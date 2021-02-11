Hey Darling, wie geht's,

wie läuft's bei euch?

Irgendwelche Pferde,

auf die es sich zu wetten lohnt?

Wie ist das Wetter bei euch unten?

Ihr hoffe, Ihr habt's warm genug.

Hey Sweetheart,

kommst du voran,

schläfst du einigermaßen gut?

Oder wollen die Nächte nicht enden?

Ich hoffe, du isst genug,

dass du bei Kräften bleibst.

Wie geht's Deinen Eltern?

Und deinem Bruder?

Meine Leute halten sich wacker,

meine Schwester wird's auch überleben.

Ach ja, die Katzen lassen grüßen.

Ich weiß, dass sie dich auch vermissen.

Mir gehts gut - meistens,

und manchmal nicht.

Dann dreh ich mich im Kreis

und kann nicht aufhören.

Das Ganze alleine durchzustehen, macht's auch nicht leichter.

Manchmal fliegt die Zeit nur so davon,

manchmal kriecht sie einfach nur dahin.

Meine Stimmung geht rauf und runter wie ein Jojo.

Ich weiß nicht, ob ich das alleine durchhalte.

Es fühlt sich an,

als müsste ich das Schwert aus dem Stein ziehen.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Well how you doing, darling?

How you getting on?

Any horses running

Worth betting on?

How's the weather down there? I hope you're keeping warm

How you feeling, sweetheart?

Are you moving on?

Are you sleeping okay

Or do the nights go on and on?

I hope you're eating well

I hope you're staying strong

'Cause I'm fine, then I'm not

I'm spinning round and I can't stop

I can't do this alone

For time flies and it's so slow

I'm up and down like a yo-yo

I can't do it on my own

And I've tried and I can't pull the sword from the stone

How are your mum and dad?

How's your brother too?

My folks are holding up

My sister's pulling through

And both the cats say hi

I know they miss you too

'Cause I'm fine, then I'm not

I'm spinning round and I can't stop

I can't do this alone

For time flies and it's so slow

I'm up and down like a yo-yo

I can't do it on my own

'Cause I've tried and I can't pull the sword from the stone

'Cause I'm fine, then I'm not

I'm spinning round and I can't stop

I can't do this alone

And time flies and it's so slow

I'm up and down like a yo-yo

I can't do it on my own

See, I've tried and I can't pull the sword from the stone