  1. SWR3
  2. Musik
  3. Lyrics
STAND

Wenn all die Könige ihre Frauen mit auf den Thron ließen,
dann würden hier Champagnerkorken knallen.

All den Königinnen, die glauben, sie sind an einsamer Front, 
sage ich, ihr tanzt nicht alleine.

Hallo Herr König, du glaubst, du brauchst mich nicht.
Ich weiß, das hättest du gern, stimmt aber nicht.
Liebling, du kannst den Laden nicht alleine schmeißen.

Ich spüre es so ganz langsam in mir aufsteigen,
und irgendwann platzt mir der Kragen.
Ich zeige dir, wie sich eine echte Königin benimmt.

Bin keine Jungfrau in Not, die gerettet werden muss.
Wenn ich erst einmal anfange, Feuer zu speien, 
bin ich nicht mehr zu zähmen.
Du glaubst vielleicht ohne Schwert bin ich nicht stark genug,
Aber wenn ich eines hätte, wäre es größer als deins!

Und wenn du nicht gehorchst, ab das Köpfchen.
Werde alles anders machen,
das wird eine Welt, die du so schnell nicht vergisst.

Du denkst immer noch, ohne Schwert bin ich nicht stark genug,
Aber glaub mir, ich bin stärker als je zuvor

Beim Schach darf der König immer nur ein Feld vorrücken,
die Königin dagegen kann überall hin.
Komm mir nicht zu nahe
Also Mädels, tief durchatmen, Brust raus 
alle Augen auf die Königin.

Original Songtext in Englisch

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne
We would pop champagne and raise a toast
To all of the queens who are fighting alone
Baby, you're not dancing on your own

Can't live without me; you wanna, but you can't, nah-nah-nah
Think it's funny, but honey, can't run this show on your own
I can feel my body shake, there's only so much I can take
I'll show you how a real queen behaves

(Ah) No damsel in distress, don't need to save me
Once I start breathing fire, you can't tame me
And you might think I'm weak without a sword
But if I had one, it'd be bigger than yours

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne
We would pop champagne and raise a toast
To all of the queens who are fighting alone
Baby, you're not dancing on your own

Disobey me, then baby, it's off with your head
Gonna change it and make it a world you won't forget

No damsel in distress, don't need to save me
Once I start breathing fire, you can't tame me
And you might think I'm weak without a sword
But I'm stronger than I ever was before

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne
We would pop champagne and raise a toast
To all of the queens who are fighting alone
Baby, you're not dancing on your own

In chess, the king can move one space at a time
But queens are free to go wherever they like
You get too close, you'll get a royalty high
So breathe in to feel alive

STAND
AUTOR/IN
  1. Szenenbild Tatort „Lass den Mond am Himmel stehn“ (Foto: ard-foto s2-intern/extern, Bavaria Fiction GmbH/BR/Hendrik Heiden)

    Tatort „Lass den Mond am Himmel stehn“ Sensibler Tatort ohne Getöse

    Der letzte Fall von Leitmayr und Batic war ein furioser Thriller. Diesmal gibt’s das genaue Gegenteil. Aber er ist deshalb nicht weniger gut, findet Tatort-Checkerin Simone Sarnow.  mehr...

  2. Scheidenspülung, Hodenheißbad und Tampon: Auf diese Verhütungsmethoden solltest du dich nicht verlassen (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/Christophe Gateau/dpa)

    Cola, Hodenheißbad und Tampon Diese Verhütungsmythen sind Quatsch

    Absolut verständlich, dass Frauen nach Jahren des Pille-Schluckens nach Alternativen suchen. Aber nicht alles, was verlockend klingt, hilft auch zuverlässig.  mehr...

  3. Frau mit E-Gitarre auf der Schulter zeigt den Metalgruß, die Pommesgabel. (Foto: picture alliance/Axel Heimken/dpa)

    Headbanger-Wochenende SWR3 Rock im Radio am 6. und 7. Juni

    Metallica, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden: Samstag und Sonntag jeweils ab 13 Uhr gibt's bei SWR3 die volle Ladung Rock, darunter 22 Live-Mitschnitte! Hier könnt ihr stöbern, was alles läuft und lief.  mehr...

  4. Coronavirus in Deutschland (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/Thibault Camus/AP/dpa)

    Mit wie vielen Leuten treffen? Corona-Lockerungen: Was ihr am Wochenende beachten müsst

    Seit dem Dienstag nach Pfingsten gelten in Baden-Württemberg und Rheinland-Pfalz weitere Lockerungen der Corona-Maßnahmen: Zum Beispiel dürfen Restaurants auch drin wieder öffnen.  mehr...

  5. Mutter hält Baby (Foto: Adobe Stock/Canaan)

    SWR3-Reportage: Totgeburt & Sternenkinder „Die Schuld wird immer bei mir bleiben“

    Wie fühlt es sich an, ein Kind auf die Welt zu bringen, das nie leben wird? Jessica aus Mainz erzählt, wie sie ihre Totgeburt erlebt hat – und wie sie dann doch noch das Glück fand.  mehr...

  6. Professor Sucharit Bhakdi (Foto: Screenshot Youtube)

    Millionenfach gesehen Video im Faktencheck: Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi kritisiert Corona-Maßnahmen

    „Die Maßnahmen sinnlos und selbstzerstörerisch“, so urteilt bereits der Titel des Videos von Professor Sucharit Bhakdis. Das Coronavirus würde völlig überschätzt. Auf Youtube wird es millionenfach geschaut. Was ist dran an seinen Thesen?  mehr...