters:

Mein Sohn, nur dass du es weißt:
In dieser Welt musst du dein eigener Held sein.
Junge, wo immer du hin gehst, was immer du machst.
Vergiss nicht, dein eigener Held zu sein.

Es wird dich ein paar Schweißtropfen kosten.
Aber du wirst Dinge erleben, die du nie mehr vergisst.
Es wird nicht leicht sein, Tränen werden fließen.
Aber du wirst es nie bereuen.
Wie ein Fahnenmast auf einer Bergspitze
musst du dich zeigen
mit allem was du kannst.
Lass deiner Fantasie freien Lauf,
so wie früher.

Ich bin kein Supermann,
aber ich geb alles, was ich habe.
Ja, auch ein „Normalo“ kann immer noch ein Held sein.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh

When I was young I used to have my way
Of fighting crime in the hallways
Where's my towel? I need to use my cape
I'm gonna save the day
I'm gonna save the day
As I grew older everything changed
I couldn't stay the same
Stuffed my feelings in a leather suitcase
A hard truth to face
No, I can't turn back time and that's okay
But in the back of my mind I can still hear
my father say

Oh son, just letting you know
In this world you gotta be your own hero
Oh boy, wherever you go
Don't forget you gotta be your own
Your own hero
Your own hero

It will cost a couple drops of sweat
But you'll see things that you won't forget
Won't be easy, there'll be tears to shed
But you won't ever regret
Like a flagpole on a mountain top
Gotta show 'em, give 'em all you got
Imagination running wild and free
Just like it used to be
No, I can't turn back time and that's okay
But in the back of my mind I can still hear
my father say

Oh son, just letting you know
In this world you gotta be your own hero
Oh boy, wherever you go
Don't forget you gotta be your own
Your own hero
Your own hero

I ain't no superman
But I'm gonna do the best that I can
Yes, an ordinary man can still be a hero
I ain't no superman
But I'm gonna do the best that I can
Yes, an ordinary man can still be a hero
(Can still hear my father say)

