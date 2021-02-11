Hey Leute, wie läuft's?

Ihr hört hier was Neues von Gwen Stefani.

Es gibt ein ganz einfaches Rezept, um das Beste aus mir raus zu holen.

Regionale Zutaten, genau deswegen habt ihr euch doch mit mir eingelassen,

denn ihr wisst, ich bin komplett Bio sozusagen.

Und es schmeckt großartig!

„völlig Banane“ kennt ihr ja von mir schon.

Nur zu, bedient euch,

wie fühlt sich das an, wenn ihr mich wieder im Ohr habt?

Mich könnt ihr tagelang rauf und runter hören.

Denn mich gibt es schon seit 'n paar Jahren, ne?

Das ist auch kein Comeback, ich recycle mich nur.

Es fühlt sich vielleicht für euch an wie ein Comeback, aber es ist einfach nur neue Energie.

Ja, das bringt ein Lächeln auf die Lippen, das könnt ihr ruhig weitergeben.

Ist kostenlos mit Coupon.

Darf ich mich noch mal vorstellen,

nur für den Fall, dass ihr euch nicht mehr erinnert –

Ich bin nicht einfach nur ein Album in eurem Plattenschrank

ich bin immer noch das Original,

ganz die Alte!

Mit einwandfreier 20/20-Sicht,

vielleicht sogar 20/20/20/20/20-Sicht,

das ergibt 100,

glaub ich,

ich bin nicht sooo gut in schriftlicher Division.

Okay, Konzentration,

setzt eure Brillen auf

und schaut euch die Farben an –

so schön wie neue Buntstifte.

Also, ich fühl mich gut, fühl mich so richtig gut!

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

The simple recipe to get the best of me

Homegrown ingredients, that's what made you mess with me

In the first place (place), 'cause you know I'm like organic

And it tastes great (great), I already gave you bananas (woo)

Go ahead and help yourself, me again in your ear

Binge on my music for days 'cause I've been here for years

Not a comeback (oh), I'm recycling me

It's not a comeback (oh), you feel that new energy

Na, na-na, na-na

Got a smile on my face, go ahead and pass it on

Na, na-na, na-na

It's free with a coupon, coupon

Let me re-, let me reintroduce myself

Case you forgot, no, I'm not records on your shelf

I'm still the original-riginal old me, yeah

Original-riginal old me

So let me re-, let me reintroduce myself, yeah

Original-riginal-riginal

Yeah

Ooh, twenty-twenty-twenty-twenty-twenty vision

That's a hundred, but I'm not that good at long division

Get focused, put your glasses on

See in color like new crayons

I feel good, I feel great, I feel alright, alright, oh

Na, na-na, na-na

Got a smile on my face, go ahead and pass it on

Na, na-na, na-na

It's free with a coupon, coupon

Let me re-, let me reintroduce myself

Case you forgot, no, I'm not records on your shelf

I'm still the original-riginal old me, yeah

Original-riginal old me

So let me re-, let me reintroduce myself, yeah

I'm still the original me, yeah...