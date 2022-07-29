Zuerst hab ich’s garnicht richtig geschnallt,



das Buch, was ich gerade las, war so spannend!



Doch plötzlich merkte ich, wie er überall an ihr herum fummelte,



sah sein Gesicht und die Kaffeetasse fiel mir vor Schreck aus der Hand.



Unvorstellbar: Er betrügt mich mit einer billigen Schlampe!







Oh mein Freund,



du kannst alles behalten: sie, das Haus und unsere Konten obendrein!



Hauptsache: Ich bin mit heiler Haut raus aus dieser Nummer.







Die Arbeit war reines Spießrutenlaufen.



Die „lieben“ Kolleginnen zerrissen sich ihr Maul über mich und klopften blöde Sprüche. Nicht gerade lustig!



Aber Mädels, wer selbst im Glashaus sitzt, sollte lieber nicht mit Steinen werfen.







Dann rief mich mein Ex an und stöhnte mir vor,



was seine neue Flamme alles brauche...!



Ich antwortete: Geh zu Barney’s, in die vierte Etage,



da findest du alles, was sie braucht.



Er fragte: „Kannst du mir was leihen?“



„Kein Problem! Aber lass deine Schlampe nicht dahinter kommen!“

Hoochie Woman

Hoochie Woman

Hoochie Woman

Hoochie Woman

I wasn't thinking

My head was in the book

His hands were on her everywhere

I saw his face I dropped my coffee

He's cheating on me with a Hoochie Woman

Ooo hoo hoo you can

Keep your Hoochie

Ooo hoo hoo

And the bank accounts

Cause boy I bring home the Bacon

I said boys I bring home the Bacon now

I went to work and the office girls

Were all burning their poetry

It wasn't good

But in the neighborhood

Now they're all just a

Hoochie Woman

He called me up

And said "she has needs"

I said "you'll find 'em

On Barney's fourth floor"

He said "I need a loan"

(I said) "that's not a problem

You better keep this from you

Hoochie Woman"