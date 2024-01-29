Es war einmal in Hollywood,
als Carole meinen Namen aufrief.
Ich weiß noch: ich bin aufgestanden, der Saal explodierte.
Und ich wusste: ab jetzt wird alles anders.
Und dann schwangen die Türen auf.
Und eine Stimme sagte: Wir freuen uns, dass Sie gekommen sind.
Jetzt hab ich schon zigtausend in dich investiert,
all die Hotels und die Flieger.
Und ich würde das gleiche nochmal ausgeben,
um deinen goldenen Körper nochmal in mein Bett zu bekommen.
Aber die Giftpfeile, die direkt auf meinen Kopf zielten, werde ich sicher nicht vermissen.
Tschüss Alkohol, tschüss, ihr Models!
Auf Wiedersehen, ihr Wolken da oben, die nie Regen ins sich tragen!
Kalifornien – auf deine Liebe kann ich verzichten!
Oh, es war einmal der Canyon Store,
da fing meine Welt an,
all die Geheimnisse und die Schönheit,
gewonnen aus Wüstenblumen und Wunderkindern.
Aber es ist schwer, erwachsen zu werden, mit deiner kalten Hand am Nacken.
Jetzt bin ich wieder in meiner Heimatstadt.
Und wir liegen in der Sonne,
meine Mädels und ich.
Aber jedesmal, wenn es nach Tequila riecht,
dann stell ich mir vor, wie der Garten wieder emporwächst.
Tschüss Alkohol, tschüss, ihr Models!
Und auch keine Kids mehr, die Schlange stehen, für überteuerte Supreme Klamotten.
Dieses Kalifornien brauch ich nicht.
Hmm, ich vermute, meine letzten Jahre waren ohnehin nur ein Traum.
Also, dann würde ich jetzt gerne aufwachen.
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
Once upon a time in Hollywood when Carole called my name
I stood up, the room exploded
And I knew that's it, I'll never be the same
That's when the door swung open
And a voice said, „We're glad you came“
Now I've spent thousands on you darling
All the hotels and the jets
And I'd pay it all again
To have your golden body back in my bed
But I don't miss the poison arrows
Aimed directly at my head
Goodbye to all the bottles, all the models
Bye to the clouds in the skies that all hold no rain-
(Don't want that California love)
Once upon a time the Canyon Store was where my world began
All that mystery and beauty
Gleaned from desert flowers and gifted children
But it got hard to grow up with your cool hand around my neck
Now in my hotel, we're sunbathing
My girlfriends, and my baby
But every time I smell tequila
The garden grows up in my mind again
Goodbye to all the bottles, all the models
Bye to the kids in the lines for the new Supreme-
(Don't want that California love)
It's just a dream
It's all just a dream
I wanna wake up, I wanna wake up