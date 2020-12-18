Der Blutmond scheint aufs Tal hinunter,

Glocken läuten in der Kirche wie im Knast.

Ich zähl meine Wunden, zähl meine Narben,

hier im Haus der 1000 Gitarren.

Der kriminelle Clown hat den Thron gestohlen.

Etwas, das niemandem gehören kann.

Möge die Wahrheit zu hören sein aus jeder Bar in jeder Kleinstadt.

Wir bringen das Haus zum Erleuchten,

das Haus der 1000 Gitarren.

Da findest du mich, Darling,

an einem Samstagabend,

dort wo sich die guten Seelen treffen von nah und fern.

Die Verbitterten und die Gelangweilten

suchen den verlorenen Akkord,

der uns verbinden und verbünden wird,

solang die Sterne am Himmel stehen,

hier im Haus der 1000 Gitarren.

Also, wach auf mein Freund und schüttle die Sorgen ab.

Auf geht's dahin wo die Musik nie aufhört,

aus allen Stadien, aus allen Kneipen heraus

bringen wir das Haus der 1000 Gitarren zum Leuchten.

Brüder und Schwestern, wo auch immer ihr seid,

zusammen sind wir stark und finden den Funken,

der das Haus der 1000 Gitarren erleuchten wird.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

The blood moon shines across the veil

Bells ring out through churches and jails

I tally my wounds and count the scars

Here in the house of a thousand guitars

The criminal clown has stolen the throne

He steals what he can never own

May the truth ring out from every small town bar

We'll light up the house of a thousand guitars

Well it's alright yeah, it's alright

Meet me darlin' come Saturday night

All good souls from near and far

Will meet in the house of a thousand guitars

Here the bitter and the bored

Wake in search of the lost chord

That'll band us together for as long as there's stars

Yeah, in the house of a thousand guitars

Well it's alright yeah, it's alright

Meet me darlin' come Saturday night

Brother and sister wherever you are

We'll meet in the house of a thousand guitars

So wake and shake off your troubles my friend

We'll go where the music never ends

From the stadiums to the small town bars

We'll light up the house of a thousand guitars

House of a thousand guitars, house of a thousand guitars

Brother and sister wherever you are

We'll rise together till we find the spark

That'll light up the house of a thousand guitars

Well it's alright yeah, it's alright

Meet me darlin' come Saturday night

All the souls from near and far

We'll meet at the house of a thousand guitars

La, la, la, la, la, la



A thousand guitars, a thousand guitars

