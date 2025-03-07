„Ironic“ von Alanis Morisette: Worum gehts in dem Song eigentlich?
Wie entstand der Song und worum geht es? Das hat sich SWR3 Musikredakteur Matthias Kugler für euch angeschaut in einer Ausgabe von Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte:
Wer auf noch mehr 90er-Musik steht, ist beim 90er-Tag genau richtig!
SWR3 90er-Tag Best-of: Diese Songs sind gelaufen
Am SWR3 90er-Tag wurde das Homeoffice zur Disco, die Autofahrt zum 90s-Soundtrack und die Laune um einiges besser! Hier geht's zur kompletten Playlist und dem Best-of-Channel.
Deutsche Übersetzung von „Ironic“
Ein alter Herr, grade 98 geworden,
hat im Lotto gewonnen.
Am nächsten Tag war er tot.
Sowas wie Regen am Hochzeitstag.
Oder ’ne Freifahrt, aber du hast gerade bezahlt.
Oder der eine gute Rat, den du abgelehnt hast.
Konnte ja auch keiner ahnen, dass er diesmal hinhaut.
Und dann, Mr. Nummer Sicher.
Hatte sein ganzes Leben auf diese eine Reise gewartet.
Hat sich von seiner Frau verabschiedet,
seine Kinder noch mal geküsst,
und als der Flieger dann abgestürzt ist,
hat er sich grade gedacht, dass Fliegen eigentlich was Schönes ist.
Das Leben hat 'ne komische Art,
sich an dich anzuschleichen,
wenn du glaubst, dass grade alles gut läuft.
Das Leben hat aber auch 'ne komische Art,
dir raus zu helfen, wenn alles schief geht
und dir die halbe Welt um die Ohren fliegt.
Stau, wenn du sowieso zu spät dran bist.
Nichtraucherschild, und du hast Zigarettenpause.
Oder 10.000 Löffel – aber du brauchst gerade ein Messer.
Oder du triffst den Mann deines Lebens,
und dann stellt er dir seine wunderschöne Gattin vor.
Sowas wie ’ne Fliege in deinem Chardonnay
Oder ein Gnadenerlass beim Todesurteil –
nur zwei Minuten zu spät.
Nennt man Ironie – oder?
Original Lyrics zu „Ironic“ von Alanis Morisette
An old man turned ninety-eight
He won the lottery and died the next day
It's a black fly in your Chardonnay
It's a death row pardon two minutes too late
And isn't it ironic ... don't you think
It's like rain on your wedding day
It's a free ride when you've already paid
It's the good advice that you just didn't take
And who would've thought ... it figures
Mr. Play It Safe was afraid to fly
He packed his suitcase and kissed his kids goodbye
He waited his whole damn life to take that flight
And as the plane crashed down he thought
„Well isn't this nice...“
And isn't it ironic ... don't you think
It's like rain on your wedding day
It's a free ride when you've already paid
It's the good advice that you just didn't take
And who would've thought ... it figures
Well life has a funny way of sneaking up on you
When you think everything's okay and everything's going right
And life has a funny way of helping you out when
You think everything's gone wrong and everything blows up
In your face
A traffic jam when you're already late
A no-smoking sign on your cigarette break
It's like ten thousand spoons when all you need is a knife
It's meeting the man of my dreams
And then meeting his beautiful wife
And isn't it ironic ... don't you think
A little too ironic ... and, yeah, I really do think ...
It's like rain on your wedding day
It's a free ride when you've already paid
It's the good advice that you just didn't take
Who would've thought ... it figures
Life has a funny way of sneaking up on you
Life has a funny, funny way of helping you out...
Helping you out