Ich sitze morgens im Diner an der Ecke,

und warte am Tresen, dass der Mann mir einen Kaffee einschenkt.

Und dann macht er ihn nur halbvoll, bevor ich anfangen kann zu diskutieren.

Er schaut durchs Fenster, wer da jetzt reinkommt.

„Schön, dass du wieder da bist“, sagt der Mann hinter dem Tresen.

Zu der Frau die gerade reingekommen ist und ihren Regenschirm ausschüttelt.

Und ich gucke weg, bevor sie sich Küsschen hier, Küsschen da geben.

Ich tu so, als würde ich es nicht mitbekommen und gieß mir ein bisschen Milch ein.

Ich werfe einen Blick in die Zeitung,

und lese von einem Schauspieler,

der gestorben ist – mitten beim Trinken –

den ich aber nicht kannte.

Ich blättere zu den Horoskopen und den Witzen,

als ich merke, dass mich jemand beobachtet und hebe den Kopf.

Von draußen an der Scheibe schaut eine Frau hinein – ob sie mich sieht?

Nein tut sie nicht, sie sieht nur ihr Spiegelbild.

Und ich versuche so zu tun, als würde ich nicht mitkriegen,

dass sie ihren Rock zurecht zuppelt.

Und während sie ihre Strumpfhose hochzieht,

wird ihr Haar ganz nass.

Oh, dieser Regen, wird auch heute Vormittag nicht aufhören.

Und während ich den Glocken der Kathedrale zuhöre,

denke ich an Deine Stimme.

Und an unser Mitternachtspicknick damals,

bevor dieser Regen einsetze.

Und ich nehme den letzten Schluck Kaffee,

und dann ist es Zeit für die U-Bahn.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

I am sitting in the morning

At the diner on the corner

I am waiting at the counter

For the man to pour the coffee

And he fills it only halfway

And before I even argue

He is looking out the window

At somebody coming in

"It is always nice to see you"

Says the man behind the counter

To the woman who has come in

She is shaking her umbrella

And I look the other way

As they are kissing their hellos

And I'm pretending not to see them

And instead I pour the milk

I open up the paper

There's a story of an actor

Who had died while he was drinking

It was no one I had heard of

And I'm turning to the horoscope

And looking for the funnies

When I'm feeling someone watching me

And so I raise my head

There's a woman on the outside

Looking inside, does she see me?

No, she does not really see me

'Cause she sees her own reflection

And I'm trying not to notice

That she's hitching up her skirt

And while she's straightening her stockings

Her hair has gotten wet

Oh, this rain it will continue

Through the morning as I'm listening

To the bells of the cathedral

I am thinking of your voice

And of the midnight picnic once upon a time before the rain began

And I finish up my coffee

And it's time to catch the train