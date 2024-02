How can the tiny fish Danionella cerebrum, with a length of under 12 mm, produce sounds over 140 dB, comparable to a jet engine during take-off at a distance of 100 meters?🐟🔊 According to a new study, it possesses a unique sound-production apparatus. 👉 https://t.co/cOaiBcWEwp pic.twitter.com/cjXecI3hfT