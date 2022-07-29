Sie wirkt irgendwie künstlich

und sie wird dich niemals so lieben können wie ich.

Sie ist ein Fremde,

während wir beide so vieles schon gemeinsam erlebt haben.

Oder kannst du dich da nicht mehr dran erinnern?

Ja ich weiß, sie hat alles, was ich nicht hab.

Aber – ist das wirklich das, was du möchtest?

Du schwebst auf Wolke 7 und deshalb möge man dir verzeihen,

dass du dich wie ein Depp benimmst.

Ja! Du hast einen Idioten aus dir gemacht.

Und – Mann! Die wird dich ruinieren.

Sie hat dein Herz zum Schmelzen gebracht,

aber in dir drinnen bist du eiskalt.

Und ich hab was läuten hören,

dass du sie schon jetzt nicht mehr liebst.

Ja, das hab ich gehört – dieses Gerücht…

Sie ist gerade mal halb so alt wie du,

aber ich denke mal, dass das der Grund ist,

warum du fremdgegangen bist.

Ich hab gehört, dass du mich vermisst

und dass du Dinge rumerzählst, die niemanden was angehen.

Zum Beispiel, dass wir uns heimlich sehen, wenn sie nicht da ist.

Das erzählt man sich – oder hast du davon nichts mitbekommen?

Du schwebst auf Wolke 7 und hast mich zum Narren gehalten.

Du hast mein Herz zum Schmelzen gebracht und

jetzt bin ich innerlich erkaltet.

Aber ich hab da so ein Gerücht gehört

– dass du sie verlässt – und zwar für MICH!

Ja – sowas hab ich läuten hören...

Alles, was man mir ins Ohr geflüstert hat,

ist eine Geschichte, die ich nicht mehr hören will.

Und nur weil ich was gesagt hab, heißt das noch lange nicht,

dass ich das auch wirklich so MEINE.

Die Leute erzählen sich viel verrücktes Zeug.

Das heißt aber noch lange nicht,

dass es auch so stimmt.

Alles nur Gerüchte...

Aber hast du schon das Neueste gehört?

Dass ich DICH verlasse für diesen Typ hier?

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

She, she ain′t real

She ain't gon′ be able to love you like I will

She is a stranger

You and I have history, or don't you remember?

Sure, she's got it all

But baby, is that really what you want?

Bless your soul, you′ve got your head in the clouds

She made a fool out of you and, boy, she′s bringing you down

She made your heart melt, but you're cold to the core

Now rumour has it, she ain′t got your love any more

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

She is half your age

But I'm guessing that′s the reason that you strayed

I heard you've been missing me

You′ve been telling people things you shouldn't be

Like when we creep out when she ain't around

Haven′t you heard the rumours

Bless your soul, you′ve got your head in the clouds

You made a fool out of me and, boy, you're bringing me down

You made my heart melt, yet I′m cold to the core

But rumour has it, I'm the one you′re leaving her for

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

All of these words whispered in my ear

Tell a story that I cannot bear to hear

Just 'cause I said it, it don′t mean that I meant it

People say crazy things

Just 'cause I said it, don't mean that I meant it

Just ′cause you heard it

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

Rumour has it (rumour)

But rumour has it, he′s the one I'm leaving you for