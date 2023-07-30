Taylor vergleicht ihre Beziehung mit einer Weide im Wind, stark und fest. Aber beizeiten – stark gebeugt – sieht sie aus, als können sie nicht standhalten, eine Beziehung voller Turbulenzen, aber auch schön.

Ich bin das Wasser, durch das dein Schiff des nachts in den Hafen fuhr.

Eine raue Oberfläche, durch die du wie ein Messer glittest.

Und selbst wenn es wirklich jeder kapiert hätte,

ich hätte nichts von all dem in deinem Gesicht lesen können,

verloren in deiner Strömung wie ein unbezahlbarer Wein.

Je mehr du sagst, desto weniger weiß ich.

Wo immer es dich hin zieht, ich werde dir folgen.

Ich flehe dich an, nimm mich bei der Hand.

Gut so, mach all meine Pläne zu nichte.

Das Leben mit dir war wie ein Weide im Wind,

die sich dir beugte.

Mein Kopf auf dem Kissen,

ich spürte, wie du dich herein schleichst,

wie ein mythenhaftes Wesen,

wie eine Trophäe oder ein Meisterring.

Der einzige Preis, für den ich schummeln würde.

Du weißt, dass mein Zug dich nach Hause bringt,

alles andere ist bedeutungslos.

Das Leben eine Weide, die sich krümmte,

je nachdem aus welcher Richtung du wehtest.

Sie haben mich immer und immer wieder angezählt,

aber ich werde zurückkommen,

wie ein Trend aus den 90ern und stärker.

Warte auf ein Zeichen, dann treffen wir uns wenn es dunkel wird.

Zeige mir all die Orte, an denen du dir Narben geholt hast.

Das hier ist ein wirklich klarer Fall.

Das hätte ich eigentlich mit einem Blick in dein Gesicht erkennen müssen.

Jeder einzelne Lockvogel ein Kunstwerk für sich.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

I'm like the water when your ship rolled in that night

Rough on the surface but you cut through like a knife

And if it was an open-shut case

I never would've known from that look on your face

Lost in your current like a priceless wine

The more that you say

The less I know

Wherever you stray

I follow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans

That's my man

Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind (oh)

Head on the pillow, I could feel you sneaking in

As if you were a mythical thing

Like you were a trophy or a champion ring

And there was one prize I'd cheat to win

The more that you say

The less I know

Wherever you stray

I follow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans

That's my man

You know that my train could take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans

That's my man

Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind (oh)

They count me out time and time again

Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind (oh)

But I come back stronger than a 90's trend

Wait for the signal and I'll meet you after dark

Show me the places where the others gave you scars

Now this is an open-shut case

Guess I should've known from the look on your face

Every bait and switch was a work of art

The more that you say

The less I know

Wherever you stray

I follow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans

That's my man

You know that my train could take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans

That's my man

The more that you say

The less I know

Wherever you stray

I follow

Begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans

That's my man

You know that my train could take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

Begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans

That's my man

Hey, that's my man

That's my man

Yeah, that's my man

Every bait and switch was a work of art

That's my man

Hey, that's my man

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans

That's my man