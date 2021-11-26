  1. SWR3
Wie oft habe ich diesen Traum gehabt,
der mich aus meinem Schlaf holt?
Und wie soll man da je wieder einschlafen?
Die Schafe zählen aus dem vierten Buch Moses?

Wie oft habe ich geträumt, dass du aus dem Fluss steigst und mir entgegengehst.
Wann werde ich je wieder zur Ruhe kommen
und mich nicht ständig fragen, ob ich abliefere?

Hört Ihr das rauschende Wasser,
das meinen Kopf flutet.
Hört Ihr die Stimme von Gottes eigener Tochter,
wie sie nach dir ruft?

Hört Ihr die Atmosphäre?
Drei metrische Tonnen Druck,
die Summe all meiner Ängste.
Etwas, dass sich nicht messen lässt.

Ich erinnere mich an die Geschichte von Jona,
der im Bauch eines Wals feststeckte.
Wann hat er es geschafft?
Wann ist er gescheitert?

Ich sehe schon vor mir, wie ich bei meinem Therapeuten auf der Couch liege.
Er haut mir einen mit dem Hammer über und ich sage Aua!
Für all das, worum es hier geht, gibt es eigentlich eine so einfache Lösung:
Ein festes Ziel vor Augen und ein bisschen Entschlossenheit.

Und so gleite ich langsam ins Wasser,
mein Kopf wird geflutet
und ich rufe nach dir ….

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

How many times have I had this dream
That breaks me from my slumber?
How will I ever get to sleep again
Counting sheep in a book of numbers?

How many times have I had this dream
With you walking towards me from the river?
And when will I ever get to rest again
Wondering if I can deliver?

This is the sound of rushing water
Flooding through my brain
This is the sound of God's own daughter
Calling out your name

This is the sound of atmospheres
Three metric tonnes of pressure
This is the sum of all my fears
Something I just can't measure

I remember the story of Jonah
He was trapped in the belly of a whale
How many times must he succeed?
How many times must he fail?

This is the sound of rushing water (rushing water)
Flooding through my brain (flooding through my brain)
This is the sound of God's own daughter (own daughter)
Calling out your name

I'll see my shrink on an analyst's couch
Hit me with a hammer and I'll say, ouch
What we have here is so easy to solve
Just takes a firm purpose and some resolve

This is the sound of rushing water (rushing water)
Flooding through my brain (flooding through my brain)
This is the sound of God's own daughter (own daughter)
Calling out your name

Ease into the water
Flooding through your brain
Ease into the water
Calling out your name

