Lorde, die aus Neuseeland kommt, singt über den Staat Kalifornien, zu dem sie ein sehr gespaltenes Verhältnis hat. Sie hat ja mit 12 ihren ersten Plattenvertrag bekommen, war dann eine Zeitlang in Kalifornien und L.A., wo Träume gemacht und gelebt werden, opulent, reich, mystisch. Sie bekam mit 17 in Los Angeles 2 Grammys von Carole King verliehen, sie lebte mitten in dem ganzen Glitzer, war ein Superstar aber es hat sie wahnsinnig gemacht. Es ist nicht der Ort, wo sie hingehört. Seitdem verbringt sie wieder möglichst viel Zeit in ihrer Heimat Neuseeland – da ist es ruhiger, friedlicher, authentischer, der Strand und die Natur dort sind ihre eigentliche Hood.

Es war einmal in Hollywood,

als Carole meinen Namen aufrief.

Ich weiß noch: ich bin aufgestanden, der Saal explodierte.

Und ich wusste: ab jetzt wird alles anders.

Und dann schwangen die Türen auf.

Und eine Stimme sagte: Wir freuen uns, dass Sie gekommen sind.

Jetzt hab ich schon zigtausend in dich investiert,

all die Hotels und die Flieger.

Und ich würde das gleiche nochmal ausgeben,

um deinen goldenen Körper nochmal in mein Bett zu bekommen.

Aber die Giftpfeile, die direkt auf meinen Kopf zielten, werde ich sicher nicht vermissen.

Tschüss Alkohol, tschüss, ihr Models!

Auf Wiedersehen, ihr Wolken da oben, die nie Regen ins sich tragen!

Kalifornien – auf deine Liebe kann ich verzichten!

Oh, es war einmal der Canyon Store,

da fing meine Welt an,

all die Geheimnisse und die Schönheit,

gewonnen aus Wüstenblumen und Wunderkindern.

Aber es ist schwer, erwachsen zu werden, mit deiner kalten Hand am Nacken.

Jetzt bin ich wieder in meiner Heimatstadt.

Und wir liegen in der Sonne,

meine Mädels und ich.

Aber jedesmal, wenn es nach Tequila riecht,

dann stell ich mir vor, wie der Garten wieder emporwächst.

Tschüss Alkohol, tschüss, ihr Models!

Und auch keine Kids mehr, die Schlange stehen, für überteuerte Supreme Klamotten.

Dieses Kalifornien brauch ich nicht.

Hmm, ich vermute, meine letzten Jahre waren ohnehin nur ein Traum.

Also, dann würde ich jetzt gerne aufwachen.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Once upon a time in Hollywood when Carole called my name

I stood up, the room exploded

And I knew that's it, I'll never be the same

That's when the door swung open

And a voice said, „We're glad you came“

Now I've spent thousands on you darling

All the hotels and the jets

And I'd pay it all again

To have your golden body back in my bed

But I don't miss the poison arrows

Aimed directly at my head

Goodbye to all the bottles, all the models

Bye to the clouds in the skies that all hold no rain-

(Don't want that California love)



Once upon a time the Canyon Store was where my world began

All that mystery and beauty

Gleaned from desert flowers and gifted children

But it got hard to grow up with your cool hand around my neck

Now in my hotel, we're sunbathing

My girlfriends, and my baby

But every time I smell tequila

The garden grows up in my mind again

Goodbye to all the bottles, all the models

Bye to the kids in the lines for the new Supreme-

(Don't want that California love)



It's just a dream

It's all just a dream

I wanna wake up, I wanna wake up