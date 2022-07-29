Tori Amos: „Hoochie Woman“ – deutsche Übersetzung
Zuerst hab ich’s garnicht richtig geschnallt,
das Buch, was ich gerade las, war so spannend!
Doch plötzlich merkte ich, wie er überall an ihr herum fummelte,
sah sein Gesicht und die Kaffeetasse fiel mir vor Schreck aus der Hand.
Unvorstellbar: Er betrügt mich mit einer billigen Schlampe!
Oh mein Freund,
du kannst alles behalten: sie, das Haus und unsere Konten obendrein!
Hauptsache: Ich bin mit heiler Haut raus aus dieser Nummer.
Die Arbeit war reines Spießrutenlaufen.
Die „lieben“ Kolleginnen zerrissen sich ihr Maul über mich und klopften blöde Sprüche. Nicht gerade lustig!
Aber Mädels, wer selbst im Glashaus sitzt, sollte lieber nicht mit Steinen werfen.
Dann rief mich mein Ex an und stöhnte mir vor,
was seine neue Flamme alles brauche...!
Ich antwortete: Geh zu Barney’s, in die vierte Etage,
da findest du alles, was sie braucht.
Er fragte: „Kannst du mir was leihen?“
„Kein Problem! Aber lass deine Schlampe nicht dahinter kommen!“
Tori Amos: „Hoochie Woman“ – original Songtext
Hoochie Woman
Hoochie Woman
Hoochie Woman
Hoochie Woman
I wasn't thinking
My head was in the book
His hands were on her everywhere
I saw his face I dropped my coffee
He's cheating on me with a Hoochie Woman
Ooo hoo hoo you can
Keep your Hoochie
Ooo hoo hoo
And the bank accounts
Cause boy I bring home the Bacon
I said boys I bring home the Bacon now
I went to work and the office girls
Were all burning their poetry
It wasn't good
But in the neighborhood
Now they're all just a
Hoochie Woman
He called me up
And said "she has needs"
I said "you'll find 'em
On Barney's fourth floor"
He said "I need a loan"
(I said) "that's not a problem
You better keep this from you
Hoochie Woman"