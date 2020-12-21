Ich hab euch gesehen, mein Liebling.

Wie er seine Arme um deinen Körper geschlungen hat.

Und er lacht, obwohl der Witz nicht wirklich witzig ist.

Du hast wirklich keine 5 Minuten gebraucht

und deine Koffer zu packen und uns abzuhaken.

Diesen Film habe ich schon mal gesehen

und das Ende gefällt mir überhaupt nicht.

Du bist nicht mehr meine Heimat, wofür soll ich also noch kämpfen.

Du warst meine Stadt, du hast mich ins Exil geschickt.

Bitte schau mich nicht so an,

als wäre er einfach nur deine Zweitbesetzung,

als würdest du deine Knöchel für mich blutig machen.

Es gab eine zweite, es gab eine dritte Chance,

es gab 100 davon.

Wir waren ein Balanceakt auf einem knackenden Ast.

Und diese Augen machen alles noch viel schlimmer.

Du warst meine Krone, auch ich bin im Exil.

Auch ich habe diesen Film schon gesehen.

Deshalb gehe ich jetzt

durch die Seitentür.

Dann geh doch, es gibt keine Tränen mehr, die ich noch für dich vergießen könnte.

Es war immer ein schmaler Grat, auf dem wir beiden uns bewegt haben.

Du hast mich nicht mal angehört:

Du hättest mich warnen können:

Ich habe dich gewarnt (immer wieder).

Ich hätte lernen sollen, deine Gedanken zu lesen.

Ja, das hättest du.

Dann hätte ich das Ding noch drehen können.

Nein, du hast nie etwas gedreht.

Die Zeichen waren da,

aber du hast sie nicht gesehen.

Ich gehe jetzt.

Ich nehme die Seitentür.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

I can see you standin', honey

With his arms around your body

Laughin' but the joke's not funny at all

And it took you five whole minutes

To pack us up and leave me with it

Holdin' all this love out here in the hall

I think I've seen this film before

And I didn't like the ending

You're not my homeland anymore

So what am I defendin' now?

You were my town

Now I'm in exile seein' you out

I think I've seen this film before

Hoo, hoo-ooh

Hoo, hoo-ooh

Hoo, hoo-ooh

I can see you starin', honey

Like he's just your understudy

Like you'd get your knuckles bloody for me

Second, third, and hundredth chances

Balancin' on breaking branches

Those eyes add insult to injury

I think I've seen this film before

And I didn't like the ending

I'm not your problem anymore

So who am I offending now?

You were my crown

Now I'm in exile seein' you out

I think I've seen this film before

So I'm leavin' out the side door

So step right out

There is no amount

Of cryin' I can do for you

All this time

We always walked a very thin line

You didn't even hear me out (you didn't even hear me out)

You never gave a warning sign (I gave so many signs)All this time

I never learned to read your mind (never learned to read my mind)

I couldn't turn things around (you never turned things around)

'Cause you never gave a warning sign (I gave so many signs)

So many signs

So many signs (you didn't even see the signs)

I think I've seen this film before

And I didn't like the ending

You're not my homeland anymore

So what am I defending now?

You were my town

Now I'm in exile seein' you out

I think I've seen this film before

So I'm leaving out the side door

So step right out

There is no amount

Of cryin' I can do for you

All this time

We always walked a very thin line

You didn't even hear me out (you didn't even hear me out)

You never gave a warning sign (I gave so many signs)

All this time

I never learned to read your mind (never learned to read my mind)

I couldn't turn things around (you never turned things around)

'Cause you never gave a warning sign (I gave so many signs)

All this time (so many signs)

I never learned to read your mind (so many signs)

I couldn't turn things around (so many signs)

'Cause you never gave a warning sign (never gave a warning sign)