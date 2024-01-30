Es ist schön, mit dir die ganze Nacht zu quatschen…

Und wir haben uns wirklich alles voneinander erzählt…

Unter der Laterne habe ich dich zum ersten Mal in den Arm genommen.

Bei 5 Grad Kälte,

schrieb gerade deine Nummer auf,

als deine Freundin rüberkam: ihr müsst los!

Als wir auseinander gingen, war mir klar,

dass sich unsere Wege wieder kreuzen müssen

Denn du hast da einen Teil von mir mitgenommen.

Ich wusste - jetzt ist es um mich geschehen.

Weil wir die perfekten Fremden für eine Nacht waren.

Deine Augen sind ein einziger Lockruf.

Ein Leben ohne dich –

seit diesem Abend bitte nicht.

Deshalb bin ich jetzt auf dem Weg,

nach Wien.

Wo wir uns kennengelernt haben.

Ich werde dir bis ans Ende der Welt nachlaufen.

Weil du für mich die perfekte Fremde bist.

Es tut so weh, wenn ich nicht bei dir bin.

Klar ist das nett, dich über Facetime zu sehen.

Aber es ist so kalt, jedes Mal wenn das Bild einfriert.

Deshalb wird dies das letzte Mal sein,

dass ich mit dir online rede.

Ich brauche dich in echt, so richtig zum Anfassen.

Ich bin auf dem Weg,

ansonsten gibt es keine Geheimnisse mehr.

Original-Songtext in Englisch

Guess I don't mind talking to you all night, we opened up our histories

Under street light I held you for the first time, it was only five degrees

I took your number as your friend came over, telling you it's time to leave

As we parted I knew something had started, you took a piece of me

Knew I was falling, falling, falling

We were perfect strangers for one night

Your eyes calling, calling, calling

I just gotta have you in my life

So now I'm on my way, yes I'm on my way

To Vienna where I met ya

Yes I'm on my way, yes I'm on my way

To Vienna

I'll chase you till the end of the world, of the world

You're the perfect stranger in my life

But it hurts, yes it hurts

So I just gotta have you in my life

Guess I don't mind catching up on FaceTime

but it's so cold each time you freeze

It's the last time I'm talking to you online,

need actual reality

'Cause I'm falling, falling, falling

We were perfect strangers for one night

Your eyes calling, calling, calling

I just gotta have you in my life

So now I'm on my way, yes I'm on my way

To Vienna where I met ya

Yes I'm on my way, yes I'm on my way

To Vienna

I'll chase you till the end of the world, of the world

You're the perfect stranger in my life

But it hurts, yes it hurts

So I just gotta have you in my life

Now I'm coming, now I'm coming

I got no more secrets darling

So now I'm on my way, yes I'm on my way

To Vienna where I met ya