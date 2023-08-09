Er vermisst sie und wünscht sich in die Vergangenheit zurück. Aber es ist zu spät.

Darum geht es in „A Year Ago“

Er wünschte, er hätte es ihr vorher mal so deutlich gesagt, wie sehr er sie vermisst. Aber jetzt ist es zu spät. Sie hat mittlerweile ein neues Leben aufgebaut, er lebt noch mit den Erinnerungen, zum Beispiel morgens am Frühstückstisch.

Deutsche Übersetzung von James Arthur: „A Year Ago“

Ich vermisse dich.

Dein Name steht immer noch auf meiner Kaffeetasse.

Ich vermisse die Art und Weise,

wie du die Filme ausgesucht hast,

die wir uns angeschaut haben.

Ich wünschte, ich hätte es dir vorher so deutlich gesagt.

Dann hätte ich dich vielleicht nie vermissen müssen.

Ich vermisse, wie du beim Abwaschen gesungen hast

und nicht wusstest, dass ich zuhöre.

Du verkörperst all das, was ich nicht bin.

Ich bin jetzt einfach nur jemand, den du vergessen hast.

Ich wünschte, es wäre heute vor einem Jahr.

Und ich könnte dich ganz fest an mich drücken.

Stattdessen fahre ich gerade an deinem Haus vorbei.

Die Lichter sind an, du bist nicht alleine.

Ich frage mich, ob du ihn gerade lieb anlächelst.

Und ob er dich genauso liebt, wie eigentlich nur ich es kann, wie du mal gesagt hast.

Ich wünschte, ich könnte dir jetzt einfach sagen, wie sehr ich dich vermisse.

Ich vermisse,

wie du aus meinem Auto eine Müllhalde gemacht hast,

wie du dich im Bett breit gemacht hast.

Jetzt ist da nur Leere.

Ich hoffe trotzdem, es geht dir gut.

Ich hingegen wünsche mir einfach nur, es wäre heute vor einem Jahr.

Lyrics: James Arthur „A Year Ago“ im englischen Original

I miss you

Your name's still on my coffee cup

I miss you

The way you chose the films we watched

I miss you babe

If only I had told you that before

Maybe I would never have to miss you

Singing by the kitchen sink

I miss you

Not knowing I was listening

I miss you babe

You embody everything that I am not

And now I'm just somebody you forgot

I wish it was a year ago

I wish that I could hold you close

Now I'm driving past your house

I know the lights are on, you're not alone

I wonder if you're making lies

I wonder if he loves you like

The way you said that only I could do

I wish that I could tell you that I miss you

I miss you

The way you left my car a mess

I miss you

The way you took up half the bed

That empty space

You remind me of the things that I am not

And now I'm just somebody you forgot

I hope you're well

Oh, and I can't help myself, oh, oh

I wish it was a year ago

I wish that I could hold you close

Now I'm driving past your house

I know the lights are on, you're not alone

I wonder if you're making lies

I wonder if he loves you like

The way you said that only I could do

I wish that I could tell you that I miss you

I wish that I could tell you that I miss you

I wish it was a year ago

I wish that I could hold you close

The way you said that only I could do

I wish that I could tell you that I miss you