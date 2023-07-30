  1. SWR3
Taylor Swift

Taylor vergleicht ihre Beziehung mit einer Weide im Wind, stark und fest. Aber beizeiten – stark gebeugt – sieht sie aus, als können sie nicht standhalten, eine Beziehung voller Turbulenzen, aber auch schön.

Ich bin das Wasser, durch das dein Schiff des nachts in den Hafen fuhr.
Eine raue Oberfläche, durch die du wie ein Messer glittest.
Und selbst wenn es wirklich jeder kapiert hätte,
ich hätte nichts von all dem in deinem Gesicht lesen können,
verloren in deiner Strömung wie ein unbezahlbarer Wein.

Je mehr du sagst, desto weniger weiß ich.
Wo immer es dich hin zieht, ich werde dir folgen.
Ich flehe dich an, nimm mich bei der Hand.
Gut so, mach all meine Pläne zu nichte.

Das Leben mit dir war wie ein Weide im Wind,
die sich dir beugte.

Mein Kopf auf dem Kissen,
ich spürte, wie du dich herein schleichst,
wie ein mythenhaftes Wesen,
wie eine Trophäe oder ein Meisterring.
Der einzige Preis, für den ich schummeln würde.

Du weißt, dass mein Zug dich nach Hause bringt,
alles andere ist bedeutungslos.

Das Leben eine Weide, die sich krümmte,
je nachdem aus welcher Richtung du wehtest.

Sie haben mich immer und immer wieder angezählt,
aber ich werde zurückkommen,
wie ein Trend aus den 90ern und stärker.

Warte auf ein Zeichen, dann treffen wir uns wenn es dunkel wird.
Zeige mir all die Orte, an denen du dir Narben geholt hast.
Das hier ist ein wirklich klarer Fall.
Das hätte ich eigentlich mit einem Blick in dein Gesicht erkennen müssen.

Jeder einzelne Lockvogel ein Kunstwerk für sich.

US-Sängerin Taylor Swift steht auf der Bühne und performt während der Eras Tour im Allegiant Stadium. (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa/ZUMA Press Wire | Daniel Deslover)

Beim Konzert in Seattle Taylor-Swift-Fans lösen Erdbeben aus

Da hat buchstäblich die Erde gebebt. Fans feierten das Konzert von Taylor Swift so hart, dass die Erdbeben-Messinstrumente ausschlugen.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

I'm like the water when your ship rolled in that night
Rough on the surface but you cut through like a knife
And if it was an open-shut case
I never would've known from that look on your face
Lost in your current like a priceless wine
The more that you say
The less I know
Wherever you stray
I follow
I'm begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans
That's my man

Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind (oh)
Head on the pillow, I could feel you sneaking in
As if you were a mythical thing
Like you were a trophy or a champion ring
And there was one prize I'd cheat to win
The more that you say
The less I know
Wherever you stray
I follow
I'm begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans
That's my man
You know that my train could take you home
Anywhere else is hollow
I'm begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans
That's my man

Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind (oh)
They count me out time and time again
Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind (oh)
But I come back stronger than a 90's trend

Wait for the signal and I'll meet you after dark
Show me the places where the others gave you scars
Now this is an open-shut case
Guess I should've known from the look on your face
Every bait and switch was a work of art

The more that you say
The less I know
Wherever you stray
I follow
I'm begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans
That's my man
You know that my train could take you home
Anywhere else is hollow
I'm begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans
That's my man

The more that you say
The less I know
Wherever you stray
I follow
Begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans
That's my man
You know that my train could take you home
Anywhere else is hollow
Begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans
That's my man

Hey, that's my man
That's my man
Yeah, that's my man
Every bait and switch was a work of art
That's my man
Hey, that's my man
I'm begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans
That's my man

