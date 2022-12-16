  1. SWR3
Die Welt verändert sich gerade in einem irren Tempo und in vielen Bereichen zum Schlechten. Sarah Connor versucht da ganz bewusst optimistisch zu sein und hat eine ganz konkrete und auch lustige Vorstellung davon, wie ihr Weihnachten 2066 aussehen wird.

Wie jedes Jahr, sind wir wieder alle beisammen.
Ich möchte einen Toast aussprechen.
Ich schaue mich um und frage mich,
wie unsere Geschichte später mal erzählt wird.
Selbst wenn ich diesen Moment jetzt einfrieren könnte,
würde ich es wahrscheinlich nicht machen.
Denn ich bin viel zu neugierig.
Bin viel zu sehr Optimist,
der gerne daran glauben möchte,
dass wieder bessere Zeiten kommen.

Weihnachten 2066 stelle ich mir zum Beispiel so vor:
Ich wippe im Schaukelstuhl hin und her und habe 22 Enkel.
Wir kriegen Weihnachtskarten von Freunden, die da oben auf dem Mars leben
und der Weihnachtsmann wirft die Geschenke aus einem fliegenden Wagen.

Zeiten werden sich ändern und wir werden alt.
Kein Mensch weiß, was die Zukunft bringt.
Aber eines steht auf jeden Fall fest.
Weihnachten ist perfekt, solange ich es mit euch verbringen kann.

Ich glaube den Wissenschaftlern,
wenn sie vorhersagen, dass es keinen Schnee mehr geben wird. Alles ist so unsicher auf der Welt.
Und es gibt so vieles, dass wir nicht wissen.
Wenn ich jetzt einen Wunsch frei hätte,
dann den, dass wir es einfach mal versuchen, die Sterne für jeden von uns anzuknipsen.
Ich möchte daran glauben, dass wir alles in unserer Hand haben.

Es ist der Kinder liebster Jahreszeit.
Wir sind jetzt mitten drin.
Also, denkt daran,
es gibt so viele Gründe,
das zu begrüßen, was vor uns liegt...

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Mhm
Here we are, another year
I'd like to make a toast
I look around and wonder how
Our story will be told
If I could freeze this moment now
I probably never would
Because I'm way too curious and an optimist
Who likes to think that thing's will turn out good

I wanna celebrate Christmas 2066
Rocking in a chair with 22 grandkids
Friends sending postcards down from mars
Santa dropping presents from a floating car
Times will change, we will grow old
Who can say what the future holds
But one thing is certainly true
Christmas is perfect as long as I spend it with you

I do believe the scientist when they say there won't be snow
The world is so uncertain and there is so much that we don't know
If I could make a wish right now
I'd wish we took the chance
To light the stars for all of us
Like an optimist who wants to think we got this in our hands

I wanna celebrate Christmas 2066
Rocking in a chair with 22 grandkids
Friends sending postcards down from mars
Santa dropping presents from a floating car
Times will change, we will grow old
Who can say what the future holds
But one thing is certainly true
Christmas is perfect as long as I spend it with you

Children's favourite season here it's coming again
So don't forget, oh, oh
We've got so many reasons to embrace what's ahead
Don't forget

I wanna celebrate Christmas 2066
Rocking around the tree with all the other kids
Wanna send postcards down from mars
Santa dropping presents from a floating car

I wanna celebrate Christmas 2066
Rocking in a chair with 22 grandkids
Friends sending postcards down from mars
Santa dropping presents from a floating car
The times will change, we will grow old
Who can say what the future holds
But one thing is certainly true
Christmas is perfect as long as I spend it with you

