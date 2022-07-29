  1. SWR3
  2. Musik
  3. Poplexikon
  4. Lyrics
STAND
AUTOR/IN
SWR3

Tori Amos: „Hoochie Woman“ – deutsche Übersetzung

Zuerst hab ich’s garnicht richtig geschnallt,

das Buch, was ich gerade las, war so spannend!

Doch plötzlich merkte ich, wie er überall an ihr herum fummelte,

sah sein Gesicht und die Kaffeetasse fiel mir vor Schreck aus der Hand.

Unvorstellbar: Er betrügt mich mit einer billigen Schlampe!



Oh mein Freund,

du kannst alles behalten: sie, das Haus und unsere Konten obendrein!

Hauptsache: Ich bin mit heiler Haut raus aus dieser Nummer.



Die Arbeit war reines Spießrutenlaufen.

Die „lieben“ Kolleginnen zerrissen sich ihr Maul über mich und klopften blöde Sprüche. Nicht gerade lustig!

Aber Mädels, wer selbst im Glashaus sitzt, sollte lieber nicht mit Steinen werfen.



Dann rief mich mein Ex an und stöhnte mir vor,

was seine neue Flamme alles brauche...!

Ich antwortete: Geh zu Barney’s, in die vierte Etage,

da findest du alles, was sie braucht.

Er fragte: „Kannst du mir was leihen?“

„Kein Problem! Aber lass deine Schlampe nicht dahinter kommen!“

Tori Amos: „Hoochie Woman“ – original Songtext

Hoochie Woman
Hoochie Woman
Hoochie Woman
Hoochie Woman

I wasn't thinking
My head was in the book
His hands were on her everywhere
I saw his face I dropped my coffee
He's cheating on me with a Hoochie Woman

Ooo hoo hoo you can
Keep your Hoochie
Ooo hoo hoo
And the bank accounts
Cause boy I bring home the Bacon
I said boys I bring home the Bacon now

I went to work and the office girls
Were all burning their poetry
It wasn't good
But in the neighborhood
Now they're all just a
Hoochie Woman

He called me up
And said "she has needs"
I said "you'll find 'em
On Barney's fourth floor"
He said "I need a loan"
(I said) "that's not a problem
You better keep this from you
Hoochie Woman"

STAND
AUTOR/IN
SWR3

Meistgelesen

  1. Gottenheim
    Der Schriftzug «Polizei» steht auf einem Polizeiwagen. (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, Picture Alliance)

    Eine Woche vermisst Polizei bestätigt: Vermisste 14-Jährige aus Baden-Württemberg ist tot

    Am Freitag wurde in Hessen ein totes Mädchen gefunden. Jetzt ist klar: Es ist Ayleen aus Gottenheim bei Freiburg.  mehr...

  2. Jetzt Neu auf gelbem Grund (Foto: IMAGO, Brad Pict)

    Neu im August 2022 Letzte Chance für 9-Euro-Ticket, mehr Bafög: Das ändert sich im August

    Ab dem 1.8. können sich Studierende und Azubis über mehr Geld freuen. Bei der Masern-Impfpflicht wird es ernst. Wichtige Änderungen haben wir hier zusammengefasst.  mehr...

  3. Autos und Wohnwagen stehen vor dem Gotthardtunnel in Richtung Süden im Stau. (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa/KEYSTONE | Alexandra Wey)

    Auf diesen Autobahnen wird es heikel ADAC erwartet „eines der schlimmsten Stauwochenenden der Saison“

    Mit Baden-Württemberg und Bayern hat jetzt ganz Deutschland Sommerferien. Das hat Folgen. Wir sagen, wo es voll wird – und welche Autobahnabschnitte ganz gesperrt sind.  mehr...

  4. Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj (Foto: IMAGO, IMAGO/NTB)

    Liveblog zum Krieg in der Ukraine Selenskyj verkündet Zwangsevakuierung in Donezk

    Russland versucht weiter, die Ukraine einzunehmen: Während die Welt den Einmarsch verurteilt, zerstören russische Truppen Städte und Infrastruktur. Alle Infos dazu.  mehr...

  5. Blumen und Kerzen liegen zum Gedenken an Lisa-Maria Kellermayr vor dem Wiener Gesundheitsministerium. (Foto: IMAGO, IMAGO / Alex Halada)

    Monatelange Einschüchterungen Haben Impfgegner diese österreichische Ärztin in den Tod getrieben?

    Viele Monate lang hatte die Ärztin Drohschreiben von Impfgegnern erhalten. Jetzt wurde sie tot aufgefunden. Die Polizei schließt ein Fremdverschulden aus.  mehr...

  6. Ex-Nationaltorhüter Jens Lehmann. (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa/AP-Pool | Martin Meissner.)

    Garage des Villen-Nachbarn zerstört Ex-Nationalkeeper Lehmann: Bericht über bizarre Kettensägen-Attacke

    „Mann zersägt Garage des Nachbarn“ hatte die dpa vom Starnberger See gemeldet. Der „Mann“ heißt offenbar Jens Lehmann. Angeblich verstellte die Garage ihm den Blick auf den See.  mehr...