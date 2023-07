Message from Holger and Thomas regarding your journeyHi Metalheads, Northern weather can be a pain in the ass… and unpredictable as hell: But we will have a great festival and Thomas and Holger have a few words for you: We are trying or best to get everybody who is already in the surrounding villages on the campgrounds, but with the current delay that we have to tow some of you we are only able to get 25% of the estimated cars on the field today. You can really help us, if you find a spot, team up with other metalheads or use our already confirmed location Volksparkstadion Hamburg, where you can wait until the ground got more grip again. WE have to work together in this! The reward will be - like always - definitely a week to remember. 🖤Posted by Wacken Open Air on Monday, July 31, 2023