Ich mag den Winter nicht,

ich hasse Kälte.

Normalerweise sag ich da alles ab ( Sorry, Leute, ich schaff's nicht)!

Aber wenn dann die Hitze im Anmarsch ist,

dann packt mich was!

Ob ich dann Bäume ausreißen kann? Aber klar!

Meine Wange dunkelrot, wie ein überreifer Pfirsich.

Kein Shirt, keine Schuhe, nur so, wie Gott mich geschaffen hat.

Mein Kerl hinter mit, er macht Fotos.

Alle mir nach! Wenn einer die Strände kennt, dann ich,

ich verrat euch all meine Geheimnisse.

Ich bin so eine Art hübscherer Jesus

Jetzt werden keine Tränen mehr vergossen,

das ist vorbei.

Deine Gefühlslage wird sich radikal ändern!

Kommst du, Schatzi?

Säuregrün, aquamarin –

die Mädels tanzen im Sand.

Ich schmeiß mein Handy ins Meer,

ob man mich erreichen kann?

Auf keinen Fall!

Hier geht ein Licht an, sowas Helles hast du noch nicht gesehen.

Alles von der Sonne!

Kommt und lasst die Glückseligkeit beginnen.

Blinzelt drei mal, wenn es zu wirken anfängt!



Das nenn ich Solarenergie!

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

I hate the winter, can't stand the cold I

tend to cancel all the plans (so sorry, I can't make it)

But when the heat comes, something takes a hold

Can I kick it? Yeah, I can

My cheeks in high color, overripe peaches

No shirt, no shoes, only my features

My boy behind me, he's taking pictures

Lead the boys and girls onto the beaches

Come one, come all, I'll tell you my secrets

I'm kinda like a prettier Jesus

Forget all of the tears that you've cried

It's over (over, over, over)

It's a new state of mind

Are you coming, my baby?

Acid green, aquamarine

The girls are dancing in the sand

And I throw my cellular device in the water

Can you reach me? No, you can't (aha)

My cheeks in high color, overripe peaches

No shirt, no shoes, only my features

My boy behind me, he's taking pictures (he's taking pictures)

Lead the boys and girls onto the beaches

Come one, come all, I'll tell you my secrets

I'm kinda like a prettier Jesus

Turn it on in a new kind of bright

It's solar (solar, solar, solar)

Come on and let the bliss begin

Blink three times when you feel it kicking in

That solar-olar-olar power

Solar-olar-olar power

Solar-olar-olar power

Solar-olar-olar power

Solar-olar-olar power (oh)

Solar-olar-olar power