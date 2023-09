Spotted Handfish - 1999Anybody else spotted a handfish lately? 🙋



We're swimming back to 1999 this #ThrowbackThursday, when we created this video to spread awareness about a critically endangered species, the iconic spotted handfish (Brachionichthys hirsutus).



It was the first Australian marine species to be threatened with extinction. For more than two decades, we've been actively conserving this adorable grumpy-looking creature.



Handfish are notoriously hard to find. In fact, our scientists aboard the #RVInvestigator recently found a handfish species last seen more than 25 years ago: a narrowbody handfish (Pezichthys compressus).



Dive into the story: https://www.csiro.au/en/news/All/Articles/2023/August/rare-narrowbody-handfish-spotted