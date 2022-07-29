  1. SWR3
Adele: „Hello“ – deutsche Übersetzung

Hallo, ich bin’s.
Ich dachte: Vielleicht wäre es nach all den Jahren
mal wieder Zeit für ein Wiedersehen -
gäb’ ja viel zu bequatschen.

Es heißt ja: Die Zeit heilt alle Wunden
...kann ich so nicht bestätigen...

Hallo, irgend jemand zuhause?

Ich bin in Kalifornien und denke gerade daran,
wie das mit uns früher mal war,
als wir noch „jünger und frei“ waren.
Ich weiß schon gar nicht mehr,
wie sich das anfühlte damals -
bevor die Welt vor meinen Füßen auseinanderbrach.

Wir sind so unterschiedlich.
Zwischen uns liegen nicht nur tausende Meilen,
zwischen uns liegen Welten.

Und, wie geht’s dir?
Typisch. Ich rede mal wieder nur von mir selbst.
Entschuldige, ich hoffe, dir geht’s gut.
Bist du jemals raus gekommen
aus dieser öden Stadt?

Dir ist schon klar, dass
uns beiden die Zeit wegläuft?

Deshalb mal ein schneller Gruß
vom anderen Ende.
Ich hab bestimmt tausend mal versucht,
dich anzurufen,
um zu sagen,
dass es mir leid tut...
...dass ich dir das Herz gebrochen hab'
aber scheinbar bist du nie daheim.
...also, lieben Gruß von hier draußen.

Man kann mir nicht vorwerfen,
ich hätte es nicht versucht,
mich zu entschuldigen.
Aber ...egal,
sieht ja so aus,
als seist du drüber weg.

Adele: „Hello“ – original Songtext

Hello, it′s me
I was wondering if after all these years you'd like to meet
To go over everything
They say that time′s supposed to heal ya, but I ain't done much healing

Hello, can you hear me?
I'm in California dreaming about who we used to be
When we were younger and free
I′ve forgotten how it felt before the world fell at our feet

There′s such a difference between us
And a million miles

Hello from the other side
I must've called a thousand times
To tell you I′m sorry for everything that I've done
But when I call, you never seem to be home

Hello from the outside
At least I can say that I′ve tried
To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart
But it don′t matter, it clearly doesn't tear you apart anymore

Hello, how are you?
It's so typical of me to talk about myself, I′m sorry
I hope that you′re well
Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happened?

It's no secret that the both of us
Are running out of time

So hello from the other side (other side)
I must′ve called a thousand times (thousand times)
To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I′ve done
But when I call, you never seem to be home

Hello from the outside (outside)
At least I can say that I've tried (I′ve tried)
To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart
But it don't matter, it clearly doesn′t tear you apart anymore

(Highs, highs, highs, highs)
Ooh (lows, lows, lows, lows), anymore
(Highs, highs, highs, highs)
Ooh (lows, lows, lows, lows), anymore
(Highs, highs, highs, highs)
Ooh (lows, lows, lows, lows), anymore
(Highs, highs, highs, highs)
Anymore (lows, lows, lows, lows)

Hello from the other side (other side)
I must′ve called a thousand times (thousand times)
To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I′ve done
But when I call, you never seem to be home

Hello from the outside (outside)
At least I can say that I've tried (I′ve tried)
To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart
But it don′t matter, it clearly doesn't tear you apart anymore

