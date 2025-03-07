„Ironic“ von Alanis Morisette: Worum gehts in dem Song eigentlich? Hier gibts die deutsche Übersetzung und den originalen Songtext!

„Ironic“ von Alanis Morisette: Worum gehts in dem Song eigentlich?

Wie entstand der Song und worum geht es? Das hat sich SWR3 Musikredakteur Matthias Kugler für euch angeschaut in einer Ausgabe von Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte:

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte 13.3.2023 Ironic – Alanis Morissette Dauer 4:24 min Mit ihrem Album Jagged Little Pill gelingt der kanadischen Rocksängerin Alanis Morissette mit über 33 Million verkauften Tonträgern 1995 ein riesiger Erfolg. Die Sängerin überzeugt mit wütenden Beziehungsliedern – in ihrem Hit Ironic besingt sie eher gelassen die zufälligen Wendungen des Lebens.

Deutsche Übersetzung von „Ironic“

Ein alter Herr, grade 98 geworden,

hat im Lotto gewonnen.

Am nächsten Tag war er tot.

Sowas wie Regen am Hochzeitstag.

Oder ’ne Freifahrt, aber du hast gerade bezahlt.

Oder der eine gute Rat, den du abgelehnt hast.

Konnte ja auch keiner ahnen, dass er diesmal hinhaut.

Und dann, Mr. Nummer Sicher.

Hatte sein ganzes Leben auf diese eine Reise gewartet.

Hat sich von seiner Frau verabschiedet,

seine Kinder noch mal geküsst,

und als der Flieger dann abgestürzt ist,

hat er sich grade gedacht, dass Fliegen eigentlich was Schönes ist.

Das Leben hat 'ne komische Art,

sich an dich anzuschleichen,

wenn du glaubst, dass grade alles gut läuft.

Das Leben hat aber auch 'ne komische Art,

dir raus zu helfen, wenn alles schief geht

und dir die halbe Welt um die Ohren fliegt.

Stau, wenn du sowieso zu spät dran bist.

Nichtraucherschild, und du hast Zigarettenpause.

Oder 10.000 Löffel – aber du brauchst gerade ein Messer.

Oder du triffst den Mann deines Lebens,

und dann stellt er dir seine wunderschöne Gattin vor.

Sowas wie ’ne Fliege in deinem Chardonnay

Oder ein Gnadenerlass beim Todesurteil –

nur zwei Minuten zu spät.

Nennt man Ironie – oder?

Original Lyrics zu „Ironic“ von Alanis Morisette

An old man turned ninety-eight

He won the lottery and died the next day

It's a black fly in your Chardonnay

It's a death row pardon two minutes too late

And isn't it ironic ... don't you think

It's like rain on your wedding day

It's a free ride when you've already paid

It's the good advice that you just didn't take

And who would've thought ... it figures

Mr. Play It Safe was afraid to fly

He packed his suitcase and kissed his kids goodbye

He waited his whole damn life to take that flight

And as the plane crashed down he thought

„Well isn't this nice...“

And isn't it ironic ... don't you think

It's like rain on your wedding day

It's a free ride when you've already paid

It's the good advice that you just didn't take

And who would've thought ... it figures

Well life has a funny way of sneaking up on you

When you think everything's okay and everything's going right

And life has a funny way of helping you out when

You think everything's gone wrong and everything blows up

In your face

A traffic jam when you're already late

A no-smoking sign on your cigarette break

It's like ten thousand spoons when all you need is a knife

It's meeting the man of my dreams

And then meeting his beautiful wife

And isn't it ironic ... don't you think

A little too ironic ... and, yeah, I really do think ...

It's like rain on your wedding day

It's a free ride when you've already paid

It's the good advice that you just didn't take

Who would've thought ... it figures

Life has a funny way of sneaking up on you

Life has a funny, funny way of helping you out...

Helping you out

Video zu „Ironic“ von Alanis Morisette