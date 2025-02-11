Das Geld ist knapp, aber wer hart arbeitet, will auch feiern. Hier gibt's die ganze Geschichte und den übersetzten Songtext.

Darum geht es in „A Bar Song (Tipsy)“

Sahboozey heißt eigentlich Collins Obinna Chibueze. Aufgewachsen als Sohn nigerianischer Eltern in Virginia. Weil sein Nachname seit jeher falsch ausgesprochen wurde, hat er sich den auch als Künstlernamen behalten: Shaboozey.

In diesem Song klagte er uns sein Leid, wie er zwar hart arbeitet, aber mit dem Geld hinten und vorne nicht klarkommt. Erst recht nicht, wenn seine Freundin so teure Wünsche hat. Um dem Alltag zu entfliehen, wird trotzdem erst mal ausgelassen an der Bar gefeiert.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Shaboozey: „A Bar Song (Tipsy)“

Mein Baby will eine Birkin-Handtasche,

sie liegt mir damit die ganze Nacht in den Ohren.

Und dann muss ich Benzin bezahlen und Essen

und und und…

die Liste hört gar nicht mehr auf.

Warum rackere ich mich den ganzen Tag in diesem Bürojob ab,

wenn es ja doch nichts bringt?

Bringt ja nichts, sich die ganze Zeit mit Problemen herumzuschlagen.

Also: Auf einem Bein lässt sich nicht stehen.

Sag ihnen, sie sollen noch eine Runde bringen, wir brauchen noch viel mehr.

Jemand schenke mir einen doppelten Whiskey ein.

Auch wenn sie alle wissen,

dass Jack Daniels und ich eine gemeinsame Vergangenheit haben.

Alle an der Bar sind schon angeschickert

und mein Mädchen tanzt auf dem Tisch, die braucht keine Tanzfläche.

Wenn die letzte Runde angesagt wird und sie uns vor die Tür setzen wollen,

ist es nochmal Zeit für einen Doppelten.

Es wird langsam spät, aber die Mädels wollen noch mehr.

Da gibt es noch eine Party unten Nähe der 5th Street.

Herr im Himmel,

sag ihnen, die Drinks gehen auf mich.

Seit jeher nennen mich alle Boozey.

Für kein Geld der Welt würde ich das ändern.

Sag meiner Mutter, ich habe sie nicht vergessen.

Irgendwas ist hier gehörig schiefgelaufen,

Bro, sie haben mich aus der Bar geworfen.

Bin um 10 Uhr morgens wach geworden, immer noch hackedicht.

Wir machen das wieder.

Sag deinem Mädchen, sie soll eine Freundin mitbringen.

Lyrics: Shaboozey „A Bar Song (Tipsy)“ im englischen Original

My baby want a Birkin, she's been tellin' me all night long

Gasoline and groceries, the list goes on and on

This 9 to 5 ain't workin', why the hell do I work so hard?

I can't worry 'bout my problems, I can't take 'em when I'm gone, uh

One, here comes the two to the three to the four

Tell 'em bring another out, we need plenty more

Two steppin' on the table, she don't need a dancefloor

Oh my, good Lord

Someone pour me up a double shot of whiskey

They know me and Jack Daniels got a history

There's a party downtown near Fifth Street

Everybody at the bar gettin' tipsy

Everybody at the bar gettin' tipsy

Everybody at the bar gettin' tipsy

I've been Boozey since I've left, I ain't changin' for a check

Tell my ma I ain't forget (oh, Lord)

Woke up drunk at 10AM, we gon' do this shit again

Tell your girl to bring a friend (oh, Lord)

One, here comes the two to the three to the four

Tell 'em bring another out, we need plenty more

Two steppin' on the table, she don't need a dancefloor

Oh my, good Lord

Someone pour me up a double shot of whiskey (double shot of whiskey)

They know me and Jack Daniels got a history (we go way back)

There's a party downtown near Fifth Street (okay, let's go)

Everybody at the bar gettin' tipsy (at the bar gettin' tipsy)

Everybody at the bar gettin' tipsy (at the bar gettin' tipsy)

Everybody at the bar gettin' tipsy

One, here comes the two to the three to the four

When it's last call and they kick us out the door

It's gettin' kind of late but the ladies want some more

Oh my, good Lord

Someone pour me up a double shot of whiskey (double shot of whiskey)

They know me and Jack Daniels got a history (way back)

There's a party downtown near Fifth Street (come on)

Everybody at the bar gettin' tipsy (ooh)

Someone pour me up a double shot of whiskey (double shot of whiskey)

They know me and Jack Daniels got a history (me and J.D.)

At the bottom of a bottle gon' miss me (they gon' miss me)

Everybody at the bar gettin' tipsy (bar gettin' tipsy)

Everybody at the bar gettin' tipsy

Everybody at the bar gettin' tipsy