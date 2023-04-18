Ein Song, gerichtet an Pinks geliebten Vater James, der 2021 an Prostatakrebs gestorben ist. Er war Vietnam-Veteran, hat immer ganz vorne gekämpft, worauf sie auch mit einer Zeile in diesem Song anspielt. Auch in Sachen Musik war er ein wichtiger Berater für sie, den Song „I Have Seen The Rain“ hatte er sogar geschrieben, und zwar damals in Vietnam. Sie hat den Song, als sie klein war, des öfteren mit ihm auf Veteranentreffen gesungen. Erst durch ihn hat sie akustische Gitarre lieben gelernt und wie man mit zwei Stimmen singt.

Ich denke an dich, wenn ich an die Ewigkeit denke.

Jemand erzählt einen Witz, und ich weiß, du hättest ihn besser erzählt.

Ich muss automatisch an dich denken, wenn ich einen Film gucke, den du furchtbar fändest.

Womit du ja auch nie hinter dem Berg gehalten hast.

Du warst immer an vorderster Front, warum sollte das jetzt da oben anders sein?

Aber ich habe da ein paar Fragen:

Gibt es da oben eine Bar, in der du schon deinen Stammplatz hast?

Wo du mit Freunden sitzt und ihr über das Wetter redet?

Gibt es da einen Ort, von wo ihr den Sonnenuntergang anschaut?

Oh und gibt es irgendein Lied, dass du mir dringend vorspielen musst?

Ja, ich weiß, das wirst du mir alles erzählen, wenn ich auch bei dir oben bin, ich weiß.

Musst du auch manchmal an mich denken?

Findest du, dass ich manchmal etwas langsamer machen sollte?

Gibt es da oben irgendetwas, was sich inzwischen ein bisschen nach Zuhause anfühlt?

Kletterst du da oben auf Bäume, und sind dir schon ein paar schöne neue Melodien eingefallen?

Ich hoffe es. Aber eigentlich bin ich mir sicher.

Wirst du mir schon mal einen Platz aussuchen, wo ich dann deinen Weisheiten lauschen kann?

Denn, ja, ich werde hier unten Fehler machen und du wirst von da oben mitverfolgen,

wie ich mit ihnen leben muss.

Bis ich dann durch bin mit allem, und ich auch da oben bei dir bin.

Original-Lyrics: Der Songtext auf Englisch

I think of you when I think about forever

I hear a joke and I know you would've told it better

I think of you out of the blue

When I'm watching a movie that you'd hate

You'd say it, you were never one to hesitate

You were always first in line

So why would it be different for Heaven?

But I got a couple questions

Is there a bar up there where you've got a favorite chair?

Where you sit with friends and talk about the weather?

Is there a place you go to watch the sunset?

And, oh, is there a song you just can't wait to share?

Yeah, I know you'll tell me when I get there, hmm

Do you think of me? Do you wish that I would slow down?

Are there some things that you've seen that feel like home now?

Are you up there climbing trees, singing brand new melodies?

I hope you are, I know you are

Is there a bar up there where you've got a favorite chair?

Where you sit with friends and talk about the weather?

Is there a place you go to watch the sunset?

And, oh, is there a song you just can't wait to share?

Yeah, I know you'll tell me when I get there

Yeah, yeah, you'll tell me when I get there

Will you save me a place with all those pearls of wisdom?

Yeah, I'll make some mistakes and you'll watch me as I live them

'Til I'm through, 'til I'm with you

Is there a bar up there where you've got a favorite chair?

Where you sit with friends and talk about, talk about the weather?

Is there a place you go to watch the sunset?

And, oh, is there a song you just can't wait to share?

Yeah, I know (I know) you'll tell me when I get there, yeah

I think of you when I think about forever