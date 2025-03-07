  1. SWR3
Jessica Brandt
Alanis Morissette

„Ironic“ von Alanis Morisette: Worum gehts in dem Song eigentlich? Hier gibts die deutsche Übersetzung und den originalen Songtext!

„Ironic“ von Alanis Morisette: Worum gehts in dem Song eigentlich?

Wie entstand der Song und worum geht es? Das hat sich SWR3 Musikredakteur Matthias Kugler für euch angeschaut in einer Ausgabe von Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte:

Ironic – Alanis Morissette

Mit ihrem Album Jagged Little Pill gelingt der kanadischen Rocksängerin Alanis Morissette mit über 33 Million verkauften Tonträgern 1995 ein riesiger Erfolg. Die Sängerin überzeugt mit wütenden Beziehungsliedern – in ihrem Hit Ironic besingt sie eher gelassen die zufälligen Wendungen des Lebens.

Wer auf noch mehr 90er-Musik steht, ist beim 90er-Tag genau richtig!

Deutsche Übersetzung von „Ironic“

Ein alter Herr, grade 98 geworden,
hat im Lotto gewonnen.
Am nächsten Tag war er tot.
Sowas wie Regen am Hochzeitstag.
Oder ’ne Freifahrt, aber du hast gerade bezahlt.
Oder der eine gute Rat, den du abgelehnt hast.
Konnte ja auch keiner ahnen, dass er diesmal hinhaut.

Und dann, Mr. Nummer Sicher.
Hatte sein ganzes Leben auf diese eine Reise gewartet.
Hat sich von seiner Frau verabschiedet,
seine Kinder noch mal geküsst,
und als der Flieger dann abgestürzt ist,
hat er sich grade gedacht, dass Fliegen eigentlich was Schönes ist.

Das Leben hat 'ne komische Art,
sich an dich anzuschleichen,
wenn du glaubst, dass grade alles gut läuft.

Das Leben hat aber auch 'ne komische Art,
dir raus zu helfen, wenn alles schief geht
und dir die halbe Welt um die Ohren fliegt.

Stau, wenn du sowieso zu spät dran bist.
Nichtraucherschild, und du hast Zigarettenpause.
Oder 10.000 Löffel – aber du brauchst gerade ein Messer.
Oder du triffst den Mann deines Lebens,
und dann stellt er dir seine wunderschöne Gattin vor.

Sowas wie ’ne Fliege in deinem Chardonnay
Oder ein Gnadenerlass beim Todesurteil –
nur zwei Minuten zu spät.
Nennt man Ironie – oder?

Original Lyrics zu „Ironic“ von Alanis Morisette

An old man turned ninety-eight
He won the lottery and died the next day
It's a black fly in your Chardonnay
It's a death row pardon two minutes too late
And isn't it ironic ... don't you think

It's like rain on your wedding day
It's a free ride when you've already paid
It's the good advice that you just didn't take
And who would've thought ... it figures

Mr. Play It Safe was afraid to fly
He packed his suitcase and kissed his kids goodbye
He waited his whole damn life to take that flight
And as the plane crashed down he thought
„Well isn't this nice...“
And isn't it ironic ... don't you think

It's like rain on your wedding day
It's a free ride when you've already paid
It's the good advice that you just didn't take
And who would've thought ... it figures

Well life has a funny way of sneaking up on you
When you think everything's okay and everything's going right
And life has a funny way of helping you out when
You think everything's gone wrong and everything blows up
In your face

A traffic jam when you're already late
A no-smoking sign on your cigarette break
It's like ten thousand spoons when all you need is a knife
It's meeting the man of my dreams
And then meeting his beautiful wife
And isn't it ironic ... don't you think
A little too ironic ... and, yeah, I really do think ...

It's like rain on your wedding day
It's a free ride when you've already paid
It's the good advice that you just didn't take
Who would've thought ... it figures

Life has a funny way of sneaking up on you
Life has a funny, funny way of helping you out...
Helping you out

Video zu „Ironic“ von Alanis Morisette

Alanis Morissette - Ironic (Official 4K Music Video)

Alanis Morissette, YouTube, 7.3.2025, 10:29 Uhr

