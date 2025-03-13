Darum geht es bei „Don't speak“ von No Doubt
SWR3 Musikredakteur Matthias Kugler hat sich die Geschichte hinter dem Song einmal für euch angeschaut:
Deutsche Übersetzung von „Don't speak“ von No Doubt
Du und ich, wir waren einmal zusammen
Jeden Tag zusammen, immer
Ich habe wirklich das Gefühl, dass ich meinen besten Freund verliere
Ich kann nicht glauben, dass es das Ende sein könnte
Es scheint, als würdest du es beenden
Und wenn das wahr ist, dann will ich das nicht wissen
Schweige, denn ich weiß, was du sagen willst
Also höre bitte auf zu erklären
Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh
Schweige, denn ich weiß, was du denkst
Ich brauche deine Gründe nicht zu hören
Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh
Unsere Erinnerungen sind verlockend
Aber manche davon sind auch ziemlich beängstigend
Wenn wir sterben würden, du und ich
Mit meinem Kopf in meinen Händen sitze ich da und weine
Schweige, denn ich weiß, was du sagen willst
Also höre bitte auf zu erklären
Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh
Schweige, denn ich weiß, was du denkst
Ich brauche deine Gründe nicht zu hören
Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh
Es endet alles
Wir müssen aufhören so zu tun
Wer wir sind
Du und ich
Ich sehe uns sterben
Du auch?
Schweige, denn ich weiß, was du sagen willst
Also höre bitte auf zu erklären
Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh
Schweige, denn ich weiß, was du denkst
Ich brauche deine Gründe nicht zu hören
Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh
Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh
Ich weiß, was du mir sagen wirst
Also bitte hör auf es zu erklären
Schweige, schweige
Schweige, nein
Ich weiß, was du denkst
Und ich brauche deine Gründe nicht zu hören
Ich weiß, du bist gut, ich weiß du bist gut
Ich weiß, du bist wirklich gut, oh
La, la, la, la
La, la, la, la
Lass es, lass es, ooh, ooh
Stillschweigender Liebling
Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh
Stillschweigender Liebling
Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh
Stillschweigender Liebling
Original Lyrics von „Don't speak“ von No Doubt
You and me, we used to be together
Every day together, always
I really feel that I'm losin' my best friend
I can't believe this could be the end
It looks as though you're lettin' go
And if it's real, well, I don't want to know
Don't speak, I know just what you're sayin'
So please stop explainin'
Don't tell me 'cause it hurts
Don't speak, I know what you're thinkin'
I don't need your reasons
Don't tell me 'cause it hurts
Our memories, well, they can be inviting
But some are altogether mighty frightening
As we die, both you and I
With my head in my hands, I sit and cry
Don't speak, I know just what you're sayin'
So please stop explainin'
Don't tell me 'cause it hurts, no, no, no
Don't speak, I know what you're thinkin'
And I don't need your reasons
Don't tell me 'cause it hurts
It's all ending
We gotta stop pretending
Who we are
You and me
I can see us dyin'
Aren't we?
Don't speak, I know just what you're sayin'
So please stop explainin'
Don't tell me 'cause it hurts
No, no, don't speak, I know what you're thinkin'
And I don't need your reasons
Don't tell me 'cause it hurts
Don't tell me 'cause it hurts
I know what you're sayin'
So please stop explainin'
Don't speak, don't speak
Don't speak, no
I know what you're thinkin'
And I don't need your reasons
I know you're good, I know you're good
I know you're real good, oh
La, la, la, la
La, la, la, la
Don't, don't, ooh, ooh
Hush, hush, darling
Hush, hush, darling
Hush, hush
Don't tell me 'cause it hurts
Hush, hush, darling
Hush, hush, darling
Hush, hush
Don't tell me 'cause it hurts
Oh, hush, hush, darling
Hush, hush, darling