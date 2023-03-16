Ich habe nicht wirklich Freunde,
bin auch nicht unterwegs am Wochenende.
Hab auch kein Partner, an dem ich mich festhalten könnte.
Es ist Freitagabend, und ich sitze alleine am Klavier.
Und denke an meinen Ex, den ich nicht anrufen sollte.
Alle denken „Ach, du bist sicherlich wieder beschäftigt
und lebst deine wildesten Träume:
neue Freunde, neue Städte“.
Aber tief in mir drin will mein Herz einfach nur schreien.
Wo flammende Liebe war, ist nur noch Dunkelheit,
ich weiß sie mittlerweile gut zu verstecken.
Habe alle glauben lassen, dass ich glücklicher so bin...
…was Quatsch ist.
Ich nippe an Tassen, in denen sich Stürme zusammenbrauen.
Und du denkst, ich hänge irgendwo betrunken in einem Pub ab
mit Leuten, die ich kaum kenne.
Aber ich bin so fucking einsam, keiner kennt mich hier so richtig.
Du bist immer noch ein Herz, an das ich mich fast klammern möchte.
Ihr dreht euch um, und sagt zu mir:
„Es ist schön dich so glücklich zu sehen, und du hast einen Partner.“
Und ihr seid beide so stolz auf mich,
aber innerlich fange ich einfach nur an zu schreien.
Wir hatten eine Liebe, die unsterblich war.
Du warst meine ganze Welt und immer an meiner Seite,
wenn es tageshell und dunkel wie in der Nacht war.
Und dann schaust du mich an und fragst mich warum.
In mir ist ein Feuer, dass ich mittlerweile selbst anzünden kann.
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
I don't really have friends
Don't go out on weekends
I don't have a lover left to hold
Friday night, I'm alone, sat at the piano
Thinking about the ex I shouldn't call
You say, "Now I see, you busy
Out and living my wildest of dreams
With new friends, new cities"
But now inside my heart wants to scream
Where's the love that I knew we ignited?
Darkness in me and I learned how to hide it
Made you believe that I'm happier like this
No, no
I don't really have friends
Don't go out on weekends
I don't have a lover left to hold
Friday night, I'm alone, sat at the piano
Thinking about the ex I shouldn't call
I'm sipping on storms in teacups
Thinking I'm drunk in some pub
With people that I hardly know
But I'm so fucking lonely, no one really knows me
You are still a heart I hope to hold
You turn, say to me
„You're happy and you're actually seeing somebody“
And you're both so proud of me
But now inside my heart starts to scream
Where is the love that I know we ignited?
Fire in me and I learned how to light it
Made you believe I was happier like this
No, no
I don't really have friends
Don't go out on weekends
I don't have a lover left to hold
Friday night, I'm alone, sat at the piano
Thinking about the ex I shouldn't call
I'm sipping on storms in teacups
Thinking I'm drunk in some pub
With people that I hardly know
But I'm so fucking lonely, no one really knows me
You are still a heart I want to hold
We had a love that never died
You were my world and on my side
From bright as day to dark as night
You look at me and ask me why
I don't really have friends
Don't go out on weekends
I don't have a lover left to hold
Friday night, I'm alone, sat at the piano
Thinking about the love we used to know
I'm sipping on storms in teacups
Thinking I'm drunk in some pub
With people that I hardly know
But I'm so fucking lonely, no one really knows me
You are still a heart I want, heart I want to hold