Den Song hat Joy Crookes geschrieben über einen Ex, der nach ihr mit einem Mann zusammen gekommen ist, in ihrer Hood, in der sie aufgewachsen ist, im Londoner Stadtteil Brixton. Sie musste das akzeptieren und hoffte, dass auch sie jemanden findet, der so gut zu ihr passt.

Sommer 2016...
War es das Verliebtsein oder das Nikotin,
was uns so eingelullt hat im 35er (nach Shoreditch)?
Wir brauchten wirklich nur uns beide,
und ach ja – offensichtlich eine kleine Lüge.

Denn schlagartig wurde mir einiges klar,
als ich euch gesehen habe,
Hand in Hand, in der Coldharbour Lane,
und kein Problem damit, es in der Öffentlichkeit zu zeigen.

Es ist jetzt nicht so, dass ich dich vermisse, also nicht sowas.
Aber ich hoffe , dass jemand besseres mich auch eines Tages so mag.

Wir ihr Arm in Arm durch Brixton geht
und um die Wette strahlt - du und die Sonne.
Aber so warst du nicht, als wir zusammen waren.

Jack Daniels und Cola?
Muss ich gar nicht erst probieren.
Du warst ein anderer, als wir zusammen waren.

Vorm Ritzy in Brixton steht ihr, wie füreinander gemacht.
Ich bin ein bisschen erschüttert, aber… ihr seht gut zusammen aus.
Ich habs mir kurz überlegt, aber ich schaffe es einfach nicht ihn zu hassen.
Wie ihr da sämtliche Regeln brecht, wenn ihr die Electric Avenue runtergeht.
Ich hab noch nie zwei Männer vorher gesehen, die sich so innig auf der Straße…

Und du lächelst so…
was mir nichts ausmacht.

Aber auch wenn es bei uns manchmal ziemlich gekracht hat,
heißt das nicht, dass ich das mit uns so schnell vergessen kann…
als du damals noch zu mir gehörtest.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

In the summer of '16
Was it love or nicotine
That made us mellow on the 35?
It was penny paradise, just a pretty likkle lie
And it hit me when I saw you

Hand in hand, Coldharbour Lane
Never take it easy on the PDA
I don't miss you, least not that way
But someone better want me like that someday

Shoulder to shoulder
Smile with a Brixton shine
But you weren't that kind
When you were mine
J.D. and Cola
Don't even have to try
But you wеren't that guy
When you werе mine
When you were mine

By the Ritzy, made to measure
I'm shook but you look good together
I had my hesitation, but I just can't hate him
You're breaking all the rules
Down Electric Avenue, whoa
I've never seen two men move

Hand in hand, Coldharbour Lane
Never take it easy on the PDA
I don't miss you, least not that way
But someone better want me like that someday

Shoulder to shoulder
Smile with the Brixton shine
But you weren't that kind
When you were mine
J.D. and Cola
Don't even have to try
But you weren't that guy
When you were mine
When you were mine

Saw you smiling, I don't mind it
Even though we had our moments hanging by a thread
Don't mean that I could go forget
When you were mine
When you were mine

Shoulder to shoulder
Smile with the Brixton shine
But you weren't that kind
When you were mine
J.D. and Cola
Don't even have to try
But you weren't that guy
When you were mine
When you were mine

Whoa, you weren't that guy, mh-mh
You weren't that guy
When you were mine

