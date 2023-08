ℹ️ @HKane, first part of his medical is done ✅ 🏥 ✔️ #Kane is set to get the No. 9️⃣🎥: @hannessude | @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/lfraTt5308