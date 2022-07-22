Sam Ryder hat diesen Song während der Pandemie geschrieben. Auch er hat sicherlich mal von einem Leben im All geträumt, mit Blick auf den blauen Planeten und während der Pandemie hat sich so mancher so einsam wie ein Astronaut gefühlt. Aber am Ende stellt man dann doch ganz schnell fest, was man alles zurücklassen würde.

Wenn ich ein Astronaut wäre, dann würde ich einfach so durch die Luft fliegen.

Und ein zerbrochenes Herz würde ganz einfach jemand anderem da unten gehören.

Ich alleine wäre der Mittelpunkt meines einsamen Universums.

Aber leider bin ich nur ein Mensch und stürze gerade mit voll Karacho runter auf die Erde.

Als Astronaut würde ich alles aus der Vogelperspektive sehen.

Ich würde um die Welt herum fliegen und immer wieder zu dir zurückkommen.

In meinem schwebenden Schloss wäre ich auf du auf du mit den Sternen.

Aber leider bin ich nur ein Mensch und treibe in der Dunkelheit herum.

Ich bin hier oben im Weltraum.

Hab das ganze Universum abgesucht.

Wurde in ein paar schwarze Löcher gesaugt.

Hier gibt es nichts als Weltraum, Mann!

Und ich will einfach nur nach Hause!

Wenn ich Astronaut wäre, dann würde ich mit Satelliten sprechen.

Meine Navis würden nach Leben da draußen suchen.

Aber ich würde vermutlich da oben einfach nur darüber nachdenken, was ich zurückgelassen habe.

Denn ich bin einfach nur ein Mensch, der das echte Leben will.

Gegen die Schwerkraft komme ich dann doch nicht an.

Und solange du da unten bist, bleibe ich auch.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

If I was an astronaut, I'd be floating in mid-air

And a broken heart would just belong to someone else down there

I would be the centre of my lonely universe

But I'm only human, and I'm crashing down to earth

If I was an astronaut, I'd have a bird's eye view

I'd circle 'round the world and keep on coming back to you

In my floating castle, I'd rub shoulders with the stars

But I'm only human, and I'm drifting in the dark

I'm up in space, man

Up in space, man

I've searched around the universe

Been down some black holes

There's nothing but space, man

And I wanna go home

If I was an astronaut, I'd speak to satellites

My navigation systems would search for other life

But I'd be up here thinking 'bout what I left behind

'Cause I'm only human with the real world on my mind

I'm up in space, man

Up in space, man

I've searched around the universe

Been down some black holes

There's nothing but space, man

And I wanna go home

Gravity keeps pulling me down

As long as you're on the ground, I'll stick around

Stick around

I'll stick around

I'm up in space, man

Up in space, man

I've searched around the universe

Been down some black holes

There's nothing but space, man, no

Oh, I'm in the wrong place, man

Nothing but, nothing but, nothing but space, man

Nothing but, nothing but, nothing but space, man

I've searched around the universe

Been down some black holes

Nothing but space, man

And I wanna go home