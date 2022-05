Oh, I think I've lost my senses

Am I walkin' straight into

A burnin' light, a burnin' light? Yeah

'Cause I tossed and turned the covers

Tried to make a shape of you

But didn't quite work how I'd like



I'm tryna find you in a crowd again

You were there, then you were gone

Now I'm tracin' all my steps to you

And oh my god, oh



I think I'm losing my mind

Over here, over you, every night

Both hands holding on to the wire

Impossible fight

Over here, without you, every night

Sittin' here with my head on fire



And all the faces here are blurry

And the only thing I see

Is you and me, yeah, is you and me, yeah, oh

I zone out of conversation

I try to focus, but it's not

That easy, that easy



Yeah, I've been sittin' here with my head on fire

Tryin' not burn, but it feels so right

I've been sitting here, hands on the wire

Trying not to fall, but I think I might

I've been sittin' here with my head on fire

Tryin' not burn, but it feels so right

I've been sittin' here trying not to lose my mind