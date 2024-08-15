Hier gibts die Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte zum Song:
Deutsche Übersetzung des Songtextes von Eagles „Hotel California“
Es war dunkel. Dunkel und kalt. Und windig. Und es stank nach Colitas. Irgendwann kam dann dieses Licht. Ich war sowieso schon müde. Mein Kopf genauso schwer wie meine Augenlider. Sie stand in der Tür. Irgendwo in diesem Kaff läutete eine Kirchenglocke. ’Das kann die Hölle sein, oder das Paradies’ hab ich zu mir gesagt. Sie hat mir den Weg gezeigt, mit ?ner Kerze.
Willkommen im Hotel California. Sie werden kein besseres Hotel finden. Wir haben Platz für jeden hier bei uns. Das ganze Jahr über.
Sie war eine von den Frauen, die bei T an Tiffanys denken. Kurven wie ein Mercedes-Oldtimer. Und ständig eine Horde von jungen Schönlingen im Schlepptau. Nennt sie ihre ’Freunde’. Die tanzten die ganze Nacht im Hof um sie ?rum. Verschwitzt in der Sommernacht. Einige tanzen aus Nostalgie. Andere um zu vergessen. Ich hatte mir Wein beim Ober bestellt. Und der sagte mir, dass seit ’69 nicht mehr soviel los gewesen sei hier.
Willkommen im Hotel California. Sie werden kein besseres Hotel finden. Genießen sie das Leben im Hotel California. Schön, dass sie gekommen sind. Und bringen sie bitte ein Alibi mit.
Die hatten in jedem Zimmer Spiegel an der Decke. Und Rosé-Champagner. Eisgekühlt. Sie sagte zu mir: ’Wir sind alle Gefangene hier. Freiwillige Gefangene.’ Und unten, im Zimmer vom Direktor, da ging die Party ab. Und das einzige, was zu hören war, war wie man immer wieder mit dem Messer auf jemanden einstach. Ohne ihn zu töten. Einfach nur stechen, immer wieder. Ich kann mich nur noch dran erinnern, wie ich fluchtartig rausgerannt bin, nach dem Ausgang gesucht habe, nur raus, dahin, woher ich gekommen war. Und der Nachtportier hat mir zugelächelt und gesagt: ’Lass dir Zeit, mein Junge. Du kannst immer wieder kommen. Und du kannst jederzeit auschecken. Aber du kommst hier nie wieder raus.’
Original Lyrics von Eagles „Hotel California“
On a dark desert highway, cool wind in my hair
Warm smell of colitas rising up through the air
Up ahead in the distance, I saw a shimmering light
My head grew heavy and my sight grew dim, I had to stop for the night
There she stood in the doorway, I heard the mission bell
And I was thinkin' to myself, „This could be heaven or this could be hell“
Then she lit up a candle and she showed me the way
There were voices down the corridor, I thought I heard them say
„Welcome to the Hotel California
Such a lovely place (such a lovely place)
Such a lovely face
Plenty of room at the Hotel California
Any time of year (any time of year)
You can find it here“
Her mind is Tiffany-twisted, she got the Mercedes-Benz, uh
She got a lot of pretty, pretty boys that she calls friends
How they dance in the courtyard, sweet summer sweat
Some dance to remember, some dance to forget
So I called up the Captain, „Please bring me my wine“
He said, „We haven't had that spirit here since 1969“
And still, those voices are calling from far away
Wake you up in the middle of the night just to hear them say
„Welcome to the Hotel California
Such a lovely place (such a lovely place)
Such a lovely face
They're livin' it up at the Hotel California
What a nice surprise (what a nice surprise)
Bring your alibis“
Mirrors on the ceiling, the pink champagne on ice
And she said, „We are all just prisoners here of our own device“
And in the master's chambers, they gathered for the feast
They stab it with their steely knives, but they just can't kill the beast
Last thing I remember, I was running for the door
I had to find the passage back to the place I was before
„Relax“, said the night man, „We are programmed to receive
You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave“