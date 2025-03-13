  1. SWR3
„Don't speak“ von No Doubt: Worum gehts in dem Song eigentlich? Hier gibts die deutsche Übersetzung und den originalen Songtext!

Darum geht es bei „Don't speak“ von No Doubt

SWR3 Musikredakteur Matthias Kugler hat sich die Geschichte hinter dem Song einmal für euch angeschaut:

Die Rockband No Doubt um Sängerin Gwen Stefanie 1996 in den USA

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte Don't Speak – No Doubt

Dauer

No-Doubt-Sängerin Gwen Stefani und Bandkollege Tony Kanal waren sieben Jahre ein Paar, doch nach Tonys Seitensprung folgte das Aus. Gwen Stefanie verarbeitet ihren Liebesfrust in neuen Songs und Don't Speak wurde mit über 7 Mio. verkauften Einheiten zum weltweit erfolgreichen Hit.

Deutsche Übersetzung von „Don't speak“ von No Doubt

Du und ich, wir waren einmal zusammen
Jeden Tag zusammen, immer
Ich habe wirklich das Gefühl, dass ich meinen besten Freund verliere
Ich kann nicht glauben, dass es das Ende sein könnte
Es scheint, als würdest du es beenden
Und wenn das wahr ist, dann will ich das nicht wissen

Schweige, denn ich weiß, was du sagen willst
Also höre bitte auf zu erklären
Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh
Schweige, denn ich weiß, was du denkst
Ich brauche deine Gründe nicht zu hören
Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh

Unsere Erinnerungen sind verlockend
Aber manche davon sind auch ziemlich beängstigend
Wenn wir sterben würden, du und ich
Mit meinem Kopf in meinen Händen sitze ich da und weine

Schweige, denn ich weiß, was du sagen willst
Also höre bitte auf zu erklären
Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh
Schweige, denn ich weiß, was du denkst
Ich brauche deine Gründe nicht zu hören
Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh

Es endet alles
Wir müssen aufhören so zu tun
Wer wir sind
Du und ich
Ich sehe uns sterben
Du auch?

Schweige, denn ich weiß, was du sagen willst
Also höre bitte auf zu erklären
Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh
Schweige, denn ich weiß, was du denkst
Ich brauche deine Gründe nicht zu hören
Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh

Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh
Ich weiß, was du mir sagen wirst
Also bitte hör auf es zu erklären
Schweige, schweige
Schweige, nein
Ich weiß, was du denkst
Und ich brauche deine Gründe nicht zu hören
Ich weiß, du bist gut, ich weiß du bist gut
Ich weiß, du bist wirklich gut, oh
La, la, la, la
La, la, la, la
Lass es, lass es, ooh, ooh
Stillschweigender Liebling
Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh
Stillschweigender Liebling
Sag es mir nicht, denn es tut weh
Stillschweigender Liebling

Original Lyrics von „Don't speak“ von No Doubt

You and me, we used to be together
Every day together, always
I really feel that I'm losin' my best friend
I can't believe this could be the end
It looks as though you're lettin' go
And if it's real, well, I don't want to know

Don't speak, I know just what you're sayin'
So please stop explainin'
Don't tell me 'cause it hurts
Don't speak, I know what you're thinkin'
I don't need your reasons
Don't tell me 'cause it hurts

Our memories, well, they can be inviting
But some are altogether mighty frightening
As we die, both you and I
With my head in my hands, I sit and cry

Don't speak, I know just what you're sayin'
So please stop explainin'
Don't tell me 'cause it hurts, no, no, no
Don't speak, I know what you're thinkin'
And I don't need your reasons
Don't tell me 'cause it hurts

It's all ending
We gotta stop pretending
Who we are
You and me
I can see us dyin'
Aren't we?

Don't speak, I know just what you're sayin'
So please stop explainin'
Don't tell me 'cause it hurts
No, no, don't speak, I know what you're thinkin'
And I don't need your reasons
Don't tell me 'cause it hurts

Don't tell me 'cause it hurts
I know what you're sayin'
So please stop explainin'
Don't speak, don't speak
Don't speak, no
I know what you're thinkin'
And I don't need your reasons
I know you're good, I know you're good
I know you're real good, oh
La, la, la, la
La, la, la, la
Don't, don't, ooh, ooh
Hush, hush, darling
Hush, hush, darling
Hush, hush
Don't tell me 'cause it hurts
Hush, hush, darling
Hush, hush, darling
Hush, hush
Don't tell me 'cause it hurts
Oh, hush, hush, darling
Hush, hush, darling

Video zu „Don't speak“ von No Doubt

No Doubt - Don't Speak (Official 4K Music Video)

NoDoubtVEVO, YouTube, 10.3.2025, 10:33 Uhr
