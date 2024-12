You taught me these chords I thought I'd never learn

We were only fifteen, but we grew fast in the dirt

You were the life of the party and a friend when it hurt

They say "Flames die quicker, the brighter they burn"

And now I think about who we both become

I've done some growin' up, while you're forever young

Your parents gave me your Vans when you were gone

They showed me where to turn when I come undone

I wish you could hear me and maybe you do

I want you to know that I still walk in your shoes

Though I'm moving on now, you're still by my side

And we'll be road trippin' every step of my life

I still walk in your shoes

Yeah, I still walk in your shoes

We used to skip class, playing songs on the beach

I told you my fears and you told me your dreams

Those days by the ocean seem so far to reach

But every year we light a candle into the sea

And now I think about who we both become

I've done some growin' up, while you're forever young

Your parents gave me your Vans when you were gone

They showed me where to turn when I come undone

I wish you could hear me and maybe you do

I want you to know that I still walk in your shoes

Though I'm moving on now, you're still by my side

And we'll be road trippin' every step of my life

I still walk in your shoes

I'm taking my sorrow

Because I wouldn't be here now f it wasn't for you

I'm trying to follow in the footsteps that you choose

I wish you could hear me and maybe you do

I want you to know that I still walk in your shoes

Though I'm moving on now, you're still by my side

And we'll be road trippin' every step of my life

I still walk in your shoes

Yeah, I still walk in your shoes