Ein etwas irrer Song, in dem es darum geht, das Schwere im Leben mit positiven Gefühlen zu überwinden. Sänger Dan Reynolds hatte schon vorher Trauer in Songs verarbeitet. In diesem singt er davon, dass er es satt hat, wie zerbrechlich das Leben ist. Trotzig stellt er sich Gevatter Tod entgegen.

Hey, hey hey, lass mir noch ein bisschen Zeit.
Ich bin gerade im Bad,
schau mein Gesicht im Spiegel an.
Mehr brauch ich jetzt nicht
und warte auf den Sensenmann.

Also lebendig kriegt der mich hier nicht raus.
Ich glaube, ich habe noch 1 Million Leben zu leben.

(Es spricht der Sensenmann)
Also, meine Geduld ist bald am Ende, das soll ja kein Spaß sein.
Oder glaubst du, ich mach das hier zur Unterhaltung?

Ja, vielleicht hab ich hier keine Kontrolle mehr, aber egal.
Wirf ruhig Stock und Stein auf mein Gebein,
denn ich hab so viel Magie in meinen Knochen – die werden nicht brechen, oh nein !

So spiele ich mit einer Stange Dynamit herum.
Bei Schwarz-Weiß gab es nie Grautöne.
Unrecht gab es erst, als es Recht gab.
Wie ein Fels, der auf mich zufliegt.
All die Geier, die mich umkreisen.
Die Flammen, in denen ich arbeite, verbrennen mich.
Ich drehe mich um im Bett, dass immer dunkler wird.

Ich schau in den Spiegel meiner Seele
und blättere die Seiten meines Lebens um,
den Pfad, den ich tausendfach beschritten habe.
Lasse alle, denen ich egal war, hinter mir.
Alle Stimmen in der Luft werden übertönt.
Es bleiben nur die, denen es immer egal war.
Alles wieder aufsammeln und himmelwärts bauen.

Ich glaub, jetzt ist es soweit. Ich drehe durch.
Ist mir egal. Ja, ich habe vermutlich den Verstand verloren.
Aber in meinen Knochen steckt noch eine Menge Magie.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Gimme, gimme, gimme some time to think
I'm in the bathroom, looking at me
Face in the mirror is all I need (ooh)
Wait until the reaper takes my life
Never gonna get me out alive
I will live a thousand million lives (ooh)

My patience is waning
Is this entertaining?
Our patience is waning
Is this entertaining?

I-I-I got this feeling, yeah, you know
Where I'm losing all control
'Cause there's magic in my bones
I-I-I got this feeling in my soul
Go ahead and throw your stones
'Cause there's magic in my bones

Playing with a stick of dynamite
There was never gray in black and white
There was never wrong 'til there was right (ooh, oh)
Feeling like a boulder hurtling
Seeing all the vultures circling
Burning in the flames I'm working in
Turning in a bed that's darkening

My patience is waning
Is this entertaining?
Our patience is waning
Is this entertaining?

I-I-I got this feeling, yeah, you know
Where I'm losing all control
'Cause there's magic in my bones (my bones)
I-I-I got this feeling in my soul
Go ahead and throw your stones
'Cause there's magic in my bones

'Cause there's magic in my bones

Look in the mirror of my mind
Turning the pages of my life
Walking the path so many paced a million times
Drown out the voices in the air
Leaving the ones that never cared
Picking the pieces up and building to the sky

My patience is waning
Is this entertaining?
My patience is waning
Is this entertaining?

I-I-I got this feeling, yeah, you know
Where I'm losing all control
'Cause there's magic in my bones (magic in my bones)
I-I-I got this feeling in my soul (soul)
Go ahead and throw your stones
'Cause there's magic in

There goes my mind (I-I-I)
Don't mind There goes my mind (there it goes, there it goes)
There goes my mind (I-I-I)
Don't mind (there it goes)
There goes my mind
'Cause there's magic in my bones

