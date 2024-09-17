Sanfte Melodie und ehrliche Emotionen in Gracie Adams Song „Close to you“.

Darum geht es in „Close to you“

Gracie Abrams beschreibt hier die überwältigende Intensität einer neuen Verliebtheit, ein wilder Ritt, bei dem man nach mehr verlangt, selbst wenn es Schmerz bedeutet. Wenn er sie darum bäte, sie würde alles aufgeben, nur um ihm nahe zu sein.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Gracie Abrams: „Close to you“

Ich habe überhaupt kein Problem mit Provokation.

Sieh dir die Leichen an,

wie sie brennen, es ist einfach so wie es ist.

Verrauchter, dunkler, überfüllter Raum,

ich brauche nichts.

Unter rosa Licht im Juni,

ich war so cool, aber dann, ganz plötzlich

hast du mitbekommen, wie ich dich angesehen hab.

Ich brenne für dich

und du kennst nicht mal meinen Namen.

Solltest du mich darum bitten,

ich würde alles für dich aufgeben,

um dir nahe zu sein.

Drück den Abzug der Waffe,

die ich dir in die Hand gab, als wir uns das erste Mal trafen.

Brich mein Herz und entfache ein Feuer, es reichte eine Nacht.

Lass mich einfach ganz nah bei dir sein.

Und wie du deinen Mund bewegst, ein filmreifes Timing.

Du ziehst mich an dich und berührst meinen Hals, und ich sterbe.

Wenn ich dich für immer haben könnte,

ich würde auf jeder gepunkteten Linie unterschreiben.

Chemie durchflutet meinen Körper,

wir auf einer Wellenlänge, violett, schon jetzt sehe ich,

du könntest heute Nacht mir gehören.

Lyrics: Gracie Abrams „Close to you“ im englischen Original

I don't got a single problem with provocative

See the bodies, how they burn, it's just the way it is

Smoky, dark, crowded room, I need nothing

Under pink light in June (ah-ah-ah)

I was so cool, but then, all of a sudden

You saw me look at you

I burn for you

And you don't even know my name

If you asked me to

I'd give up everything

To be close to you

Pull the trigger on the gun I gave you when we met

I wanna be close to you

Break my heart and start a fire, you got me overnight

Just let me be

Close to you, close to you, close to you

(Just let me be) oh, close to you, close to you, close to you

And now your mouth is moving, cinematic timing

You pull me in and touch my neck, and now I'm dying

You should be mine for life, I'll be signing

Every dotted line (ah-ah-ah)

Chemical override, ultraviolet

You could be mine tonight

And I burn for you

And you don't even know my name

If you asked me to

I'd give you everything

To be close to you

Pull the trigger on the gun I gave you when we met

I wanna be close to you

Break my heart and start a fire, you got me overnight

Just let me be

Close to you, close to you, close to you

(Just let me be) oh, close to you, close to you, close to you

I burn for you

Mm

To be close to you

Pull the trigger on the gun I gave you when we met

I wanna be close to you

Break my heart and start a fire, you got me overnight

Just let me be

Close to you, close to you, close to you

(Just let me be) oh, close to you, close to you, close to you

(Just let me be) oh, close to you, close to you, close to you

oh, close to you, close to you, close to you