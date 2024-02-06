  1. SWR3
  2. Musik
  3. Poplexikon
  4. Lyrics
Stand
AUTOR/IN
SWR3
KÜNSTLER/IN
James Arthur

Ich bin in der Küche,
während du draußen eine rauchst
und aufpasst, dass kein Rauch ins Haus zieht.
Ich sage dir immer,
das ist das reinste Gift,
aber ich weiß, wie es dir hilft,
runterzukommen nach einem langen Tag.
Manchmal gehen wir noch schnell einen trinken vor Ladenschluss,
im Pub auf der High Street, der mit den blinkenden Lichtern.
Nur daran zu denken,
macht mich ganz rührselig
und ich werde nicht da sein,
um zu sehen, wie der Schnee schmilzt.

Bin auf Dienstreise
irgendjemand muss ja das Geld nach Hause bringen.
Oh Mann, bin ich weit weg.

Ich vermisse Zuhause.
Ich vermisse es zu hören,
dass ich die Schuhe vor der Tür lassen soll,
weil du gerade frisch gewischt hast
und der Dreck dich verrückt macht.

Ich vermisse zu Hause,
weil es reine Poesie ist,
wenn der Regen am Fenster herunter läuft,
während du in meinem Arm liegst
und wir einen Film gucken.

Im Wohnzimmer duftet es immer so schön nach dem,
was du gerade kochst.
Und dann rufe ich immer herüber,
dass ich dein Essen liebe.
Fällt mir nicht leicht.
Aber es erinnert mich immer daran,
wo ich herkomme.

Ich bin mal wieder in einer anderen Stadt,
mutterseelenallein.
Und mir ist gerade wieder schlagartig klar geworden:
Wie sehr ich mein Zuhause vermisse.

Original-Songtext in Englisch

I'm in the kitchen while you smoke outside
You're careful not to let the smoke inside
I always tell you it's poison
But I know it helps you take the edge off the day
We get a drink before it's closing time
The one on High Street with the blinking sign
All of these memories feel poignant
I won't be there to see the snow melt away

Oh-oh-oh
Yeah, I've been gone on business
I gotta make some money
I really feel the distance

And I quite miss home
And I miss you telling me
To leave my shoes at the door
'Cause you just swept the floor
And the dirt drives you crazy
Yeah, I quite miss home
'Cause it feels like poetry
When the rain falls down on the window
While you're in my arms and we're watching the TV
Yeah, I quite miss home
Yeah, I quite miss home

I smell you cooking from the living room
And then I tell you that I love your food
I know it doesn't come easy
But you know it reminds me where I'm from

Oh-oh-oh
I'm in another city
I got nobody with me
And it just really hit me

That I quite miss home
And I miss you telling me
To leave my shoes at the door
'Cause you just swept the floor
And the dirt drives you crazy
Yeah, I quite miss home
'Cause it feels like poetry
And the rain falls down on the window
While you're in my arms and we're watching the TV
Yeah, I quite miss home
Yeah, I quite miss home

And I quite miss home
Yeah, I missed you telling me
To leave my shoes at the door
'Cause you just swept the floor
And the dirt drives you crazy
Oh, I just miss home, no
'Cause it feels like poetry
As the rain falls down on the window
While you're in my arms and we're watching the TV

Oh, I miss home
Yeah, I quite miss home
Oh, I quite miss home
Yeah, I quite miss home

