Er:

Ich kann mich nicht mehr an viel erinnern letzte Nacht.

Bin auf meiner Couch aufgewacht, die Sonne ging gerade auf.

Ich sah das Wohnzimmer durch meine blutunterlaufenen Augen, komplett nüchtern.

Du magst es nicht, wenn ich so spät nach Hause komme.

4 Uhr war‘s, aber hey, es ist Freitag!

Ich habe die ganze Woche hart gearbeitet.

Wie wär’s wenn du mir ein bisschen Freiraum gibst, anstatt mich gleich anzuschreien?

Ich war einfach nur mit einigen neuen Freunden unterwegs.

Sie:

Aber gerade deshalb vermisse ich dich umso mehr.

Er:

Und irgendwann bin ich in dieser Bar gelandet, allein am Tresen, den letzten Cent versoffen und glotze auf mein Handy.

Sie:

So wie ich auch – durch all meine Tränen,

ich frage mich ja auch, wo ich etwas falsch gemacht habe.

Er:

Ich weiß ich bin stolz, aber ich habe einfach einen über den Durst getrunken,

kann mich bitte jemand nach Hause bringen.

Sie:

Ich wollte dich anrufen, ich wollte keinen Streit.

Ich schwöre, ich habe es versucht

und ich wollte nicht so ausrasten.

Er:

Und ich mach einen auf cool, als wäre alles in Ordnung.

Und ich weiß, das nicht zum ersten Mal.

Wir haben das schon so oft durchgespielt.

Sie:

Wir kapieren vielleicht manchmal nicht, wie viel Glück wir haben.

Ich wünschte, du wärst mir manchmal einfach scheißegal.

Beide:

So ist das mit zwei Sturköpfen, die den anderen gerne zur Weißglut bringen.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

I don't remember much about last night

Woke up on a couch sunrise

Saw the living room

Through these bloodshot eyes of mine

Cold sober

You didn't like that I come home late

4 a.m. but it's a Friday, babe

And I've been working hard

Can't you give me some space

'Stead of shouting out, „Oh my God“

Whoa, oh yeah

Whoa, oh yeah

I go out with some new friends

But it just makes me miss you more

More

I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah

In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone

And I keep second-guessing where did I go wrong?

I know I'm proud

But I've had one too many

Come take me home

So now I'm the one that's crying

I didn't wanna call 'cause I didn't wanna fight

I swear that I was trying, yeah

But everybody falls when their head's a little high

And I've never meant to get so out my mind

With you playing cool, just pretending it's fine

Oh, we've been 'round, 'round, 'round this

Too many times before

Whoa, oh yeah

Whoa, oh yeah

I go out with some new friends

But it just makes me miss you more

More

I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah

In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone

And I keep second-guessing where did I go wrong?

I know I'm proud

But I've had one too many

Come take me home

I don't know how lucky

How lucky I am, I am, I am, no

I guess sometimes I should give more of a damn

A damn, a damn about you

I don't know how lucky

How lucky I am, I am, I am, no

I know we're both stubborn

Push each other's buttons

I'd rather do it with you, but

I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah

In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone

I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah

In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone, yeah

And I keep second-guessing where did I go wrong?

I know I'm proud

But I've had one too many

Come take me home

Come take me home

Yeah, I've had one too many