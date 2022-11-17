  1. SWR3
Taylor erzählt hier von sich und all den Dingen, die sie an sich selbst stören. Sie hadert auch ein bisschen mit ihrem Leben, das irgendwie ein paar Dimensionen zu groß geraten ist, um es in den Griff zu bekommen. Eine kleine Führung, so hat sie diesen Song beschrieben, durch alle Dinge, die sie an sich hasst.

Ich habe leider die dumme Angewohnheit:
Ich werde zwar älter, aber nicht schlauer.
Mitternacht ist mittlerweile mein Nachmittag.
Wenn meine Depression eine Nachtschicht einlegt,
stehen plötzlich alle im Zimmer, die ich irgendwann mal geghostet habe.

Man hätte mich nie allein lassen sollen.
Ich zahl einen Preis für diese Unarten und steck in der Krise
(das alte Lied).

Schreiend wache ich auf
und aufgebäumt
weil schlecht geträumt.
Eines Tage werde ich zusehen müssen,
wie du mich verlässt
wegen meiner Planlosigkeit.

Hallo,
ich bin es,
das Problem.
Ich bin das Problem.
Frag mal rum in der Kaffeerunde,
kannst sie alle nicken sehen.

Ich schau immer direkt in die Sonne,
dafür nie in einen Spiegel.
Es muss ganz schön anstrengend sein,
immer eine Anti-Heldin anzufeuern.

Manchmal habe ich das Gefühl, alle sind ein sexy Baby.
Und ich bin das Monster oben auf dem Hügel.
Keine, mit der man abhängt.
Ganz langsam taumele ich auf deine Lieblingsstadt zu,
das Herz durchstochen, aber nicht getötet.

War mein versteckter Narzissmus rauszuhören,
den ich natürlich als Altruismus tarne,
so wie ein routinierter Kongressabgeordneter
(wieder so ein Ding, so alt wie die Menschheit).

Und irgendwann wird das Leben jegliche Bedeutung verlieren.

Ich habe ab und zu diesen Traum,
dass meine Schwiegertochter mich umbringt,
um an mein Geld zu kommen.
Sie glaubt, ich habe sie in meinem Erbe bedacht.
Die Familie kommt zusammen, und das Testament wird verlesen.
Und dann schreit jemand heraus:
„Sie lacht uns gerade laut aus, von da unten aus der Hölle“.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser
Midnights become my afternoons
When my depression works the graveyard shift
All of the people I've ghosted stand there in the room

I should not be left to my own devices
They come with prices and vices
I end up in crisis (tale as old as time)
I wake up screaming from dreaming
One day I'll watch as you're leaving
'Cause you got tired of my scheming
(For the last time)

It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me
At tea time, everybody agrees
I'll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting, always rooting for the anti-hero

Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby
And I'm a monster on the hill
Too big to hang out, slowly lurching toward your favorite city
Pierced through the heart, but never killed

Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguise as altruism
Like some kind of congressman? (Tale as old as time)
I wake up screaming from dreaming
One day I'll watch as you're leaving
And life will lose all its meaning
(For the last time)

It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me (I'm the problem, it's me)
At tea time, everybody agrees
I'll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting, always rooting for the anti-hero

I have this dream my daughter in-law kills me for the money
She thinks I left them in the will
The family gathers 'round and reads it and then someone screams out
"She's laughing up at us from hell"

It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me
It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me
It's me, hi, everybody agrees, everybody agreesIt's me, hi (hi), I'm the problem, it's me (I'm the problem, it's me)
At tea (tea) time (time), everybody agrees (everybody agrees)
I'll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting, always rooting for the anti-hero

