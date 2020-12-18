  1. SWR3
Der Blutmond scheint aufs Tal hinunter,
Glocken läuten in der Kirche wie im Knast.
Ich zähl meine Wunden, zähl meine Narben,
hier im Haus der 1000 Gitarren.

Der kriminelle Clown hat den Thron gestohlen.
Etwas, das niemandem gehören kann.
Möge die Wahrheit zu hören sein aus jeder Bar in jeder Kleinstadt.
Wir bringen das Haus zum Erleuchten,
das Haus der 1000 Gitarren.

Da findest du mich, Darling,
an einem Samstagabend,
dort wo sich die guten Seelen treffen von nah und fern.

Die Verbitterten und die Gelangweilten
suchen den verlorenen Akkord,
der uns verbinden und verbünden wird,
solang die Sterne am Himmel stehen,
hier im Haus der 1000 Gitarren.

Also, wach auf mein Freund und schüttle die Sorgen ab.
Auf geht's dahin wo die Musik nie aufhört,
aus allen Stadien, aus allen Kneipen heraus
bringen wir das Haus der 1000 Gitarren zum Leuchten.

Brüder und Schwestern, wo auch immer ihr seid,
zusammen sind wir stark und finden den Funken,
der das Haus der 1000 Gitarren erleuchten wird.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

The blood moon shines across the veil
Bells ring out through churches and jails
I tally my wounds and count the scars
Here in the house of a thousand guitars

The criminal clown has stolen the throne
He steals what he can never own
May the truth ring out from every small town bar
We'll light up the house of a thousand guitars

Well it's alright yeah, it's alright
Meet me darlin' come Saturday night
All good souls from near and far
Will meet in the house of a thousand guitars

Here the bitter and the bored
Wake in search of the lost chord
That'll band us together for as long as there's stars
Yeah, in the house of a thousand guitars

Well it's alright yeah, it's alright
Meet me darlin' come Saturday night
Brother and sister wherever you are
We'll meet in the house of a thousand guitars

So wake and shake off your troubles my friend
We'll go where the music never ends
From the stadiums to the small town bars
We'll light up the house of a thousand guitars

House of a thousand guitars, house of a thousand guitars
Brother and sister wherever you are
We'll rise together till we find the spark
That'll light up the house of a thousand guitars

Well it's alright yeah, it's alright
Meet me darlin' come Saturday night
All the souls from near and far
We'll meet at the house of a thousand guitars

La, la, la, la, la, la

A thousand guitars, a thousand guitars

