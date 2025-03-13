„Don't speak“ von No Doubt: Worum gehts in dem Song eigentlich? Hier gibts die deutsche Übersetzung und den originalen Songtext!

Darum geht es bei „Don't speak“ von No Doubt

SWR3 Musikredakteur Matthias Kugler hat sich die Geschichte hinter dem Song einmal für euch angeschaut:

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte 4.11.2024 Don't Speak – No Doubt Dauer 4:01 min No-Doubt-Sängerin Gwen Stefani und Bandkollege Tony Kanal waren sieben Jahre ein Paar, doch nach Tonys Seitensprung folgte das Aus. Gwen Stefanie verarbeitet ihren Liebesfrust in neuen Songs und Don't Speak wurde mit über 7 Mio. verkauften Einheiten zum weltweit erfolgreichen Hit.

Noch mehr 90er-Hits und spannende Geschichten hinter den Songs gibt es beim SWR3 90er-Tag:

Deutsche Übersetzung von „Don't speak“ von No Doubt

Du und ich, wir waren einmal zusammen

Jeden Tag zusammen, immer

Ich habe wirklich das Gefühl, dass ich meinen besten Freund verliere

Ich kann nicht glauben, dass es das Ende sein könnte

Es scheint, als würdest du es beenden

Und wenn das wahr ist, dann will ich das nicht wissen

Schweige, denn ich weiß, was du sagen willst

Also höre bitte auf zu erklären

Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh

Schweige, denn ich weiß, was du denkst

Ich brauche deine Gründe nicht zu hören

Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh

Unsere Erinnerungen sind verlockend

Aber manche davon sind auch ziemlich beängstigend

Wenn wir sterben würden, du und ich

Mit meinem Kopf in meinen Händen sitze ich da und weine

Schweige, denn ich weiß, was du sagen willst

Also höre bitte auf zu erklären

Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh

Schweige, denn ich weiß, was du denkst

Ich brauche deine Gründe nicht zu hören

Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh

Es endet alles

Wir müssen aufhören so zu tun

Wer wir sind

Du und ich

Ich sehe uns sterben

Du auch?

Schweige, denn ich weiß, was du sagen willst

Also höre bitte auf zu erklären

Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh

Schweige, denn ich weiß, was du denkst

Ich brauche deine Gründe nicht zu hören

Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh

Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh

Ich weiß, was du mir sagen wirst

Also bitte hör auf es zu erklären

Schweige, schweige

Schweige, nein

Ich weiß, was du denkst

Und ich brauche deine Gründe nicht zu hören

Ich weiß, du bist gut, ich weiß du bist gut

Ich weiß, du bist wirklich gut, oh

La, la, la, la

La, la, la, la

Lass es, lass es, ooh, ooh

Stillschweigender Liebling

Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh

Stillschweigender Liebling

Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh

Stillschweigender Liebling

Original Lyrics von „Don't speak“ von No Doubt

You and me, we used to be together

Every day together, always

I really feel that I'm losin' my best friend

I can't believe this could be the end

It looks as though you're lettin' go

And if it's real, well, I don't want to know

Don't speak, I know just what you're sayin'

So please stop explainin'

Don't tell me 'cause it hurts

Don't speak, I know what you're thinkin'

I don't need your reasons

Don't tell me 'cause it hurts

Our memories, well, they can be inviting

But some are altogether mighty frightening

As we die, both you and I

With my head in my hands, I sit and cry

Don't speak, I know just what you're sayin'

So please stop explainin'

Don't tell me 'cause it hurts, no, no, no

Don't speak, I know what you're thinkin'

And I don't need your reasons

Don't tell me 'cause it hurts

It's all ending

We gotta stop pretending

Who we are

You and me

I can see us dyin'

Aren't we?

Don't speak, I know just what you're sayin'

So please stop explainin'

Don't tell me 'cause it hurts

No, no, don't speak, I know what you're thinkin'

And I don't need your reasons

Don't tell me 'cause it hurts

Don't tell me 'cause it hurts

I know what you're sayin'

So please stop explainin'

Don't speak, don't speak

Don't speak, no

I know what you're thinkin'

And I don't need your reasons

I know you're good, I know you're good

I know you're real good, oh

La, la, la, la

La, la, la, la

Don't, don't, ooh, ooh

Hush, hush, darling

Hush, hush, darling

Hush, hush

Don't tell me 'cause it hurts

Hush, hush, darling

Hush, hush, darling

Hush, hush

Don't tell me 'cause it hurts

Oh, hush, hush, darling

Hush, hush, darling

Video zu „Don't speak“ von No Doubt