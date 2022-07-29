  1. SWR3
Lily Allen: „Hard Out There“ – deutsche Übersetzung

Ich schätze mal, ich sollte dir sagen,
wie diese Schlampe drauf ist.
MICH wirst du im Studio finden,
nicht in der Küche.
Ich würde NIE mit meinen dicken Autos
und meinen Klunkern rumprahlen
und ICH hab’s nicht nötig mit dem Hintern zu wackeln -
weil ich was im Kopf hab!

Wenn ich dir was über mein Sexleben erzählen würde,
dann wäre ich deinen Augen eine Nutte.
Wenn JUNGS über ihre Tussis reden,
macht niemand ein Theater.
Diese unsichtbare Barriere für uns Frauen
gilt es zu durchbrechen!
Hei, es gibt einen Haufen Geld zu verdienen!

Und jetzt müssen wir mal einen Zahn zulegen,
weil ich in dem Schneckentempo nicht weitermachen kann.
Manchmal ist es nicht so leicht, das Richtige zu sagen.
Aber ich zieh das jetzt durch und sag, was ICH denke:
Vergesst mal eure Eier und
lasst euch ein paar Brüste wachsen!

Es ist nämlich verdammt schwer da draußen
für ’ne Frau! Verdammt schwer!

Du trägst NICHT Größe 36?
Und du siehst nicht gut aus?
Oh - dann bist du hoffentlich reich
oder kannst wahnsinnig gut kochen.
Vielleicht solltest du ein bisschen abnehmen,
deine Knochen sind ja gar nicht zu sehen!
Vielleicht solltest du dir das Gesicht operieren lassen,
sonst bleibst du allein.

Willst du nicht jemanden haben,
der dich wie einen Gegenstand betrachtet?
Und - Hast du mal über deinen Hintern nachgedacht?
Wer würde den haben wollen?
Wir Frauen hatten es noch nie so gut,
wir sind aus dem Gröbsten raus.
Äh - das war sarkastisch gemeint!
Oder hast du das nicht verstanden?

Ja so ist das - die Ungleichheit BLEIBT-
verlass dich drauf.
Rechne immer mit der Ungerechtigkeit,
sie wird nie aufhören -
soviel ist sicher!

Lily Allen: „Hard Out There“ – original Songtext

I suppose I should tell you what this bitch is thinking
You'll find me in the studio and not in the kitchen
I won't be bragging 'bout my cars or talking 'bout my chains
Don't need to shake my ass for you 'cause I've got a brain

If I told you 'bout my sex life, you'd call me a slut
When boys be talking 'bout their bitches, no one's making a fuss
There's a glass ceiling to break, uh-huh, there's money to make
And now it's time to speed it up 'cause I can't move at this pace

Sometimes, it's hard to find the words to say
I'll go ahead and say them anyway
Forget your balls and grow a pair of tits
It's hard, it's hard
It's hard out here for a bitch

It's hard for a bitch (for a bitch)
For a bitch, it's hard
It's hard out here for a bitch
It's hard for a bitch (for a bitch)
For a bitch, it's hard
It's hard out here

If you're not a size six, then you're not good-looking
Well, you better be rich or be real good at cooking
You should probably lose some weight, 'cause we can't see your bones
You should probably fix your face or you'll end up on your own

Don't you want to have somebody who objectifies you?
Have you thought about your butt? Who's gonna tear it in two?
We've never had it so good, uh-huh, we're out of the woods
And if you can't detect the sarcasm, you've misunderstood

Sometimes, it's hard to find the words to say
I'll go ahead and say them anyway
Forget your balls and grow a pair of tits
It's hard, it's hard
It's hard out here for a bitch

It's hard for a bitch (for a bitch)
For a bitch, it's hard
It's hard out here for a bitch
It's hard for a bitch (for a bitch)
For a bitch, it's hard
It's hard out here

A bitch, a bitch, a bitch
Bitch, bitch (bitch)
A bitch, a bitch, a bitch
Bitch, bitch
A bitch, a bitch, a bitch
Bitch, bitch
A bitch, a bitch, a bitch
Bitch, bitch

Inequality promises that it's here to stay
Always trust the injustice 'cause it's not going away
Inequality promises that it's here to stay
Always trust the injustice 'cause it's not going away

Sometimes, it's hard to find the words to say
I'll go ahead and say them anyway
Forget your balls and grow a pair of tits
It's hard, it's hard
It's hard out here for a bitch

It's hard for a bitch (for a bitch)
For a bitch, it's hard
It's hard out here for a bitch
It's hard for a bitch (for a bitch)
For a bitch, it's hard
It's hard out here

It's hard for a bitch (for a bitch)
For a bitch, it's hard
It's hard out here for a bitch
It's hard for a bitch (for a bitch)
For a bitch, it's hard
It's hard out here
(Bitch)

