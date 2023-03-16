Freya hat den Song nach einer Trennung geschrieben. Als sie gerade ihre erste Platinplatte bekommen hatte für Lost Without You. Sie hatte niemanden, den sie anrufen konnte, sie saß allein in einer Bar in Kings Cross. Sie hatte all ihre Energie in ihre Karriere gesteckt, hatte so viele Geburtstage verpasst, dass man sie irgendwann gar nicht mehr eingeladen hat, weil man ja davon ausging, dass sie sowieso nicht da sei. Man könnte denken, dass sie Tausende Menschen um sich herum habe, aber in Wirklichkeit war sie so einsam wie noch nie. In diesem Song ist sie so brutal ehrlich mit sich selbst, was ihr nicht leicht gefallen ist, hat sie erzählt.

Ich habe nicht wirklich Freunde,

bin auch nicht unterwegs am Wochenende.

Hab auch kein Partner, an dem ich mich festhalten könnte.

Es ist Freitagabend, und ich sitze alleine am Klavier.

Und denke an meinen Ex, den ich nicht anrufen sollte.

Alle denken „Ach, du bist sicherlich wieder beschäftigt

und lebst deine wildesten Träume:

neue Freunde, neue Städte“.

Aber tief in mir drin will mein Herz einfach nur schreien.

Wo flammende Liebe war, ist nur noch Dunkelheit,

ich weiß sie mittlerweile gut zu verstecken.

Habe alle glauben lassen, dass ich glücklicher so bin...

…was Quatsch ist.

Ich nippe an Tassen, in denen sich Stürme zusammenbrauen.

Und du denkst, ich hänge irgendwo betrunken in einem Pub ab

mit Leuten, die ich kaum kenne.

Aber ich bin so fucking einsam, keiner kennt mich hier so richtig.

Du bist immer noch ein Herz, an das ich mich fast klammern möchte.

Ihr dreht euch um, und sagt zu mir:

„Es ist schön dich so glücklich zu sehen, und du hast einen Partner.“

Und ihr seid beide so stolz auf mich,

aber innerlich fange ich einfach nur an zu schreien.

Wir hatten eine Liebe, die unsterblich war.

Du warst meine ganze Welt und immer an meiner Seite,

wenn es tageshell und dunkel wie in der Nacht war.

Und dann schaust du mich an und fragst mich warum.

In mir ist ein Feuer, dass ich mittlerweile selbst anzünden kann.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

I don't really have friends

Don't go out on weekends

I don't have a lover left to hold

Friday night, I'm alone, sat at the piano

Thinking about the ex I shouldn't call

You say, "Now I see, you busy

Out and living my wildest of dreams

With new friends, new cities"

But now inside my heart wants to scream

Where's the love that I knew we ignited?

Darkness in me and I learned how to hide it

Made you believe that I'm happier like this

No, no

I don't really have friends

Don't go out on weekends

I don't have a lover left to hold

Friday night, I'm alone, sat at the piano

Thinking about the ex I shouldn't call

I'm sipping on storms in teacups

Thinking I'm drunk in some pub

With people that I hardly know

But I'm so fucking lonely, no one really knows me

You are still a heart I hope to hold

You turn, say to me

„You're happy and you're actually seeing somebody“

And you're both so proud of me

But now inside my heart starts to scream

Where is the love that I know we ignited?

Fire in me and I learned how to light it

Made you believe I was happier like this

No, no

I don't really have friends

Don't go out on weekends

I don't have a lover left to hold

Friday night, I'm alone, sat at the piano

Thinking about the ex I shouldn't call

I'm sipping on storms in teacups

Thinking I'm drunk in some pub

With people that I hardly know

But I'm so fucking lonely, no one really knows me

You are still a heart I want to hold

We had a love that never died

You were my world and on my side

From bright as day to dark as night

You look at me and ask me why

I don't really have friends

Don't go out on weekends

I don't have a lover left to hold

Friday night, I'm alone, sat at the piano

Thinking about the love we used to know

I'm sipping on storms in teacups

Thinking I'm drunk in some pub

With people that I hardly know

But I'm so fucking lonely, no one really knows me

You are still a heart I want, heart I want to hold