Hier gibts die Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte zum Song:

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte 29.12.2023 Hotel California – The Eagles Dauer 5:05 min Für die einen ist Hotel California eine Romantisierung des kalifornischen „Way Of Life“, für die anderen beschreibt er die Dekadenz des Star-Ruhms mit Partys, Drogen und dem allgemeinen Sittenverfall.

Es war dunkel. Dunkel und kalt. Und windig. Und es stank nach Colitas. Irgendwann kam dann dieses Licht. Ich war sowieso schon müde. Mein Kopf genauso schwer wie meine Augenlider. Sie stand in der Tür. Irgendwo in diesem Kaff läutete eine Kirchenglocke. ’Das kann die Hölle sein, oder das Paradies’ hab ich zu mir gesagt. Sie hat mir den Weg gezeigt, mit ?ner Kerze.



Willkommen im Hotel California. Sie werden kein besseres Hotel finden. Wir haben Platz für jeden hier bei uns. Das ganze Jahr über.



Sie war eine von den Frauen, die bei T an Tiffanys denken. Kurven wie ein Mercedes-Oldtimer. Und ständig eine Horde von jungen Schönlingen im Schlepptau. Nennt sie ihre ’Freunde’. Die tanzten die ganze Nacht im Hof um sie ?rum. Verschwitzt in der Sommernacht. Einige tanzen aus Nostalgie. Andere um zu vergessen. Ich hatte mir Wein beim Ober bestellt. Und der sagte mir, dass seit ’69 nicht mehr soviel los gewesen sei hier.



Willkommen im Hotel California. Sie werden kein besseres Hotel finden. Genießen sie das Leben im Hotel California. Schön, dass sie gekommen sind. Und bringen sie bitte ein Alibi mit.



Die hatten in jedem Zimmer Spiegel an der Decke. Und Rosé-Champagner. Eisgekühlt. Sie sagte zu mir: ’Wir sind alle Gefangene hier. Freiwillige Gefangene.’ Und unten, im Zimmer vom Direktor, da ging die Party ab. Und das einzige, was zu hören war, war wie man immer wieder mit dem Messer auf jemanden einstach. Ohne ihn zu töten. Einfach nur stechen, immer wieder. Ich kann mich nur noch dran erinnern, wie ich fluchtartig rausgerannt bin, nach dem Ausgang gesucht habe, nur raus, dahin, woher ich gekommen war. Und der Nachtportier hat mir zugelächelt und gesagt: ’Lass dir Zeit, mein Junge. Du kannst immer wieder kommen. Und du kannst jederzeit auschecken. Aber du kommst hier nie wieder raus.’

On a dark desert highway, cool wind in my hair

Warm smell of colitas rising up through the air

Up ahead in the distance, I saw a shimmering light

My head grew heavy and my sight grew dim, I had to stop for the night

There she stood in the doorway, I heard the mission bell

And I was thinkin' to myself, „This could be heaven or this could be hell“

Then she lit up a candle and she showed me the way

There were voices down the corridor, I thought I heard them say

„Welcome to the Hotel California

Such a lovely place (such a lovely place)

Such a lovely face

Plenty of room at the Hotel California

Any time of year (any time of year)

You can find it here“

Her mind is Tiffany-twisted, she got the Mercedes-Benz, uh

She got a lot of pretty, pretty boys that she calls friends

How they dance in the courtyard, sweet summer sweat

Some dance to remember, some dance to forget

So I called up the Captain, „Please bring me my wine“

He said, „We haven't had that spirit here since 1969“

And still, those voices are calling from far away

Wake you up in the middle of the night just to hear them say

„Welcome to the Hotel California

Such a lovely place (such a lovely place)

Such a lovely face

They're livin' it up at the Hotel California

What a nice surprise (what a nice surprise)

Bring your alibis“

Mirrors on the ceiling, the pink champagne on ice

And she said, „We are all just prisoners here of our own device“

And in the master's chambers, they gathered for the feast

They stab it with their steely knives, but they just can't kill the beast

Last thing I remember, I was running for the door

I had to find the passage back to the place I was before

„Relax“, said the night man, „We are programmed to receive

You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave“