Ich hab letzte Woche meinen Führerschein gemacht.

Davon hatten wir beide es doch immer.

Du hast dich so für mich gefreut,

wenn ich dann mal vor deinem Haus vorfahre.

Aber heute bin ich durch die Vororte mit Tränen, weil du nicht da warst.

Du bist vermutlich bei dieser Blonden,

die mir immer so ein schlechtes Gefühl gegeben hat.

Sie ist so viel älter als ich,

steht für alles, was mich unsicher macht.

Ja, heute bin ich durch die Vororte, allein,

schon weil ich mir nicht vorstellen kann, jemand anderes zu lieben.

Ich weiß ja, dass das mit uns nicht perfekt war.

Aber solche Gefühle hatte ich bisher noch für niemanden.

Und es will mir überhaupt nicht in den Kopf,

wie das okay sein kann für dich, so ohne mich.

Ich schätze, das, was du in dem Song über mich geschrieben hast,

zählt auch nicht mehr.

Du hast damals geschrieben: Für immer.

Und jetzt fahr ich allein an deinem Haus vorbei.

Meine Freunde können es schon alle nicht mehr hören,

dass ich dich so vermisse.

Sie tun mir fast schon leid,

weil sie dich ja gar nicht kennen, so wie ich.

Heute bin ich durch die Vororte gefahren

und hab mir vorgestellt, ich fahr nach Hause zu dir.

Ich sehe nur noch rote Ampeln und Stopp-Schilder

und in jedem weißen Wagen und jedem Vorgarten seh ich dich.

Ich glaub, ich kann nie wieder da langfahren, wo wir überall waren.

Und all die Bürgersteige auf denen wir zusammen gegangen sind...

Und egal wie laut der Verkehr ist,

ich hör immer deine Stimme

und wie wir lachen.

Oh Mann, ich bin so traurig.

Ach Scheiße, Mann, ich lieb dich doch noch.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

I got my driver's license last week

Just like we always talked about

'Cause you were so excited for me

To finally drive up to your house

But today I drove through the suburbs

Crying 'cause you weren't around

And you're probably with that blonde girl

Who always made me doubt

She's so much older than me

She's everything I'm insecure about

Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs

'Cause how could I ever love someone else?

And I know we weren't perfect but I've never felt this way for no one

And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone

Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me

'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

And all my friends are tired

Of hearing how much I miss you, but

I kinda feel sorry for them

'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do, yeah

Today I drove through the suburbs

And pictured I was driving home to you

And I know we weren't perfect

But I've never felt this way for no one, oh

And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay, now that I'm gone

I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me

'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

Red lights, stop signs

I still see your face in the white cars, front yards

Can't drive past the places we used to go to

'Cause I still fuckin' love you, babe (ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

Sidewalks we crossed

I still hear your voice in the traffic, we're laughing

Over all the noise

God, I'm so blue, know we're through

But I still fuckin' love you, babe (ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

I know we weren't perfect but I've never felt this way for no one

And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay, now that I'm gone 'Cause you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me 'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street Yeah, you said forever, now I drive alone past your street