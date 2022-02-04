  1. SWR3
Diesen Song hat Gayle über eine Trennung geschrieben. Sie wollte sich danach nicht verletzt und zickig zeigen, wollte nett bleiben, und es dem Ex auch nicht so schwer machen. Irgendwann ist es dann doch aus ihr herausgeplatzt, als sie mitbekommen hat, dass er schlecht über sie geredet hat. Dann hat sie ihrer Wut freien Lauf gelassen.

Ihr könnt mich alle mal,
deine Mutter, deine Schwester, und dein toller Job,
deine verdammte Karre und der ganze Scheiß, den du Kunst nennst.
Und all deine Freunde, die ich ohnehin nie wieder sehe.
Ihr könnt mich alle mal!
Bis auf deinen Hund (der ist süß).
Ich schwöre, ich wollte ganz friedlich bleiben, als es vorbei war.
Hab mir die Zunge abgebissen, als du ein Arsch warst.
Aber jetzt schickst du allen Ernstes meinen Freunden Nachrichten und fragst sie aus ???!!!
Glaub mir, die mochten dich alle ohnehin nie.
Dann warst du gleich wieder mit einer anderen zusammen, die mir ohnehin ein Dorn im Auge war.
Aber es ging auch nur zwei Tage. Hmm, Leidensschwestern – wer hätte das gedacht?

So wie du am Anfang alles getan hättest, um mir eine Freude zu machen, machst du es jetzt alles, um mir weh zu tun.
Ja, ich war in dich verknallt, aber ich bin jetzt über dich hinweg.
Und ich hab echt versucht nett zu bleiben, aber jetzt musste es dann doch mal raus.
Und lass es mich nochmal ganz langsam für dich buchstabieren
A B C D E F JU

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Fuck you and your mom and your sister and your job
And your broke-ass car and that shit you call art
Fuck you and your friends that I'll never see again
Everybody but your dog, you can all fuck off

I swear I meant to mean the best when it ended
Even tried to bite my tongue when you start shit
Now you're textin' all my friends asking questions
They never even liked you in the first place
Dated a girl that I hate for the attention
She only made it two days, what a connection
It's like you'd do anything for my affection
You're goin' all about it in the worst ways

I was into you, but I'm over it now
And I was tryin' to be nice
But nothing's getting through, so let me spell it out

A-B-C-D-E, F-U
And your mom and your sister and your job
And your broke-ass car and that shit you call art
Fuck you and your friends that I'll never see again
Everybody but your dog, you can all fuck off

Nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah
A-B-C-D-E, F-U

You said you just needed space and so I gave it
When I had nothin' to say you couldn't take it
Told everyone I'm a bitch, so I became it
Always had to put yourself above me

I was into you, but I'm over it now
And I was tryin' to be nice
But nothing's getting through, so let me spell it out

A-B-C-D-E, F-U
And your mom and your sister and your job
And your craigslist couch and the way your voice sounds
Fuck you and your friends that I'll never see again
Everybody but your dog, you can all fuck off

Nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah
A-B-C-D-E, F-U

And your mom and your sister and your job
And your broke-ass car and that shit you call art
Fuck you and your friends that I'll never see again
Everybody but your dog, you can all fuck off

