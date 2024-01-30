  1. SWR3
  2. Musik
  3. Poplexikon
  4. Lyrics
Stand
AUTOR/IN
SWR3
KÜNSTLER/IN
Declan J Donovan

Es ist schön, mit dir die ganze Nacht zu quatschen…
Und wir haben uns wirklich alles voneinander erzählt…

Unter der Laterne habe ich dich zum ersten Mal in den Arm genommen.
Bei 5 Grad Kälte,
schrieb gerade deine Nummer auf,
als deine Freundin rüberkam: ihr müsst los!
Als wir auseinander gingen, war mir klar,
dass sich unsere Wege wieder kreuzen müssen
Denn du hast da einen Teil von mir mitgenommen.

Ich wusste - jetzt ist es um mich geschehen.
Weil wir die perfekten Fremden für eine Nacht waren.
Deine Augen sind ein einziger Lockruf.
Ein Leben ohne dich –
seit diesem Abend bitte nicht.

Deshalb bin ich jetzt auf dem Weg,
nach Wien.
Wo wir uns kennengelernt haben.

Ich werde dir bis ans Ende der Welt nachlaufen.
Weil du für mich die perfekte Fremde bist.
Es tut so weh, wenn ich nicht bei dir bin.

Klar ist das nett, dich über Facetime zu sehen.
Aber es ist so kalt, jedes Mal wenn das Bild einfriert.
Deshalb wird dies das letzte Mal sein,
dass ich mit dir online rede.
Ich brauche dich in echt, so richtig zum Anfassen.

Ich bin auf dem Weg,
ansonsten gibt es keine Geheimnisse mehr.

Original-Songtext in Englisch

Guess I don't mind talking to you all night, we opened up our histories
Under street light I held you for the first time, it was only five degrees
I took your number as your friend came over, telling you it's time to leave
As we parted I knew something had started, you took a piece of me

Knew I was falling, falling, falling
We were perfect strangers for one night
Your eyes calling, calling, calling
I just gotta have you in my life

So now I'm on my way, yes I'm on my way
To Vienna where I met ya
Yes I'm on my way, yes I'm on my way
To Vienna
I'll chase you till the end of the world, of the world
You're the perfect stranger in my life
But it hurts, yes it hurts
So I just gotta have you in my life

Guess I don't mind catching up on FaceTime
but it's so cold each time you freeze
It's the last time I'm talking to you online,
need actual reality

'Cause I'm falling, falling, falling
We were perfect strangers for one night
Your eyes calling, calling, calling
I just gotta have you in my life

So now I'm on my way, yes I'm on my way
To Vienna where I met ya
Yes I'm on my way, yes I'm on my way
To Vienna
I'll chase you till the end of the world, of the world
You're the perfect stranger in my life
But it hurts, yes it hurts
So I just gotta have you in my life

Now I'm coming, now I'm coming
I got no more secrets darling

So now I'm on my way, yes I'm on my way
To Vienna where I met ya

Meistgelesen

  1. Symbolbild Bauernproteste auf deutschen Straßen. (Foto: IMAGO, IMAGO / Eibner)

    „Das ist alles genehmigt!“ Chaos auf der A81 wegen Bauerndemo: Landwirte und Polizei widersprechen sich

    Wegen Bauernprotesten hat die Polizei die A81 zwischen Sulz und Empfingen in Fahrtrichtung Stuttgart vorübergehend gesperrt. Die Bauern sagen, sie hätten eine Genehmigung gehabt, auf die Autobahn zu fahren.

  2. Screenshot von Twitter: Angebliche Führungsmitglieder der neuen muslimischen Partei, die es aber gar nicht gibt. (Foto: Quelle: X; Screenshot und Collage: SWR)

    Wie Fake News unters Volk kommen Das Märchen von der „Muslimischen Partei Deutschlands“

    Laut einem Post auf X hat sich die „Muslimische Partei Deutschlands“ gegründet. Stimmt aber nicht. Derweil bereitet eine andere mögliche Parteigründung deutschen Politikern Sorgen.

  4. Junge Frau lacht herzlich – vielleicht über lustige Wörter aus anderen Sprachen, die sie erheitern. (Foto: Adobe Stock, luismolinero)

    SWR3-Quiz Lustige Wörter aus anderen Sprachen, die deinen Wortschatz bereichern werden!

    Von Gammelmormor über klötenlahm bis Schnuddelhong – weißt du, was diese lustigen Wörter aus anderen Sprachen bedeuten? Hier kannst du dich im SWR3-Quiz testen!

  5. Zwei Kollegen diskutieren im Büro miteinander. (Foto: IMAGO, IMAGO / HalfPoint Images)

    Kommunikation am Arbeitsplatz Umfrage: Jeder Fünfte hat Probleme mit älteren Kollegen – was dahintersteckt

    Laut einer Umfrage hat jeder Fünfte Probleme mit älteren Kollegen. Was dahintersteckt und wie man mit Konflikten und Streit am Arbeitsplatz am besten umgeht, erfahrt ihr hier.

  6. Saarbrücken
    Tatort-Kritik Saarbrücken „Der Fluch des Geldes“: Kommissar Schürk mit Kamera in einem Gebüsch (Foto: ard-foto s2-intern/extern, SR / Manuela Meyer)

    „Der Fluch des Geldes“ Hat sich der Tatort aus Saarbrücken gelohnt? Hier unsere Kritik lesen!

    Tatort-Kommissar Hölzer wird fast in einen Unfall verwickelt. Um die Verantwortlichen dranzukriegen, wendet er selbst grenzwertige Taktiken an. Hier gibt's die Kritik zum Fall.